11 new movies and series from Netflix, Apple TV and more in March 2023

No plans for the week? Here are new movies and series from Netflix, Disney Hotstar, AppleTV and BBC to create a fun-filled month this March 2023.

New movies and series from Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Apple TV and BBC Studios to watch this March 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

Premieres now

The Mandalorian Season 3

Kicking off our new movies and series guide for March 2023 is The Mandalorian. Great news for all Star Wars fans. The lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian (a.k.a Din Djarin), continues his journey through the Star Wars galaxy. In this new season, the Mandalorian is reunited with his companion, Grogu while the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Watch as Din Djarin crosses paths with old allies as he continues his journey alongside Grogu.

Apple TV

Premieres on 10 March

“Real Madrid: Until The End,” introduced by David Beckham

For fans of Real Madrid: Ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes of your favourite football club? Apple TV+ recently announced the release of its new sports documentary series “Real Madrid: Until The End”. Introduced by David Beckham, this three-part series brings you backstage, taking a look at dramatic victories and on-field heroes of the astonishing 2021-2022 season. Fans of the iconic football club can look back at how the team defied all odds and fought their way into creating one of the most memorable finishes in football history – setting a record in the 14th Champions League title.

Premieres 15 March

Ted Lasso S3

A series executively produced and starring Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, the series talks about how a small-time college football coach from Kansas is given an opportunity to coach a professional British soccer team, despite having zero experience. Watch how Ted Lasso makes up for his lack of experience with optimism, hard work and biscuits.

Premieres on February 24

Liaison

Witness how past mistakes can return to haunt you. Even worse, it can destroy your future. This action-contemporary thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Where unpredictable plots, espionage and political intrigues meet a story of passionate and enduring love.

Netflix

Premieres on 9 March

You: Season 4 Part 2

Recap of Part 1: Talk about karma – Joe finally realised what it’s like to be stalked and discover that Rhys Montrose is his stalker. Joe and Roald’s had a near-to-death experience after getting kidnapped by Rhys. Fortunately, they are saved by Kate, and the love between her and Joe deepens. The season ended with Rhys announcing his plans to run for mayor while Joe tries to stop him. Will Joe succeed?

Premieres on 10 March

Luther: The Fallen Sun

The disgraced detective, John Luther, sits behind bars while a serial killer is out terrorising London. Desperate to make up for his past mistakes, Luther attempts to break out of prison to capture the sadistic serial killer by any means necessary.

Premieres 16 March

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Last season, Alina manages to free herself from Kirigan’s influence. She goes on the run with Mal after her showdown with Kirigan. Watch as they embark on a new journey together, finding new allies and exploring situations where they have to make heartrending choices – all to complete their quest to search for more mythical amplifiers.

Premieres 4 March

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Your must-watch for some laughs. Watch how American comedian, Chris Rock, creates comedy history – performing stand-up in real time for Netflix’s first global live-streaming event.

Premieres 10 March

The Glory Part 2

Now that the cat’s out of the box. Moon Dong-eun officially began her revenge plot by haunting her past bullies. With Yeon-jin’s husband discovering that his wife was a bully and Do-young assisting Dong-eun with her plans to seek revenge, will she succeed in making her bullies repent?

Premieres 31 March

​​Murder Mystery 2

The Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston combo is back with Murder Mystery 2. NYPD officer Nick Spitz and his hairdresser wife Audrey quit their jobs to become full-time private detectives, but are struggling to get their new agency on the map. The Spitz then find themselves in an international abduction situation, with their friend Maharaja kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

BBC

Premieres 30th March, Thursday at 9:55pm on UnifiTV channel 501, Astro channel 554 and BBC Player.

Engineering Reborn

Explore mind-blowing challenges and transformations from the past to the future in the art of engineering. A series presented by Rob Bell combines staggering feats in the field of engineering with historical stories to see the roots behind each site. See iconic sites like the St. Louis train station reborn as America’s biggest aquarium, the renowned Tate Modern gallery remade into a power station and more.

Premieres 14th March, Tuesday at 9:15pm on UnifiTV channel 501, Astro channel 554 and BBC Player.

Grand Designs

If Engineering Reborn features buildings and sites of the past, Grand Designs shows buildings of the future. Follow presenter Kevin McCloud as he takes on the challenge of building some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as bravely creative individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)