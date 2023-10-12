The rise and fall of Juul as discussed in Netflix’s newest docuseries Big Vape

Netflix has been churning out several interesting documentaries in the recent past. From the most notorious criminals to the most prominent businessmen, the streaming platform has found a niche audience who enjoys knowing about true stories. Adding to its expansive list of docuseries, Netflix will premiere Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul on 11 October.

The docuseries gives an insight into the rise and fall of a “scrappy” electronic cigarette startup called Juul. Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul will talk about the introduction of these electronic cigarettes in the market, its journey to become a multibillion-dollar company, and the aftermath of it. The story of Juul is quite interesting, and here’s a little summary of what’s in store for you if you plan to watch Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul on Netflix.

All about Juul, the company discussed in Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Juul Labs started making electronic cigarettes in 2017 from a company that was spun off from Pax Labs. A Juul vape basically atomises nicotine salt derived from tobacco and turns them into one-time-use cartridges. Adam Bowen and James Monsees were the brainchild behind this innovation. Juul became the most popular vape in the United States by the end of 2017, and it eventually took over countries like India as well.

How did Juul vape come to fruition?

Adam Bowen and James Monsees were college friends from Stanford University. In 2005, they invented an e-cigarette called Ploom and the Pax vaporiser instrument which was used for cannabis and loose-leaf tobacco. They started selling these to people under their new business venture in 2007. This is how Pax Labs came into the picture. Nine years into the business, they launched a sister company named Juul Labs in 2015.

Kevin Burns became the CEO of the company while Monsees worked as Chief Product Officer and Bowen worked as Chief Technology Officer. Within a year, the company grew from 200 employees to 1,500 by the end of 2018. Juul vapes were being manufactured in Shenzhen, China and the pods were being made in the United States. Large stakes in the company were bought by Altria, one of the world’s largest cigarette manufacturers. At the time, Juul had an annual earnings of about USD 2 billion.

The procurement of VMR Products

By the end of 2018, Juul Labs made a big purchase, something that could also be a part of the Netflix docuseries Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul. They purchased VMR Products, the company behind the viral V2 e-cigarettes in a USD 75 million deal. This was done to gain access to the Chinese market.

The growing popularity of Juul vapes

Juul’s products became immensely popular among teenagers with around 13,000 young Americans between the age of 15-30 using it. The verb “Juuling” became popular amongst the crowd as well. The growth in vaping rates from 2017 to 2018 was the largest in 27 years. Contrary to Monsees and Bowen’s claim that Juul vapes would help improve adult smokers’ lives by eliminating cigarettes, it was found out that teenagers were not just experimenting with these e-cigarettes, but rather using them on an everyday basis. Since Juul vapes were advertised as safe, easy to conceal, sleek, high-tech e-cigarettes with fruity pod flavours, the popularity grew even stronger. The promotion aimed straight at teens including ads in teen magazines, young models posing with Juuls, which also played a great role in its growing demand. Unlike cigarettes, using a Juul left a very fruity scent when vaped, which also made it more convenient for young adults to use it everywhere.

Investigation of Juul vapes

A huge part of Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul will talk about the investigation and the fall of Juul Labs. In April 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started investigating the growing popularity of Juul vapes among the youth. It asked the company to provide documents about the design of the e-cigarette, their marketing strategies, their research on how the product is safe to use and all the features that appealed to specific age groups. eBay was also demanded to remove several listings of Juul products. FDA commissioner, Dr Scott Gottlieb voiced his apprehension that Juul delivers a high amount of nicotine. Juul Labs and other manufacturers like R.J. Reynolds’ Vuse, Altria’s MarkTen, Imperial Brands’ blu eCigs, and Japan Tobacco International’s Logic were then provided with a 60-day timeline to lay out their plans to address the widespread use of their products amongst youth. Anyone who failed to comply, the FDA ordered to remove some or all of their flavoured products. Illegal sale of Juul to underage children was also investigated. An unannounced inspection of Juul headquarters was also carried out by the FDA where they seized thousands of pages of documents on their marketing practices. This resulted in a ban on the production of mango, fruit, creme, and cucumber Juul pods. Their Facebook and Instagram accounts in the U.S. were also shut down.

A further large investigation took place in 2020 after over 2,300 personal injury, government entity, tribal, and class action cases were filed against the company in 2019. Injuries and wrongful deaths that were caused by the vape raised concerns that the e-cigarettes were addictive and unsafe. Shareholders of Altria Group also filed investor class action lawsuits against the company for not informing the investors about the hazards linked with Juul’s products.

Siddharth Breja, who was the former senior vice president of global finance for Juul, also filed a case in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. He claimed that he did warn the company owners about the risks of selling pods that were close to a year old, but he was fired from his position instead.

Things got more serious when 30 individual plaintiffs filed three separate cases in 2022. Juul had to pay USD 438.5 million as a settlement after a two-year-long investigation. It further paid USD 1.2 billion to settle about 10,000 lawsuits that claimed that the e-cigarette was the biggest reason behind the youth-vaping epidemic in the U.S. It also agreed to pay USD 462 million in 2023 to settle legal claims brought forth by six US states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and New York. The company will pay the agreed amount over the course of eight years.

Ban of e-cigarette

San Francisco passed legislation in 2019, banning the sale of e-cigarettes online as well as offline. E-cigarette manufacturers were also prohibited from occupying city-owned property. Supporters of the bill stated that this was their way of warning Juul that they were not wanted in the city. The FDA summoned Juul to remove all of its products from the United States market. All of this will be a part of the Netflix docuseries Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why was Juul banned?

The e-cigarette company was accused of baiting the teen vaping crisis by employing marketing and advertising tactics to appeal to the young crowd. It also was not safe to use, as marketed by the company.

– Is Juul legal in India?

As per the law, all e-cigarettes are currently banned in India.

– How is Juul different from vaping?

Juul is a brand name for a particular type of e-cigarette while vaping is a slang term used for the act of using a vaporiser or e-cigarette to inhale a vapour that contains nicotine.

– What’s worse a cigarette or a Juul?

Cigarettes are more harmful as they consist of a deadly mix of 7,000 chemicals in smoke, but that doesn’t mean e-cigarettes are safe.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb