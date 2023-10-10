The Queen has arrived! 7 most expensive films produced by Gauri Khan

The unofficial First Lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan might not be an actor, but she is a bonafide star in every sense. A mother, a successful businesswomen with thriving businesses, brand ambassador for several brands, and the King’s one true Queen, Gauri Khan dons many hats. One of them is a producer, one of the biggest and most successful in the country. Today, we are going to look at the most expensive movies Gauri Khan has ever produced.

Co-owning Red Chillies Entertainment with husband Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan has a net worth of INR 1600 crore. Founded in 2002, Red Chillies Entertainment has produced several films till date. It also went on to become one of the biggest VFX studios in India. With several hits and some flops, Gauri Khan has aced the role of a producer. Here are the most expensive movies ever produced by Gauri Khan.

Most expensive movies ever made and produced by Gauri Khan

Jawan (2023)

Made on a budget of INR 300 crore, Jawan has been one of the most expensive movies made and produced by Gauri Khan of all times. Directed by Atlee and starring an ensemble cast, Jawan not only became the most expensive movie ever produced, it also broke all sorts of box-office records. Jawan is the story of a man who is set out to correct the injustice and corruption prevalent in the society, but he is also driven by a personal vendetta against a devilish businessman.

Zero (2018)

The film might have tanked at the box-office, but it’s still the second most expensive movie produced by Gauri Khan. The production budget was INR 200 crore, and the makers got really innovative with Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Directed by Aanand L. Rai of Raanjhana fame, the movie saw SRK in the role of a dwarf. He plays the role of Bauua who falls in love with Aafia, a scientist with cerebral palsy.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

INR 90 crore is what it took to make this Imtiaz Ali directorial, and just one smile of SRK to melt our hearts. In this movie, Sejal is a happy-go-lucky woman who loses her engagement ring on a Europe trip with her family. She seeks the help of the tour guide Harry, but they eventually end up falling in love, leading to a lot of confusion about their unforeseen future.

Raees (2016)

SRK has played the antagonist in a bunch of movies at the beginning of his career. But to see him be a bad boy with street cred was something every 90s kid was delighted to see. Dealing with a thriving trade of alcohol in the dry state of Gujarat, Raees Alam has to confront ACP Majmudar to keep his illegal business thriving. Made on a budget of INR 91 crore, Raees was a big hit and we got to see SRK as an anti-hero after a relatively long time.

Dilwale (2015)



Of course, the movie that brought back the superhit pairing of SRK and Kajol and thus had to be made on a huge budget. INR 75 crore was spent to make this movie and it is one of the most expensive Gauri Khan movies ever produced. This is the story of Raj and Meera who fall in love, but they are made to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families. They meet many years later and get a second chance at love.

Happy New Year (2014)



A happy, glamorous multi-starrer, Happy New Year was a Farah Khan directorial and an out-and-out entertainer. Based on the premise of advance competition and a heist, the movie starred the who’s who of Bollywood. It was made on a budget of INR 150 crore, and it is, so far, the third most expensive movie ever produced by Gauri Khan.

Ra.One (2011)



Everyone remembers this movie, don’t they? It was SRK’s venture into the world of video games, and also a gift to his kids who love video games. But there’s one more reason that makes this movie so special. It was the most expensive film ever made in India up until the year 2011 and that too at a whopping budget of INR 130 crore. It was not received well at the box-office when it released, but it became a massive hit with the kids and young adults, for whom, the concept of a stronger villain in a video game world was damn cool.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb, Featured Image: Courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram