It is confirmed! Dwayne Johnson is returning to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise

Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role as the bold diplomatic security services agent, Luke Hobbs in an upcoming standalone Fast and Furious film. The actor shared a video on his social media account to personally confirm the news.

Posted on 1 June 2023, Johnson began the video by greeting fans with “Aloha from beautiful Hawaii” before swiftly moving on to announce his comeback.

“I am one hundred per cent confirming that Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” he can be heard saying. This comes just weeks after the release of Fast X.

More details about Dwayne Johnson’s comeback as Hobbs in Fast and Furious

The confirmation announcement

Johnson, aka The Rock, shared the video with a long caption that stated, “Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away.”

The actor confirmed that the film in which he will appear will be “the HOBBS movie,” serving as a bridge between the recently released Fast X and the upcoming Fast X: Part II. Hence, fans can expect to see the lawman in a new spin-off Fast and Furious flick, arriving before the final instalment rolls out.

Johnson clarified that he and F&F protagonist Vin Diesel (who plays Dominic Toretto) have mended their relationship. He added that they have put the past behind them and decided to “lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love”.

For Johnson, it has always been “audience first,” and that is what has influenced him to take this step.

Watch the video here:

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

What is the new film about?

Although not much is known about the new standalone film in which Luke Hobbs is set to make his comeback, long-time Fast and Furious scribe Chris Morgan will be in charge of the script.

Fast X and the Fast and Furious franchise

Owing to tiffs with Diesel, Johnson had vowed not to return to the Fast and Furious franchise in 2021. However, conjectures began to gain momentum when he made a brief cameo in a mid-credit scene in the tenth instalment, which was released on 19 May 2023.

Fast and Furious is undoubtedly one of the most successful movie series of all time. With 10 released films and two yet to arrive, it has grossed over USD 7 billion globally since its debut in 2001. This makes it the fifth highest-grossing film franchise in the world.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Fate of the Furious/ IMDb)