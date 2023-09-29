Best to worst Saw movies ranked, according to IMDb

Considered to be one of the best horror movie series made in Hollywood, according to IMDb, the Saw film franchise has managed to create a similar impact on the audience ever since the release of the first film in 2004. Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the movie revolves around the fictional serial killer, John “Jigsaw” Kramer. The Saw movie series so far has nine films under the franchise with eight films directly talking about Kramer, and the ninth one featuring a copy of the infamous killer.

Titled Spiral, the ninth film in the franchise released in 2021. Two years later, the makers are coming back with a tenth film. Titled Saw X, the movie will mark the return of the notorious killer on a mission to torture a group of people who cheat him. The movie stars Tobin Bell (as John Kramer), Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach and Renata Vaca in key roles. Each movie in the Saw series is known for its complex, interwoven narratives, gruesome traps, and moral dilemmas that challenge both the characters and the audience. The franchise has become iconic in the horror genre for its unique storytelling and disturbingly inventive death traps. Saw X is expected to draw a similar kind of response.

Saw X is set to be released in theatres on 29 September, which only means it is the time for a marathon re-watch of all the previous Saw movies for a quick recap. To do away with the confusion, we are listing the Saw movies according to their IMDb ratings for you to watch. You can either download your favourite ones or watch them online before the tenth part arrives in theatres. Check out the list below for reference:

Watch the Saw movies based on the IMDb ratings of all the films in the series