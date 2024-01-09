Lost Girls and 12 best true crime movies on Netflix, based on IMDb ratings above 7

Crime thriller films and true crime documentaries have always held a special place among cinephiles. The thrill of witnessing a true story chronicling the events that led to the heinous incidents and the minds that committed them has given rise to an array of best true crime movies on Netflix with high IMDb ratings.

In 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon became one of the most noted films in this genre, helmed by Martin Scorsese. The cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, and the title was based on the brutal killings of the Osage Nation that shook the core of US laws.

While fans await its arrival on the OTT behemoth, several noted true crime films have already made the platform a one-stop destination for all crime movie lovers. From The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) to Talvar (2015) and Snowden (2016), the Netflix library offers the ultimate dose of such films.

Best crime movies and docuseries on Netflix

Not just the ones based on true events, but the movie library comprises other well-known fictional titles that are a must-watch.

If Walter White and Gustav Fring gave you the chills in the Breaking Bad (2008-2013) series, then you must have El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) on your watchlist. Directed by Vince Gilligan, it traces Jesse Pinkman’s (played by Aaron Paul) escape from prison and how he traces his past to make a future for himself.

A riveting true crime documentary series on Netflix, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020) is another must-watch for crime lovers. It highlights survivors’ accounts and sheds light on how the notorious sex offender used his money and fame to perpetrate crime.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a 2023 crime series which delves into the life and works of financier Bernie Madoff (Joseph Scotto) who created one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in the history of Wall Street. He devised a method to lure investors to invest their money, which is then used to pay off previous investors.

The Gray Man (2022) featuring Ryan Gosling, Lost Girls (2020), starring Amy Ryan and Thomasin McKenzie, and Who Killed Malcolm X (2020) are other crime drama films and real-life docuseries on Netflix that will keep you hooked on the screens.

Some of the best true crime movies with high IMDb ratings to add to your Netflix watchlist