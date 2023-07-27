Everything to know about Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins

After dominating the world with Greta Gerwig’s 2023 box-office hit Barbie, Mattel is ready to introduce another iconic ’90s toy to the silver screen. The script for a live-action movie based on Polly Pocket, starring Lily Collins is reportedly ready.

According to producer Robbie Brenner (via Variety), Girls creator Lena Dunham and the Emily in Paris star are a part of the project, which was first announced in June 2021.

More about the new movie based on Polly Pocket

According to a 2021 Variety report, the film’s plot will revolve around a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form an unlikely friendship.

Speaking to the publication in 2023, Brenner revealed that Polly Pocket has a “great” script.

Addressing Collins and Dunham as “two of my favourite ladies ever”, Brenner added, “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it.”

While there are no concrete details about the production timeline of the upcoming live-action Polly Pocket movie, Brenner said, “We’ll be making that at some point in the future”.

The toy line has earlier served as a muse for animated movies and books.

What is the Polly Pocket doll line?

First designed by Chris Wiggs for his daughter Kate in 1983, Polly Pocket was created and sold as a toy line by the British company Bluebird Toys until it was purchased by Barbie manufacturer, Mattel in 1998.

While the new owners redesigned the line in 1998 to make it more realistic, the original Polly Pocket toys from the ’90s were plastic cases with a built-in dollhouse and miniature figurines.

Following the revamp, Mattel launched the “Fashion Polly” line in 1999. Including the same old characters Polly, Lea, Shani and Lila, this brand new franchise came as 3+ inches (9.5 cm) plastic jointed sets.

Over time, Mattel discontinued the original toy line and its following versions. However, a reimagined version was released on 12 February 2018. The new Polly Pocket line consists of mini figurines in playsets and will remind you of the original 1990s doll.

Mattel’s plans to create a toy cinematic universe

Thanks to all you Barbies and Kens, #BarbieTheMovie is officially the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD! ✨ NOW PLAYING only in theaters, get your tickets now: https://t.co/p0sygCF3OZ pic.twitter.com/3N9dn05ibs — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 24, 2023

After Barbie’s massive USD 380 million worldwide collection within its first five days of release, sources revealed that Mattel is planning to create a cinematic universe based on their toys, with 14 properties already in active development.

These include Barney, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, UNO, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Christmas Balloon, Thomas and Friends, American Girl, View-Master, Matchbox, Wishbone, Major Matt Mason and Masters of the Universe.

(Hero and featured image credit: Lily Collins/Instagram; Mattel/Twitter)