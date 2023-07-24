A ranking of the best Christopher Nolan movies, according to IMDb

One of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan has directed some of the best movies in cinematic history. Among his prominent films is the Batman trilogy, starring Christian Bale in the role of the iconic superhero. But Nolan’s body of work is deeper and wider than franchise favourites — a testament to which is the tremendous critical appreciation that his latest work, Oppenheimer, has received.

Nolan is often described as an auteur. His movies are visually stunning and often thought-provoking. Though sometimes difficult to understand, his style of direction does incredible justice to the stories he presents on the big screen. He is a master in his craft, which can be easily understood from the wide range of genres he has successfully dabbled in — neo-noir, action, crime, psychological thriller and science fiction.

The cinematography in nearly all of Nolan’s films has received overwhelming critical praise. Long takes and wide shots are signatures of his style. His films are also known for his impressive and revolutionary use of CGI — though he reportedly didn’t use it to recreate the famous Trinity Test moment for Oppenheimer.

Such is Nolan’s impression on researchers and film critics that there are books dedicated to the exploration of his style, philosophy and cinematic themes. Among them are Robbie B. H. Goh’s Christopher Nolan: Filmmaker and Philosopher and The Philosophy of Christopher Nolan, which contains 16 essays by professional philosophers and film theorists.

Besides directing, Nolan has written the script of all his films, except Insomnia (2002). He is also a producer of his own films, barring three. The only movie he produced but didn’t direct was Man of Steel (2013), the first film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the one that catapulted Henry Cavill to global stardom.

In all, Nolan has received five nominations each at Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. His movies have been nominated (and won) even more times.

Christopher Nolan movies in order of release year

Including Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan has directed 12 movies in his career. He has often worked with the same actors in multiple movies. Michael Caine has appeared in eight of his 12 films and Cillian Murphy in six, including the titular role in Oppenheimer.

Nolan has also been credited as the executive producer of a handful of DCEU movies such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). Before making his big-screen debut, Nolan produced, wrote and directed short films such as Tarantella (1990) and Doodlebug (1997). In 2015, he released another short film, Quay.

But it is the big screen movies Nolan directed that are collectively considered his tour de force. In the order of their year of release, they are:

1998 — Following

2000 — Memento

2002 — Insomnia

2005 — Batman Begins

2006 — The Prestige

2008 — The Dark Knight

2010 — Inception

2012 — The Dark Knight Rises

2014 — Interstellar

2017 — Dunkirk

2020 — Tenet

2023 — Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan movies ranked according to the IMDb score