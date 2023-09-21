All you need to know about ‘Beckham’, Netflix’s newest documentary series

Arguably one of the most charismatic personalities in the world of football, David Beckham will have his life presented on the silver screen by Netflix in a new four-part documentary series titled Beckham. The trailer for the series dropped on Tuesday, September 19, and it’s set for a global release on the streaming platform next month.

The trailer presented archival video footage from the former English footballer’s childhood as well as his early days as a footballer, encapsulating his modest upbringing in East London. From his time at the Premier League outfit Manchester United to his move to Real Madrid (which, back in the day, stirred a sensation in the footballing fraternity), the documentary series promises to tell untold tales from the life of David Beckham.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest English footballers in the history of the sport, David Beckham has always managed to make it to the headlines, even years after retiring from professional football. Be it as a co-owner of two football clubs (Inter Miami and Salford City) or making an appearance in major sporting events such as the FA Cup final or the Wimbledon Open, Beckham draws media attention towards him the way moths are drawn to a flame.

So, in case you’re as excited about his upcoming documentary series as we are, here is everything you need to know about David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary.

Deep diving into David Beckham’s Netflix documentary

Throwing light on David and Victoria Beckham’s relationship

Of the many stories that the new trailer for Beckham promises to delve deep into, the one exploring David’s relationship with his wife Victoria Beckham has sparked a lot of curiosity.

The latter was spotted in the trailer shedding light on her relationship with the former footballer. Speaking on how the two met and the early days of their relationship, Victoria Beckham said, “We would meet in car parks, and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

At the start of their relationship, Victoria Beckham (then known as Victoria Adams) was at the height of her music career― she was a member of the English pop music group Spice Girls and was famously known as ‘Posh Spice’. In the trailer, David Beckham is seen opening up about the challenges both of them faced while having to keep their relationship a secret and out of the media’s sight. Additionally, the footballer had to deal with the consequences of having someone in his life who now, all of a sudden, came ahead of the sport he loved on his priority list. “It took a toll on me that I never even knew myself,” he says in the trailer.

His controversy with Manchester United’s Alex Ferguson

The trailer also presents us with a glimpse of the former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, the man who brought David Beckham to the club. While he was, and remains to date, the “Darling of his club”, at the dawn of the millennium, Beckham’s ever-increasing fame and commitments outside the football field upset Ferguson, who demanded unhindered commitment from the player for the club.

While there is footage in the trailer that highlights that David Beckham became more of a media staple, featuring in dozens of advertisements, the footballer claims that the fame he garnered during his time as a football player did not change him, even though people around him hold a contrasting opinion.

There is a saying in one of Quentin Tarantino’s films, Inglorious Basterds, according to which “Facts are so misleading, where rumours, true or false, are often revealing.”

If rumours from two decades ago are to be believed, there were verbal altercations between the footballer and the manager on multiple occasions. In addition, accusations of Alex Ferguson kicking a boot at Beckham that struck him over the eye were rife back in the day.

With Alex Ferguson’s presence in the documentary series confirmed, Netflix might bring forth some revelations on the entire controversial episode between David Beckham and the former Manchester United manager which ultimately resulted in the footballer leaving the club at the end of the 2002-03 season.

What is the release date for David Beckham’s Netflix documentary?

Directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens and produced by Academy Award recipient John Battsek, Beckham narrates “the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon,” according to the official synopsis. It adds, “The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal, and definitive story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time.”

The much-anticipated and eagerly awaited documentary series on the life of David Beckham will hit Netflix on October 4.

