Local film ‘Tiger Stripes’ will represent Malaysia at the next Academy Awards

Wearing a string of global accolades, there can be no denying the sheer scale of success that Malaysian director Amanda Nell-Eu’s debut feature movie, Tiger Stripes, has witnessed over the course of 2023. This was especially true during the Cannes award season, where Nell-Eu made history as the first female Malaysian filmmaker to showcase her work at the esteemed festival.

But it is readily apparent that her triumphant run is expected to reach even greater heights as it has just been revealed that Tiger Stripes will be slated to take on Hollywood’s most prominent stage when it represents Malaysia at the upcoming 96th Annual Academy Awards, otherwise more commonly known as the Oscars.

Tiger Stripes movie to represent Malaysia at the Oscars

The decision was made by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) film selection committee in accordance with the regulations set by the Oscars’ organisers, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The film, which bears the distinction of being not only Nell-Eu’s first feature film project but also that of her production company, Ghost Grrrl Pictures, stars a constellation of new and seasoned names from within the local entertainment space. Fresh faces include Zafreen Zairizal, DeenaEzral, and Piqa in the film’s pivotal roles, supported by screen veterans Shaheizy Sam, Jun Lojong, and Fatimah Abu Bakarand.

To date, Tiger Stripes has already bagged the Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prix prize back in May of this year, followed by the H.R. Giger ‘Narcisse’ Award for best feature film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, and also a Special Jury Mention at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. Presently, it will be screened in the United Kingdom during the British Film Institute London Film Festival, where it will compete in the First Feature competition category.

Locally, it has been revealed that the film will witness a local screening this month, with subsequent releases planned for other markets such as Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and North America.

Conceived as a coming-of-age story infused with local horror elements, the story of Tiger Stripes follows 12-year-old Zaffan’s journey in navigating girlhood and the intricate complexities of pubescent change, as she nurses on a terrifying secret that would test the boundaries of her friendships.

A graduate of the London Film School with an MA in Filmmaking, Amanda Nell-Eu has previously minted her name as a filmmaker of considerable creative verve upon the release of her first short film, Lagi Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. This was subsequently followed by her second project, Vinegar Baths, which won Best Picture at the Scream Asia Horror Shorts competition.

Written and directed by Nell-Eu, the Tiger Stripes movie is an eight-country co-production between Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Qatar.

Feature and hero image credit: Ghost Grrrl Pictures