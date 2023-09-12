Q&A: PRX’s Davai on Valorant Champions 2023 and teammate Jinggg’s replacement

Paper Rex (PRX) is a premier e-sports organisation based in Singapore that has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of competitive gaming. With a focus on entertainment, competitive e-sports, and merchandise, Paper Rex has made it its mission to provide gamers with a platform to showcase their skills, passion and dedication to the game.

The organisation’s Valorant team is one of its most accomplished teams, featuring a perfect blend of gritty veterans and up-and-coming talent from all around the world such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Russia, and Malaysia. The team has previously played in various tournaments across the globe, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Germany, China, Thailand, and India, making them a truly international squad.

Just last month, PRX made history by becoming the first team from the Asia-Pacific region to reach the grand finals at the international Valorant Champions tournament. The team was on an impressive run, having defeated reigning champs LOUD and underdogs Evil Geniuses in the playoffs. Despite ultimately losing to Evil Geniuses in the grand finals, Paper Rex can take pride in claiming their highest finish in the biggest international competition for the first-person shooter game.

Throughout the tournament, the team’s gameplay was not the only thing that caught the attention of fans. They also earned themselves the adulation of fans on the Internet with their fun-loving nature and on-stage antics. They are the most entertaining team to watch with their ‘W-Gaming’ playstyle and the mechanically gifted youngsters.

However, PRX’s journey to the grand finals was not without its challenges. Just days before the tournament started, they announced that Singaporean player Wang ‘Jinggg’ Jing Jie, who had been an integral part of the team’s success, would complete his mandatory military service next year and would not play for the team in 2024.

In short, the Valorant Champions 2023 was his last dance with Paper Rex, and the team had to prepare for a future without one of its key players. Despite this setback, the team went into the tournament with high expectations and continued their rise on the game’s biggest platform.

In the end, the team’s experience at the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament was a defining moment for the team and the organisation. They may not have won the grand finals, but they proved that they are a world-class e-sports team that can compete at the highest level. As they look to the future, Paper Rex is poised to continue its rise in the world of competitive gaming, and their dedicated fan base is poised to follow them every step of the way.

Lifestyle Asia was given the opportunity to speak to the only Malaysian player in Paper Rex (PRX), Khalish ‘Davai’ Rusyaidee about the team’s performance in Los Angeles and the speculations surrounding Jinggg’s replacement.

Davai of Paper Rex spills the beans on his experience at VCT 2023

With Jinggg taking a break from Valorant to serve in the military, there are a lot of speculation and debate surrounding who might possibly be his replacement. Will we be seeing former IGL (in-game leader) Benkai make a comeback to the competitive scene or will we see the Susanto brothers on the team with Xccurate joining PRX?

Well, I can’t really talk about it at the moment or I’ll land myself in the soup. I can’t confirm nor deny what ever that has been mentioned online. The only thing I can confirm with you right now, is the fact that Jinggg will not be playing with us next year. *laughs*

But if I were to give the fans a hint, it’s someone they least expect us to sign.

As a fellow Valorant player, it’s definitely nice to play the game for fun. But it’s a different story once it becomes a task you have to do/ practice every single day. Do you still find pleasure in competitive gaming as opposed to playing the game for fun or as a hobby?

Since I’ve been in competitive gaming for awhile now and I think it’s similar to a lot of the professional players out there, it does get a little boring at times since we do it every weekday and like every other job, once it’s repetitive, it takes a bit of the joy away.

But after awhile, it becomes a routine you just have to keep to. For us, we usually start practising at noon and call it a day around 8 PM, and we get weekends off so personally, it just feels like any other full time job out there — except it’s Valorant.

We don’t actually just sit in front of the PC and just queue games constantly, it differs on a daily basis. Sometimes you’ll find us in front of a white board coming up with new strategies, some days we’ll be re-watching our gameplays to see how we can improve, and on other days, we’ll have scrims.

But for competitive gaming as a whole, I’m still very passionate about it. It definitely helps that we’re constantly competing in international tournaments and since we’re playing with different opponents most of the time, it occasionally reminds me of why I wanted to be a professional gamer in the first place.

Compared to my Counter-Strike days, I would say Valorant and Riot in general has a lot more to offer since it’s a lot more popular now—and Riot definitely has a lot more tournaments going on. So, I’d say I get my motivation from facing my opponents and by taking part in the tournaments—I enjoy the unexpected.

Competitive gaming is filled with ups and downs, wins and losses. How do you deal with setbacks?

Being in the competitive scene for quite some time now, I would say I’ve learned to handle any setbacks maturely. For Paper Rex, we’ve always been very realistic with our goals. For example, this year’s Champions, we just wanted to get out from groups seeing how we didn’t even get to the playoffs last year. So, I think we have been practical when it comes to setting goals.

Before heading into the tournament at Los Angeles, Coach Alecks even told us that it’s okay to lose as long as we have fun so that definitely helps with our mentality going into such a big tournament like Champions.

I think for Paper Rex, I’d say there really hasn’t been a bad season which I think it’s probably due to the fact that we’re told to just give it our all and have fun. Especially this year, I would say we’ve exceeded all expectations this season. I mean when we were playing in the grand finals, we were definitely playing to win but at the end of the day, when you look at the bigger picture, I’d say we’d done a solid job and I’m proud of my team.

Paper Rex is known for its unique play style, in other words, chaotic. Is it as chaotic as what we see from a third person perspective for the players in the team? How would you describe it as a player on the team?

Honestly, it does get a little chaotic for us in the team as well—especially when it’s a close match, the comms (in-game voice chat) gets louder. However, in terms of our playstyle, I’d say no. We’re completely used to it because that’s just how we usually play, doesn’t matter if it’s a ranked game or in a tournament.

On that note, when you’re scouting for new players to potentially join the team in the future. Must they already fit the Paper Rex playstyle or are they given a period of time to slowly adapt to how the team plays?

Of course! When we’re scouting for new players, it’s important that they have a similar playstyle. They don’t have to be as aggressive as we are in tournaments but they should be able to understand our concept of the game—which many of our fans know and as we’d like to call it, the ‘W gaming’ style. And from there, we can slowly mould them into a puzzle piece that will complete Paper Rex.

In short, if the person is someone that plays aggressively from the get go then we’re good to go. We’re not exactly looking for a passive player, I mean we’ve tried that in the past and it didn’t really work for us.

We know pro teams usually go back and watch the games they’ve played to study what they could and shouldn’t have done, what’s your experience like re-watching the games you’ve previously played compared to when you’re playing it?

Oh I’m not sure about the rest of my teammates but I have not watched our gameplay yet. Usually when we lose a big match like the finals, we tend to take a break from re-watching that one match specifically.

Though I’m sure when we’re back to our usual training sessions, we’ll sit down and re-watch the entire gameplay together—we’ll experience the pain once again and probably laugh about it. *laughs*

At VCTs this year while you guys were playing LOUD, we often hear the crowd shouting out Paper Rex’s location in the map – whether you’re flanking or hiding in a corner. Do you guys hear that on stage? If so, how do you react to it? Do you just ignore it?

Oh really? I didn’t know that was happening in the background at all! I think for all the players on stage, they can’t hear much of the crowd—I mean, we can barely hear ourselves. I usually have the comms and in-game volume at full blast so I don’t really hear much of the chants other than the game itself.

Even at VCTs when you guys were facing Evil Geniuses (EG), who have been named the villains in the tournament. There were a lot of trash talking and teabagging involved in the matches, for a non-toxic team like Paper Rex, how do you guys deal with that in game? Does that affect your mental state at all?

Personally, no. Given the amount of time I’ve been in the competitive gaming industry, I’ve learned to detach myself from instances like these. However, for a rather new player like ‘something’, he was a little affected by it. He wanted to retaliate and I’m sure those who have tuned in to watch, saw him teabagging EG quite a handful of times—which we were given a warning for by Riot.

All in all, I think I’m fine with it, I see it as a mini battle mentally. As long as you stay focused, you’re fine. Just put your head in the game and continue playing.

As for EG being the villains, I’d say it’s just for show. Behind the scenes, all the players are really nice and welcoming.

Being the only Malaysian pro gamer that has made it to the Champions, what are your thoughts on the local pro gaming scene now? And are there any local Valorant teams that have caught your eye?

To be completely honest, our local pro gaming scene is very depressing. Compared to other regions, I’d say Malaysia is still in its developing stages. There are a number of up-and-coming teams other than the ones in the Valorant franchise but not in Malaysia.

Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines have a handful of existing teams that are performing exceptionally well and I think it’s only a matter of time before we see them in the international tournaments. I think Malaysia has a lot of catching up to do.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @pprxteam)