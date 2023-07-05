facebook
05 Jul 2023 12:00 PM

Barbenheimer: The best memes about the ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ releases

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Suits and cigarettes, check. Rollerskates and a Walkman, checkity-check. Barbenheimer is on the horizon—here are the best memes and reactions to the simultaneous releases of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer set the same premiere date for 21 July, and many are looking forward to watching the two films back-to-back. Finally, we get the unique chance feel that life in plastic is fantastic, and to become death, the destroyer of worlds—both in the same day.

Whichever film wins in this box office battle, we’re in for a pink, explosive fun time. Let’s see what memes and reactions Twitter has come up with, in what netizens have officially coined ‘Barbenheimer.’

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @falconsnat/Twitter]

Barbenheimer: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

In full swing, baybee

Your move, Nolan

Pretty please we need this collab

We have checked and this is real lmao

Plastique fantastique ✨

“Nolan himself has not commented on the trend” oh let’s go girls

Don’t lie, we all miss the baggy pants era even for just a little bit

fit check fit check purr

To those who celebrate? Girl, who doesn’t?

