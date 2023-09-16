Here’s all we know on ‘One Piece’ season 2: release date, cast, plot

The latest release of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, based on Eiichiro Oda’s anime, has taken the world by storm. Fans are eagerly anticipating future episodes after the initial eight episodes clocked in some incredible viewership numbers.

So, the question arises, is One Piece season 2 in the works? Well, you’d be pleased to know that the second season of the hit series has been confirmed by Netflix.

On September 14, the streaming platform announced the news on its social media platforms, exactly two weeks after the live-action series premiered on the streaming service.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

Here’s what we know so far about the second season of the popular manga adaptation.

Is Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ season 2 happening?

After being initially announced in 2017, Netflix’s One Piece finally premiered its first eight episodes last week. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Inaki Godoy, as he embarks on his monumental journey to discover the legendary One Piece treasure and attain the title of King of the Pirates.

The first season delivers on its promise of grand quests, battle sequences, unforgettable characters and iconic moments drawn from the immensely popular manga and anime. Unlike Netflix’s less successful adaptation of other animes, One Piece has managed to attract new fans while also meeting the sky-high expectations of its current, passionate fanbase.

Die-hard anime fans will already know that the One Piece anime series boasts a staggering 1000-plus episodes. So the amount of content is generous enough to provide multiple storylines for the live-action adaptation to explore. For context, the first season of the anime comprises only 61 of those 1000-plus episodes. In other words, the live-action adaptation has only scratched the surface of what lies ahead.

Given that the first season of the show covered the first four arcs of the manga, fans can anticipate One Piece season 2’s plot may follow a similar pattern. If that’s the case, viewers can likely look forward to the Arabasta Saga, which is the next major storyline in the One Piece manga. This saga is known for introducing a host of new characters, adventures and challenges for Luffy and his crewmates to overcome.

In an interview with Variety, showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens spoke about a potential season 2 explaining that they are “definitely taking it one step at a time, simply because of the decades of One Piece material Oda-san has given them to work with that lead to so many possibilities and endless permutations.”

Who is the cast of Netflix’s live-action ‘One Piece’ series?

The main cast of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation features Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown and Morgan Davies as Koby.

As the series has been renewed for a second season, we can expect the same cast members to reprise their roles. Additionally, the number of new faces we can expect in the upcoming season will largely depend on the arcs it chooses to cover.

When will ‘One Piece’ season 2 premiere?

Fans will have to be a bit patient since it can take a while before we get any confirmation about the release date for One Piece season 2.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/One Piece)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is One Piece season 2 expected to be released?

While One Piece season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, there is no information about its release date.

– What will be the plot of One Piece season 2?

The first season of One Piece covered the first four arcs of the manga. So, fans can likely look forward to the Arabasta Saga in season 2.