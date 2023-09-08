Netflix brings back childhood nostalgia with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Animated movies from between the mid-1990s to the early-aughts often share an inimitable magic that has captured the modern consciousness in a way that few other titles from the genre have. Among them include Chicken Run, the stop-motion animated movie from 2000 that likely inspired a new generation of would-be vegan advocates with its gripping tale of a ragtag group of chickens plotting their escape from certain death.

A good 23 years on from the movie’s release, streaming giant Netflix has just announced to the world that at long last, the movie will finally see a sequel by way of Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget.

What we know on Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget

The plot

Predictably, this sequel is set years after the original film, with Ginger and her flock finally finding new sanctuary away from the evil machinations of Tweedy’s farm. All appears to have gone well for the group as they live out their lives away from the intrusion of human beings, with Ginger and her husband, circus rooster Rocky, even becoming parents after welcoming their daughter, Molly, into the world.

However, idyllic peace would prove elusive for the feathered bunch with the advent of industrialised slaughterhouses from the mainland operating at a scale that they could never have imagined. Once again, Ginger is confronted with the need to leave behind the safety and security of home for the sake of the future of all chicken-kind.

The cast

Sadly, a number of the original voice cast from the first Chicken Run movie will not be returning to their roles this time around. Instead of Julia Sawalha (who most famously played Edina Monsoon’s daughter, Saffron, in Ab Fab), Thandiwe Newton will be taking the lead role of Ginger.

Rocky will be voiced by Zachary Levi of Chuck fame, replacing Mel Gibson from the original. Nick and Fetcher will be voiced by Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays, in place of Timothy Spall and Phil Daniels.

Only Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, and Miranda Richardson will be reprising the characters Babs, Bunty, Mac, and Mrs Tweedy respectively. New faces to the series include Bella Ramsey playing Molly, Nick Mohammed as Dr Fry, and Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith.

Production details

Talks of a sequel for the original Chicken Run began back in April 2018 as a joint production between Aardman Animations, StudioCanal, and Pathé, with the script being written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.

As for casting, Mel Gibson was not asked to return, while Julia Sawalha claims that Aardman had intended to recast her role as her voice apparently sounded ‘too old’, leading to criticisms surrounding the studio’s apparent ageism.

Principal photography began in 2021, with a slew of new cast members joining the team in 2022. The film is set to premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, before being distributed worldwide on Netflix on December 13.

Feature and hero image credit: Netflix/YouTube, Netflix/Instagram

4. When will the Chicken Run sequel be released?