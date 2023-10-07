Movies & TV shows featuring Celebrity star Park Gyu-young you need to watch

From having no acting aspirations to becoming one of the most versatile actors in the Korean entertainment industry, Sweet Home fame Park Gyu-young’s best movies and TV shows are a testament to her rising career trajectory.

Originally a student of textiles and clothing at Yonsei University, Park was signed on by JYP Entertainment in 2015. The talent agency first spotted Park on the cover of a college magazine. The following year, she appeared in singer Jo Kwon’s music video “Crosswalk”, which marked her foray into the acting world. After a string of supporting roles in Korean TV shows like the 2016 hit Solomon’s Perjury, Park made her big screen debut with the movies Wretches and Love+Sling in 2018.

However, it was Park’s addition to the ensemble cast of the award-winning K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay alongside Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in 2020 that became her big break. Following this, she was not just cast in pivotal roles in dramas such as Sweet Home (2020) and The Devil Judge (2021), but also landed her debut lead role in a TV drama with the romantic comedy Dali & Cocky Prince (2021). The show earned her the Best New Actress Award and Best Couple Award (with Kim Min-jae) at the KBS Drama Awards in 2021.

Park is of late winning hearts globally as an overnight Instagram sensation in the Netflix original series Celebrity. Furthermore, her unique role in the MBC fantasy romance A Good Day to Be a Dog, has drawn more fans to her.

Next up, the actor will be seen in Squid Game season 2 and Sweet Home season 3, which are set to release in 2024.

These Park Gyu-young movies and TV shows are perfect for your next bingeing session

A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023)

Directed by: Kim Dae-woong

Other stars: Cha Eun-woo, Lee Hyun-woo, Yoon Hyun-soo

Episodes: 14

Synopsis: High school teacher Han Hae-na (Park) is under an unusual curse where she turns into a dog at night every time she kisses someone. The only antidote is for Hae-na to be kissed once again by the same person in her canine avatar. While Hae-na refrains from getting physically close to anyone, including her dates, one night she ends up accidentally kissing Jin Seo-won (Cha), a colleague with a fear of dogs.

About the show: One of the most anticipated Park Gyu-young TV shows to release in 2023, A Good Day to Be a Dog has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye.

Celebrity (2023)

Directed by: Kim Chul-gyu

Other stars: Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Small-time salesperson Seo A-ri (Park) gets dragged into the world of e-celebrities despite her attempts to stay low-key. Trying to stay authentic to her increasing social media following, she ends up making enemies with some powerful influencers. When A-ri becomes famous, she starts getting devoured by the uglier side of fame.

About the show: This Park Gyu-young TV show had numerous celebrity cameos. Some of these include special appearances by Single’s Inferno stars Cha Hyun-seung and Oh Jin-taek; the dance crew Hook from Street Woman Fighter; and the Business Proposal fame Seol In-ah.

Dali and the Cocky Prince (2021)

Directed by: Lee Jung-sub

Other stars: Kim Min-jae, Kwon Yool, Yeon Woo

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Brash businessman Jin Moo-Hak (Kim) is the heir to a global Korean pork bone stew franchise. Intellectual and cultured Kim Da-li (Park) is a visiting researcher at an art gallery going through a financial crisis. Will the two be able to help each other out despite their differences?

About the show: One of the most entertaining Park Gyu-young TV shows to watch, Dali and the Cocky Prince is also known as Dal-Ri and Gamjatang.

The Devil Judge (2021)

Directed by: Choi Jung-gyu

Other stars: Ji Sung, Kim Min-jung, Park Jin-young

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: In a dystopian South Korea where courtroom cases are streamed live on reality TV, heartless head trial judge Kang Yo-han (Ji) and rival Jung Sun-ah (Kim) are constantly at war with each other. When rookie judge Kim Ga-on (Jin-young) and police officer Yoon Soo-hyun (Gyu-young) enter this challenging law world, the duo find it hard to survive.

About the show: One of the most popular TV shows starring Park Gyu-young, the screenplay of The Devil Judge is written by former judge Moon Yoo-seok.

Sweet Home (2020)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok Jang Young-woo and Park So-hyun

Other stars: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Do-hyun

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Socially awkward Cha Hyun-soo (Song) moves to a new apartment in the Green Home complex only to find himself trapped amid paranormal activities. Soon, his neighbours start turning into deadly monsters. Hyun-soo must join a group of survivors consisting of leader Lee Eun-hyuk (Do-hyun), medical student Eun-hyuk (Jin-uk) and musician Ji-su (Park), to fight his way to safety.

About the show: This apocalyptic horror K-drama is adapted from the 2017 webcomic of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. Additionally, Netflix has officially renewed the TV show for its second and third seasons and Park Gyu-young will be seen reprising her role in the upcoming seasons.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Other stars: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jeong-se

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Impulsive and antisocial writer Ko Moon-young (Son) and selfless psych ward caretaker Moon Gang-tae’s (Kim) lives get intertwined as the latter’s brother is a fan of Moon-young. While the two start growing close, Gang-tae’s childhood friend Nam Joo-ri (Park), who has a crush on her, causes trouble in paradise.

About the show: Written by acclaimed South Korean writer Jo Yong, this Park Gyu-young-starrer TV show earned 8 nominations at South Korea’s 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. The drama also received a nomination at the 49th International Emmy Awards in the Best TV Movie or Miniseries category.

Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019)

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Other stars: Lee Na-young, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Eugene

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Cha Eun-ho (Jong-suk) is a successful editor-in-chief of a publishing company. Kang Dan-yi (Na-young), Eun-ho’s childhood friend, is currently a single mother struggling to find a stable job as a copywriter. When the two meet after years, Eun-ho offers her a position in his editorial team. With the help of her team members, including Oh Ji-yul (Park), Dan-yi not only finds her footing but also grows closer to Eun-ho.

About the show: One of the best Park Gyu-young TV shows, Romance Is a Bonus Book is a Korean adaptation of the 2015 TV Land hit Younger starring Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff.

LOVE+SLING (2018)

Directed by: Kim Dae-woong

Other cast: Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Min-jae, Lee Sung-kyung

Synopsis: Former wrestler Gwi-bo (Yoo) is happy basking in his son Sung-woong’s (Kim) success as an athlete. However, their family dynamic is turned upside down when Sung-woong’s crush, Ga Young (Lee), falls for his father.

About the movie: One of the most well-received movies to release in 2018, Park Gyu-young plays the role of Ga Young’s sister in this romantic comedy.

Wretches (2018)

Directed by: Kim Baek-joon

Other stars: Lee Won-geun, Lee Yi-kyung, Oh Seung-hoon

Synopsis: School bully Yang-hoon (Lee Yi-Kyung) takes over the position of the school leader after the former head is hospitalised due to poor health. Soon, Yang-hoon makes Jae-young (Lee) his new target and forces him to stalk his crush Bo-young (Park).

About the movie: Wretches is one of the best Park Gyu-young movies to release in 2018, along with LOVE+SLING.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Park Gyu-young/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What TV shows does Park Gyu-young play the main lead in?

South Korean actress Park Gyu-young is the main lead of TV shows like Celebrity, Sweet Home, Good Day To Be a Dog and The Devil Judge.

– Is Park Gyu-young a ballerina?

Park Gyu-young has a strong background in ballet and continues to pursue her love for the art form.

– Who is the lead actress in the Korean drama Celebrity?

The lead actress in the 2023 Korean drama Celebrity is Park Gyu-young, portraying the role of Seo A-ri.