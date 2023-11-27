The Thing and 13 other best suspense movies based on IMDb ratings

Suspense, as the word suggests, is basically the art of keeping the audience in a constant state of anticipation and uncertainty. As such, nearly all the best suspense movies can be placed within the wider thriller genre. But they can also be part of action-adventure films.

Irrespective of which broader genre it is part of, suspense movies excel in creating a palpable sense of tension, drawing viewers into a world where danger lurks around every corner and the threat of the unknown looms large.

This particular feature makes suspense different from horror. While the former relies on building anxiety through the gradual unravelling of mysterious events, the latter thrives on the sense of fear, dread and even disgust in the minds of the audiences.

It is difficult to separate suspense and crime-thrillers into two distinct genres. While all crime thrillers are suspense films, all suspense films may not be crime thrillers. An example is how suspense films can be different from something like detective films. While suspense is a necessary element in all detective films, the latter is centred on (and primarily defined by) two features — a crime and a crime solver. On the other hand, the best suspense movies may not even have a ‘crime,’ and even if it involves one, it does not necessarily focus on the crime itself but on how a sinister event puts the lives of everyday people in jeopardy.

Moreover, the treatment of a story can also define whether it falls into suspense or any other genre. For instance, both Alien (1979) and The Thing (1982) are science-fiction movies about a group of people whose lives are in danger because of an extraterrestrial threat. But while Alien is a horror film with particularly gruesome action, The Thing creates an atmosphere of suspense through its human characters who suspect each other of being an alien.

Alfred Hitchcock is perhaps the greatest master of suspense and his iconic films exemplify the genre’s ability to captivate and hold audiences on the edge of their seats. The protagonists of nearly all of his movies are seemingly normal characters who find themselves in precarious situations. Some of the prime examples are Rear Window (1954) and North by Northwest (1959).

Some suspense movies may also feature unreliable narrators, adding an extra layer of intrigue and ambiguity. Memento (2000) by Christopher Nolan is an example of this type. The film makes viewers question the sanity of the protagonist as the lines between reality and hallucination become blurred.

With the ability to captivate, disorient and provoke thought through uncertainty and danger, suspense movies remain a timeless and popular genre.

