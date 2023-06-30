Superman: Legacy has cast its Superman and Lois Lane

The DCU has finally cast its two leads for Superman: Legacy.

DC has had it rough for the past few years. While The Flash was supposed to be the hopeful light at the end of the DC Extended Universe tunnel, that doesn’t seem to be the case. With the whole revamp of the universe and a change of its caretakers, fans can only hope to finally get films that are deserving of the fandom and the superheroes they love.

There’s no surprise then why fans are anxiously waiting and consuming any details they can get on the DCU’s first official film, Superman: Legacy. Fortunately for fans, there’s big news: after months of speculation (and heartbreak after Henry Cavill’s departure), the new Superman and Lois Lane have been revealed.

The new Superman and Lois Lane of Superman: Legacy

Deadline has reported that the roles of Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane are now set for Superman: Legacy, which was written by James Gunn and who will also serve as director. Stepping into the intrepid journalist’s shoes is Rachel Brosnahan, who had a role in Netflix’s House of Cards but is also arguably more well-known for her Emmy-winning starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video.

True to form, the new Man of Steel is a relative newcomer, David Corenswet. This will be the American actor’s (yes, Superman is American once again) first major leading role though he can already be seen in other things like The Politician, where he played the tragic role of River Barkley, and the slasher movie Pearl.

Their casting announcement comes after months of speculation of who’s auditioning—and much debunking on James Gunn’s end. Gunn also talked in length about how the pre-production for the film was going on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, saying that he felt the pressure of doing the film while writing it but that now it’s become enjoyable.

Superman: Legacy is currently set for a release sometime in 2025.