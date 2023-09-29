Best to worst Saw movies ranked, according to IMDb

Considered to be one of the best horror movie series made in Hollywood, according to IMDb, the Saw film franchise has managed to create a similar impact on the audience ever since the release of the first film in 2004. Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the movie revolves around the fictional serial killer, John “Jigsaw” Kramer. The Saw movie series so far has nine films under the franchise with eight films directly talking about Kramer, and the ninth one featuring a copy of the infamous killer.
Titled Spiral, the ninth film in the franchise released in 2021. Two years later, the makers are coming back with a tenth film. Titled Saw X, the movie will mark the return of the notorious killer on a mission to torture a group of people who cheat him. The movie stars Tobin Bell (as John Kramer), Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach and Renata Vaca in key roles. Each movie in the Saw series is known for its complex, interwoven narratives, gruesome traps, and moral dilemmas that challenge both the characters and the audience. The franchise has become iconic in the horror genre for its unique storytelling and disturbingly inventive death traps. Saw X is expected to draw a similar kind of response.
Saw X is set to be released in theatres on 29 September, which only means it is the time for a marathon re-watch of all the previous Saw movies for a quick recap. To do away with the confusion, we are listing the Saw movies according to their IMDb ratings for you to watch. You can either download your favourite ones or watch them online before the tenth part arrives in theatres. Check out the list below for reference:
Watch the Saw movies based on the IMDb ratings of all the films in the series
Directed by: James Wan
Cast: Tobin Bell, Leigh Whannell, Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung
Release date: 29 October 2004
IMDb rating: 7.6
Synopsis: Two men, Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Elwes) and Adam Faulkner-Stanheight (Whannell), wake up chained in a grimy bathroom. They are each given a set of cryptic instructions by a sadistic serial killer known as Jigsaw (Bell). To survive, they must make gruesome choices that test their will to live. Saw X serves as a direct sequel to this film, which introduced the world to the iconic reverse bear trap.
More about the film: The movie became one of the most profitable horror films since Scream (1996) with a box office collection of USD 103.9 million (INR 863 crore, approximately).
Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman
Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Franky G, Glenn Plummer, Beverley Mitchell, Dina Meyer, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Erik Knudsen, Shawnee Smith, Tobin Bell
Release date: 28 October 2005
IMDb rating: 6.6
Synopsis: Detective Eric Matthews (Wahlberg) investigates a new series of Jigsaw killings. He discovers that his son, Daniel (Knudsen), is among a group of people trapped in a booby-trapped house. The group must solve puzzles and make moral decisions to escape, while Eric races against time to save his son. Jigsaw’s (Bell) backstory including the reasons why he tortures people is revealed in this movie. The movie featured a wince-inducing Venus fly trap helmet, which is one of the craziest traps in the movie. Saw X will act as a prequel to this movie.
More about the film: The movie has remained the highest-grossing Saw film in the United States and Canada.
Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman
Cast: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Angus Macfadyen, Bahar Soomekh, Dina Meyer
Release date: 27 October 2006
IMDb rating: 6.2
Synopsis: Jigsaw (Bell), who is bedridden with terminal cancer, recruits Amanda Young (Smith) to assist him in a new game. Jeff (Macfadyen), a man consumed by grief and vengeance, is put through a series of tests that force him to confront the people responsible for his son’s death.
More about the film: This is the highest-grossing film in the series overall.
Directed by: Kevin Greutert
Cast: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Peter Outerbridge, Shawnee Smith
Release date: 23 October 2009
IMDb rating: 6.0
Synopsis: William Easton (Outerbridge), a health insurance executive who denied funds for Jigsaw’s cancer treatment, becomes the focus of Jigsaw’s moral tests along with Willam’s associates in this film. Meanwhile, the backstory of Amanda Young (Smith) is further explored. The film features one of the most famous traps from the series — the shotgun carousel.
More about the film: The movie was the lowest-grossing film in the Saw franchise at the time.
Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman
Cast: Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Lyriq Bent
Release date: 26 October 2007
IMDb rating: 5.9
Synopsis: Detective Mark Hoffman (Mandylor), revealed to be a secret accomplice of Jigsaw, continues the killer’s work after Jigsaw’s health deteriorates. The film also delves into John Kramer’s past, revealing how he became Jigsaw. The infamous killer also tests Detective Rigg (Bent) to find out if he can be a potential apprentice or not.
More about the film: This was the first movie in the Saw franchise which was not written by Leigh Whannell or James Wan.
Directed by: David Hackl
Cast: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Julie Benz, Carlo Rota, Meagan Good
Release date: 24 October 2008
IMDb rating: 5.8
Synopsis: Detective Hoffman (Mandylor) takes centre stage as he orchestrates a series of tests for a group of individuals connected to his own dark past. The plot also follows his battle with fellow detective Peter Strahm (Patterson), who keeps getting close to solving the mystery of all the Jigsaw killings. The film also explores Hoffman’s backstory as an apprentice and his relationship with Jigsaw.
More about the film: The movie mostly received negative reviews from critics, but still managed to earn USD 118.2 million (INR 982 crore, approximately) worldwide.
Directed by: Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig
Cast: Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson
Release date: 27 October 2017
IMDb rating: 5.7
Synopsis: A decade after the apparent end of Jigsaw’s games, a new series of gruesome traps and murders begin, leaving law enforcement puzzled. As the investigation unfolds, it appears that Jigsaw (Bell) may not be dead after all.
More about the film: Jigsaw was released seven years after Saw 3D, which was originally believed to be the final instalment of the series.
Directed by: Kevin Greutert
Cast: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Sean Patrick Flanery, Josiah Black, Cary Elwes
Release date: 29 October 2010
IMDb rating: 5.5
Synopsis: Hoffman (Mandylor), now on the run, faces threats from law enforcement, while a con man (Josiah Black) issues a fabricated biography about being a Jigsaw survivor looking for revenge.
More about the film: Saw 3D is overall considered one of the worst films in the franchise.
Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman
Cast: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson
Release date: 21 May 2021
IMDb rating: 5.2
Synopsis: A spin-off, Spiral follows Detective Zeke Banks (Rock) as he investigates a series of murders that bear the hallmark of a Jigsaw copycat killer. The film delves into police corruption and explores Zeke’s past connections to the police department.
More about the film: The movie is the first in the series not to feature Tobin Bell.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Where can I watch Saw X in India?
Saw X will be released in theatres on 29 September in India.
-Which Saw movie is banned?
Saw VI and Saw 3D are banned in Thailand as they potentially pose a threat to public safety.
-Why is Saw so popular?
Saw is a popular franchise because of its gripping plots and the story of Jigsaw/John Kramer. The films also feature some really unique traps and games that keep you on the edge of your seat.
-Does Prime Video have Saw movies?
All Saw movies are available on Amazon Prime Video with an add-on Lionsgate Play subscription.
