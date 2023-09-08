Best Korean dramas with teachers whose classes inspire perfect attendance

From mellow mentors who make students feel heard to tough tutors who spotlight life’s most valuable lessons — a few Korean dramas feature the best, most inspiring teachers. We’re taking a look at a few such exceptional on-screen educators.

Several popular Korean dramas are set in high schools — exploring love, heartbreak, the best and worst of friendships, stress of examinations, and everything in between. And at the heart of it all? Teachers. Whether protagonists or side characters, these educators drive the plot forward, influence the growth of characters around them, and leave viewers with plenty of food for thought. Not to mention, they also represent an underappreciated yet highly crucial and challenging profession. Grab your popcorn and settle in, because we’re exploring a few titles with teachers that have left an indelible impression in the minds of many viewers and critics alike.

Korean dramas with the best, most inspiring teachers

Yoon Deok Man (Choi Moo-sung), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A gifted weightlifter and her competitive swimmer friend chase their respective ambitions and discover love along the way. Also in the picture? Professor Yoon Deok Man (played by Choi Moo-sung). He trains the weightlifting team and, as such, seems quite gritty at first. However he’s quite soft-hearted and warm. He’s dedicated to his students, pushing them to perform better while ensuring they’re having fun and feel seen, heard, and looked after. Not to mention, his speeches pack quite the punch. Some of his best lines include, “No matter how high the mountain is, it will not be as grand as your dreams. This is nothing hard! We get back up no matter how harshly we’re trampled upon” and “The process matters more than the outcome, I’m happy if you guys had fun.”

Jung In Jae (Jang Nara), School 2013

This K-drama series spotlights student struggles in South Korea — suicides, violence, bullying, teacher-student relationships, and more — and is set in a school named Victory High. The most troubled class is handed over to trainee teacher Jung In Jae (played by Jang Nara). She’s dedicated, idealistic, and nurturing. As she supports her pupils, she has a bit of growth of her own — tackling an imperfect education system as well as unfair demands of the job with courage.

An important moment in the show is the conversation between her and a student who — unable to cope with an overbearing mother and academic pressure — attempts suicide. “Everybody at one time or another wants to die. It’s not wrong to have those thoughts. But when you want to die, enduring that and surviving—that’s really commendable,” she’d said before adding that he’d crossed a mountain that day and she was quite grateful. She not only inspires her students but also the cynical teacher Kang Sae-chan (played by Choi Daniel) who’d lost faith in the profession.

Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho), Crash Course in Romance

This popular series (one of the highest-rated K-dramas in 2023 so far) sees a former national handball player and current banchan (small side dishes) shop owner navigate the tricky world of Korea’s education system. The aim? To help her daughter ace entrance exams by getting her a seat in the class of a top teacher at a prestigious academy. The instructor in question is Choi Chi Yeol (played by Jung Kyung Ho) — an arrogant and ambitious math wiz. At first, his personality seems irredeemable and his sole focus, money. However, as time passes, he’s revealed to be passionate, warm, and generous. Not to mention, intelligent. South China Morning Post quotes Jung saying, “In real life, there are several ways for the teacher to grab students’ attention to stay focused in class. Some would cuss or yell, but with Chi-yeol, it was warm encouragement and a high-kick.”

He’s quite just — getting irked at a student being kicked out of medical school for not being wealthy enough and helping her through it all. He also has a go-getter attitude towards learning. “I only expect one thing from you, guys. Guess what it is. Acing the math exam? No. Grade improvement? That will come naturally as you take my course. I want you guys to be as passionate as I am,” a popular dialogue goes. He also pushes students to be independent. “When it comes to Math, it’s important to look for the answers on your own. It develops your thinking skills. And it’s a lot more beneficial to spend an hour solving a single problem yourself than to memorize the answers to ten problems. That’s both the goal and the fun of studying math,” he says in the show.

Han Soo-jung (Bae Doona), God Of School/Master of Study

Lawyer Kang Suk-ho (played by Kim Soo-ro) is tasked with liquidating a high school. However, seeing a past version of himself in the troubled students of the institution, he decides to teach them instead. The promise? To get five of them into the most prestigious college in South Korea. Meanwhile, English teacher Han Soo-jung (played by Bae Doona) doesn’t fully align with this approach to studying, focusing on the value of education instead. However, when she’s roped into being a teaching assistant of the above-mentioned five students, she takes on the responsibility seriously. Over the course of the show, she comes through as a passionate, protective, and opinionated teacher. She looks out for her students, defends them against higher management and helps them get closer to their dreams.

Shim Kang-myung (Han Joo-wan), School 2017

This touching Korean drama follows high school students as they cope with the pressure to perform well in examinations while navigating everyday stressors. Helping them through this is Shim Kang-myung (played by Han Joo-wan). He shields them from criticism from higher authorities, runs laps for them, and fights for their innocence when they’re blamed for notoriety. He also works to help a student of his go from turning into a bully to understanding and drawing boundaries. His moral compass is quite strong, with a popular quote of his going, “If the kids’ lives are already decided by money, I think that’s wrong” — reflecting on the societal push to study well and chase the bag.

(Hero and featured image credit: tvN)