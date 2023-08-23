‘And Just Like That…’ has been renewed for a third season, HBO Max confirms

Hello, lovers! For those living on the cusp of the millennium, that singular line will no doubt provoke an instant pang of nostalgia. After all, Sex and The City represented a bold step into television that was spearheaded by female narratives and interests for the time. 25 years on, and the gaggle of New York City’s finest women who brunch are back on the screen, seemingly stronger than ever with ‘And Just Like That…’ being renewed for a third season!

Initially meant to serve as a miniseries by HBO Max to tie up loose ends left behind from Sex and The City 2, it was promptly green-lit to be turned into a full-fledged sequel that was built off on the shelved script for a proposed third movie that never came into fruition.

‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for a third season

The announcement was made by the television network giant on the cusp of the second season’s finale, which is set to air on August 24. Speaking on the occasion, showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King said “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,”

Set seven years after the second SATC flick, ‘And Just Like That…’ saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles from the original run. With that said, strained relations between the show’s cast and Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall meant that the lascivious power-broking publicist was written out of the show after ostensibly suffering a falling out with Carrie. However, she is set to make a cameo in the season 2 finale.

Other returning cast members include Mario Cantone as Charolette’s gay best friend Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady, and Evan Handler as Charolette’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt. Chris Noth’s infamous Mr Big character only featured in episode one of the first season and was written out of the series in the wake of the actor’s ongoing sexual assault lawsuits.

On the flip side, fans were thrilled with the return of John Corbett as Carrie’s former flame, Aiden Shaw, in the second season of ‘And Just Like That…’.

The show also took to introducing a host of new faces as well, such as nonbinary stand-up comic Che Diaz portrayed by Sara Ramirez, high-flying realtor Seema Patel played by Sarita Choudhury, and documentary filmmaker-cum-socialite Lisa Todd Wexley played by Nicole Ari Parker.

At this point, ‘And Just Like That…’ bears the distinction of being the #1 Max Original series from the network, in addition to being its most-watched returning Max Original series to date. If there had been any doubts of the sheer popularity of female-driven stories on the big and small screen, this show easily puts them to bed.

Feature and hero image credits: And Just Like That…/Instagram