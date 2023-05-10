Two BTS solo documentaries to hit global cinemas this June

Exciting news for BTS Army! In celebration of the South Korean band’s 10th anniversary, two BTS solo documentaries will hit cinemas worldwide this June.

As per the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment, both j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be shown in theatres worldwide, from June 17, for a limited period of time. The two BTS documentaries originally premiered on Disney+.

BTS documentaries in theatres: Dates and tickets

🎉BTS Solo Documentaries🎉

방탄소년단 데뷔 10주년 기념 대형 스크린으로 만나는

<j-hope IN THE BOX> & <SUGA: Road to D-DAY> 📅2023.06.16. 롯데시네마 단독 개봉

※ 한국 예매 관련 상세 내용은 추후 공지 예정#제이홉인더박스 #로드투디데이 #BTSsolodocumentaries pic.twitter.com/ZuTYChQzp9 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 9, 2023

Global tickets will go on sale on 17 May at 8 am KST (7 am MYT). More details are yet to be announced. you can sign up to get further updates here.

About SUGA: Road To D-DAY

According to a statement shared by Big Hit, Suga’s documentary “captures Suga on a musical journey following his road trip around the world” and “takes the viewers through the ins and outs of his creative process.”

SUGA: Road to D-DAY is currently available on both Disney+ and Weverse.

About j-hope IN THE BOX

BTS rapper J-Hope’s solo documentary will capture 200 days of the artist’s daily life starting from the production of his debut studio album Jack In The Box (2022). The movie will also include the listening party held for his album along with his preparation and appearance on the stage of Lollapalooza 2022.

j-hope IN THE BOX is currently available to watch on Disney+ and Weverse.

(Hero and featured image credit: bts_bighit/Twitter)