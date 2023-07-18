The spine-chilling true story behind Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘IB71’

Trust Vidyut Jammwal to narrate stories that are action-packed and intriguing. Considered to be one of the best action heroes in Bollywood, Jammwal also ventured into production with his latest release titled IB 71. First films are always special, and hence Vidyut picked up a really interesting true story of valour and bravery to back through IB71.

The spy thriller film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role along with Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura and Suvrat Joshi playing pivotal roles in the film. IB71 is based on the true story of the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking. It is written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. Let’s find out what actually happened in 1971 during the highjack.

The true story that inspired the plot of Viduyt Jammwal’s IB71

The plot of IB71 revolves around Indian Intelligence Bureau agent Dev Jammwal. IB gets vital information about Pakistan and China’s forthcoming attacks on India within 10 days. The team has to act upon it quickly when Dev suggests a master plan to counterattack the enemies. He suggests orchestrating an Indian plane hijack by Kashmiri separatists and making sure that it lands in Pakistani territory. Things were going well, until Dev’s plan goes haywire and an entire team of passengers, comprising intelligence officers, find themselves lodged in a Lahore hotel.

What actually happened in 1971?

Back in January 1971, Ganga (an Indian Airlines domestic Fokker F27) was hijacked by two Kashmiri separatists while flying from Srinagar Airport to the Jammu-Satwari Airport. Hashim Qureshi and his cousin Ashraf Qureshi belonged to the National Liberation Front, and this was an attempt to retaliate against the government. The plane was diverted to land in Pakistan at the Lahore Airport. The passengers and the crew were released once the plane landed and the aircraft was burnt down.

This caused enrage and India decided to react to this horrendous move. They banned overflights of Pakistani aircraft over Indian territory. Pakistan reacted to India’s decision by levying the hijackers and other NLF militants with conspiracy. This made the leader of the movement, Amanullah Khan, move to Britain. He established a new organisation called the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

How did the hijack plan commence?

Hashim Qureshi was a Srinagar resident who flew to Peshawar on family business in 1969. During his trip, he met Maqbool Bhat of the National Liberation Front (NLF). Maqbool was a self-declared ‘armed wing’ of the Azad Kashmir Plebiscite Front and he managed to convince him to join the NFL. Qureshi and the other members wanted to draw the world’s attention to the Kashmiri independence movement. Inspired by the Dawson’s Field hijackings by the Palestinian militants, they decided to plan a hijack.

Hashim then met with former Pakistani air force pilot, Jamshed Manto, who trained Hashim for the task. Hashim, however, got arrested when he first tried to re-enter India through Kashmir with arms and supplies. Qureshi managed to get out of trouble and got himself an appointment in the Border Security Force. Having no arms and supplies with him, Qureshi and his brother made look-alike explosives out of wood. They then hijacked Ganga on 30 January 1971. This is the true story that inspired the plot of IB71.

Why did the hijackers burn the aircraft?

After the plane landed in Lahore, the Qureshis demanded the release of 36 NLF prisoners lodged in Indian jails. However, the brothers had to surrender to the pressure from the airport authorities. They ended up releasing all the passengers and the crew. The aircraft stayed on the tarmac for eighty hours, after which Hashim Qureshi burnt the aircraft as advised by the authorities. This true story also becomes a crucial part of IB71.

What happened next

Post the incident, the Pakistani authorities asserted that the hijack was staged by India. Since Qureshi was appointed to work in the Border Security Force, a one-man investigation panel led by Justice Noorul Arifeen declared the hijacking to be an Indian conspiracy. Maqbool Bhat and 150 other NLF fighters were arrested along with the Qureshi brothers. The High Court acquitted seven of them of treason charges. Hashim Qureshi was sentenced to seven years in prison while Ashraf Qureshi was released from jail because of some deal made by Zulfikar Bhutto.

Amanullah Khan, the leader of the Plebiscite Front, was accused of being an Indian agent and was imprisoned for 15 months. He was released after protests broke out in Gilgit. Amanullah Khan and Abdul Khaliq Ansari moved to the UK to escape the close surveillance and pressure from the Pakistan government.

