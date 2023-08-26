Review: ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 finale is a homecoming for seasoned fans

It took 13 years, a lot of cajoling and no doubt some complex contract negotiations as well as a hefty compensation, but Samantha Jones has at long last, graced our screens once again in the Season 2 finale for ‘And Just Like That…’.

The much-anticipated cameo, which was teased during May of this year ahead of the second season’s debut, saw the famed fictional publicist dujour making an obligatory Transatlantic phone call to Carrie on the occasion of the proverbial ‘Last Supper’ that the season finale takes its name after.

And that brings us on to the two-episode curtain call for season 2 of AJLT, which, for all of its follies during its inaugural season, appears to be finally inching towards the charm of the original Sex and The City.

Samantha, a*s virginity, and Cosmopolitans: Our ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Finale review

The prelude kicks off with a sense of finality in closing the chapter on tales of Carrie’s youth, which is succinctly represented by the iconic apartment she has maintained throughout the first six seasons and two blockbuster movies. The transition from New York media personality to bona fide New York society royalty is formalised as she hands the keys on to her downstairs neighbour, jewelry designer and L.A transplant, Lisette, before making preparations to host a final dinner party before her big move into a new future with Aiden in Gremacy Park.

Naturally, this serves as a tacit impetus for change among those who surround the former Mrs. Big’s social orbit all the same, with Charolette finding second wind in her work after having left it on pause for her pursuit of domesticity as well as motherhood, and Miranda seemingly gaining emancipation from a web of failed romances.

By that measure, the finale feels like a familiar homecoming for seasoned viewers of SATC, calling upon ghosts of television past such as Skipper (remember him? The website developer from season 1?) and Stanford Blatch (who was also written out of the show after Willie Garson’s passing in 2021) for nostalgia’s sake in some poignant moments of interspection on its history. And to some degree, it is heartwarming to see how far our favourite quartet has come on both a fiscal and emotional scale in their lives.

But once again, the writing is let down by a disappointing shallowness in its desperation to address and tackle more complex subject matters, relying too often on off-the-cuff, off-screen interactions and events to justify massive leaps in character arc progression between episodes.

Gloss for the sake of gloss

Think of it as almost a rushed act of atonement for Sex and The City‘s glaring lack of modern, hard-hitting social cues, from diversity hires to sexual identity discovery narratives, and the sudden interjection of a feminist lens that doesn’t solely originate from the lofty perspective of an upper-middle class white woman.

Take Aiden’s son, Wyatt for example. Despite playing a major role in the finale, we’ve only ever seen him appear once on a video call before he is relegated to the ‘use-your-imagination’ pile, with Aiden expressing concerns over the teen’s wellbeing that eventually touch upon notions of underaged substance abuse. Pretty heavy stuff for commentary’s sake, but that’s all it is: brief commentary without further commitment to exposition.

And let’s not even delve into the kerfuffle of Miranda’s messy breakup with token nonbinary Irish-Latinx diva Che Diaz, who by the way also undergoes a period of emotional malaise after their television pilot flatlined. It’s just unnecessarily convoluted.

Mercifully, one such attempt to delve into a discourse on advanced maternity ageism and the loss of a pregnancy with Lisa Todd Wexley was handled with considerably more care and attention. Audiences stand alongside the society couple as they navigate an unplanned geriatric pregnancy together, witnessing Lisa’s conflict in taking up the responsibilities of a mother once more on the cusp of a career home run.

As for Samantha Jones, her cameo was a desperate and borderline inconsequential cherry on the proverbial half-baked cake. Dressed in Patricia Field’s best, the PR maven provides a novel and fun reminder of her joie de vivre over a spirited phone call, during which she even slips into her Annabelle Bronstein persona for a brief second. SoHo House, if you don’t already recall. Mind you, this is at the cost of suspending all disbelief that Samantha would only send flowers in her stead at Big’s funeral, but viewers are expected to believe that she would hastily book a direct flight to JFK from Heathrow to send off Carrie’s apartment.

Sure, both characters left off on an ugly spat, but neither actress could act away the literal chasm set between them on-screen, quite literally (Cattrall insisted on filming her bit separate from the rest of the cast). The nostalgic value from that opening scene in the season 2 finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ isn’t enough to save a ham-fisted attempt at granting the beloved character any screen time.

This isn’t to say that hardcore SATC fans wouldn’t be thrilled to see, even for a brief moment, Samantha being brought back into the fold for the series but don’t hold your breath for much else beyond this point. Kim Cattrall has adamantly stressed that this is as far as she would go in reviving Samantha Jones in any capacity. And maybe that’s for the better when one considers how she was shoehorned back into the SATC universe with less grace than Lexi Featherston teetering off a ledge.

A potentially stronger launchpad for Season 3?

The season finale ends with a number of loose ends being hastily tied after a Michelin-starred supper, with Seema’s testing new waters in romance and Carrie putting her love life on indefinite hold (for five years, if you can imagine it) after Aiden’s departure to be with his sons once more. Both women embark upon a vacation together in Greece, lazing upon pristine shores with Cosmopolitans in hand as they debate upon charting their next stage in life.

Which, with all things considered, leaves the closing of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 finale on a pretty open-ended note, hinting of the burgeoning potential for more exploits to come for two women who are ‘single’ by circumstance. Then again, that’s the point of Sex and The City from the very start; the notion that the modern woman can indeed have it all if she so chose, whether she be in her 30s or 50s.

What does this mean for the show? Well, if the statistics from HBO are anything to go by, it is readily apparent that our perennial intrigue with the lives of fresh-faced ingénues navigating life in the Big Apple while working menial jobs that provide a surprisingly generous amount of expendable income will remain enduring, even with the changing tides of social convention.

And with HBO signing off on a third season of And Just Like That…, trust and believe that these stories will continue to remain a steadfast fixture of New York City’s enviable mystique, magic, and delusion well into the 21st century.

Feature and hero image credits: HBO