Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and other highest-grossing concert films of all time

In a world where live music experiences are prized, concert films emerge as vibrant time capsules, preserving iconic performances for new generations and devoted fans alike. These captivating productions offer a unique window into the vibrant energy of live music, the intimate connection between artists and audiences, and moments of musical history that might otherwise fade with time. No wonder that some of the highest-grossing concert films in history are seen as culturally significant masterpieces and gems of artistic heritage for the generations who would follow.

Perhaps no other name before Taylor Swift has been able to turn the artistic merit of a concert film into a box office juggernaut so effortlessly before. Swift, whose influence on the current generation cannot be described in a few words, sits atop a galaxy of artists as the most successful creator of concert movies with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Released on 3 November 2023, it earned USD 123 million in the first week worldwide. In fact, the film surpassed USD 100 million in ticket pre-sales and was the second highest-grossing film of all time in October, which was even before its release. The concert film’s earning is more than double the previous record-holder, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Its collection also makes the concert film one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of any type in 2023, a list that is topped by Barbie.

Among the other top-grossing concert movies are Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, and Madonna: Truth or Dare.

But no artist has produced as many titles among the highest-grossing concert films as the world-famous K-pop group BTS, which has delivered four among the top 20.

What is a concert film?

Simply put, a traditional concert film is a cinematic version of an artist’s live performance. This means they primarily capture the grand spectacle of the shows, transporting viewers to sold-out arenas or electrifying festivals.

But several acclaimed concert movies go beyond the traditional style and offer a glimpse into the personal space of the artist — in other words, behind-the-scenes details. This brings them closer to documentary-style filmmaking.

Viewers can, therefore, learn more about the concert by getting to see the creative talent behind the event. These include interviews with the artist or people close to them at the time of the event. There is, therefore, a deeper sense of personalisation in the concert films that go beyond the traditional style.

Best highest-grossing concert films to check out