A Whisker Away and other best romantic anime movies to leave you lovestruck

With countless love stories told through Japanese animation over the years, it goes without saying that romance remains one of the most popular genres within the anime world. From friends falling in love while defeating common foes to lovers bonding over shared passions, some of the best romantic anime movies never fail to tug at our heartstrings. So, to help you explore love onscreen in all its nuances, we bring you a list of some of the most popular ones of all time.

While Studio Ghibli has served viewers well with several iconic productions, the romantic anime movies to come out from this Japanese animation studio are in a league of their own. One standout example is the 2004 Oscar-nominee Howl’s Moving Castle. Directed by legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, this anime romance focuses on the adventures of protagonist Sophie, her maverick wizard lover Howl and his castle on legs.

With two feuding kingdoms and a love story like no other, Howl’s Moving Castle grossed USD 14.5 million in the first week of release in Japan. Additionally, it became the third most financially successful movie in Japan in 2004, after Titanic (1997) and Spirited Away (2001).

Another remarkable film is From Up On Poppy Hill (2011), directed by Hayao Miyazaki’s son, Gorô Miyazaki. This romantic anime movie portrays the story of two young lovers and their efforts to save a school clubhouse from demolition.

Not to forget the Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama directorial A Whisker Away, which seamlessly weaves together drama and fantasy. With a solid 93 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this 2020 hit remains one of the finest romantic anime movies of all time.

Ocean Waves (1993)

Directed by: Tomomi Mochizuki

Voice cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yōko Sakamoto

Synopsis: When Muto Rikako (Sakamoto) transfers to their school, best friends Morisaku Taku (Tobita) and Matsuno Yutaka (Seki) both take a liking to her. When Morisaku and Muto start spending time together, Matsuno is blinded by jealousy. Will the love triangle take a toll on Matsuno and Morisaku’s friendship and brotherhood?

About the movie: One of the most loved romantic anime television movies, Ocean Waves is also best known as I Can Hear the Sea.

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Directed by: Yoshifumi Kondō

Voice cast: Yōko Honna, Issei Takahashi, Takashi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi

Synopsis: It is the summer of 1994. While going through the checkout cards of her library books, high school student Shizuku Tsukishima (Honna) realises that every book had been previously borrowed by a boy, Seiji Amasawa (Takahashi). Finding it strange, Shizuku decides to meet Seiji. The two gradually bond over books and songs, and love blossoms.

About the movie: Also written by Hayao Miyazaki, this romantic anime movie is based on the 1989 manga of the same name by Japanese artist Aoi Hiiragi. Additionally, the movie features the Japanese version of the famous song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Voice cast: Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura, Tatsuya Gashûin

Synopsis: Meek young woman Sophie Hatter falls head over heels for the charming yet mysterious wizard Howl. Jealous of the couple’s growing love, the Witch of the Waste puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old hag. When Sophie embarks on a journey to a castle owned by Howl to find the cure, she gets entangled in a terrifying war of sorcery.

About the movie: One of the best supernatural romantic anime movies of all time, Howl’s Moving Castle was the Best Animated Feature nominee in the 78th Academy Award.

5 Centimeters per Second (2007)

Directed by: Makoto Shinkai

Voice cast: Kenji Mizuhashi, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onoue

Synopsis: It’s 1991, and Takaki Toono (Mizuhashi) is in love with transfer student Akari Shinohara (Onoue). But when Akari moves to the other side of Japan before realising Takaki’s feelings, the duo drift apart. Years later, Takaki still pines for his first love, Akari, while the latter prepares for marriage. When Takaki finds out she will be moving further away, he makes one last attempt to meet her.

About the movie: This romance anime movie received a manga adaptation illustrated by Seike Yukiko in 2010.

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Directed by: Gorô Miyazaki

Voice cast: Masami Nagasawa, Junichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita

Synopsis: Boarding house student Umi Matsuzaki (Nagasawa) and newspaper club member Shun Kazama (Okada) meet while cleaning their school’s war-time clubhouse — the Latin Quarter — and instantly form a bond. Their love and respect for each other grow stronger when the duo work together to stop the authorities from demolishing the clubhouse, owing to the upcoming 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

About the movie: This high-school romance anime film is based on the 1980 serialised manga of the same name, illustrated by Chizuru Takahashi and written by Tetsurō Sayama.

The Wind Rises (2013)

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Voice cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Mansai Nomura

Synopsis: Aeronautical engineering student Jirô Horikoshi (Anno) meets a young girl named Naoko Satomi (Takimoto) on a train to Japan. When a deadly earthquake hits the Kanto region, Jirô leads Naoko to safety but leaves without any introduction. Years later, Jirô, now an aircraft manufacturer, meets Naoka at a summer resort and ends up confessing his love for her.

About the movie: One of the most popular romantic anime movies by Studio Ghibli, The Wind Rises is based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Miyazaki, as well as Tatsuo Hori’s acclaimed 1937 novel The Wind Has Risen. The romantic anime movie traces the life of chief engineer Jiro Horikoshi — the designer of the Mitsubishi A5M fighter aircraft and its successor, the Mitsubishi A6M Zero, used by Japan during World War II.

A Silent Voice (2016)

Directed by: Naoko Yamada

Voice cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yûki, Kenshô Ono

Synopsis: Peer pressure leads elementary school goer Shôya Ishida (Irino) to bully his deaf classmate Shoko Nishimiya (Hayami). When Shoko ends up transferring schools, Shôya feels constant remorse for his actions. Years later, Shôya tries to reconnect with Shoko to make amends.

About the movie: The best romance anime movie to premiere in 2016, A Silent Voice, is based on the manga of the same name by Yoshitoki Ōima.

Your Name. (2016)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Voice cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryo Narita

Synopsis: Teenagers Taki Tachibana (Kamiki) and Mitsuha Miyamizu (Kamishiraishi) find their bodies switched with each other. As the duo navigate the complexities of having to be someone else, Taki and Mitsuha grow fond of each other. A heartwarming love story follows.

About the movie: One of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time, Your Name.’s live-action film adaptation is in development by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Productions.

Doukyusei (2016)

Directed by: Shōko Nakamura

Voice cast: Kenji Nojima, Hiroshi Kamiya, Hideo Ishikawa

Synopsis: Rock band member Hikaru Kusakabe (Nojima) decides to help his class topper Rihito Sajou (Kamiya) with his singing for a chorus festival. As they spend time together, Hikaru and Rihiti start developing feelings for each other, setting the stage for an uncertain journey ahead.

About the movie: One of the widely popular boys’ love anime movies, Doukyusei is also best known as Classmates. The love story is an adaptation of a manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Japanese manga artist Asumiko Nakamura.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)

Directed by: Shinichiro Ushijima

Voice cast: Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Yukiyo Fujii, Yuma Uchida

Synopsis: Haruki Shiga (Takasugi) comes across the diary of his popular classmate Sakura Yamauchi (Lynn) and discovers that she is suffering from a fatal pancreatic illness. When Sakura sees him treat her as an equal despite her condition, she finds herself drawn to Haruki.

About the movie: One of the best romantic anime movies of all time, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, is based on the romance novel of the same name by acclaimed Japanese writer Yoru Sumino.

Weathering with You (2020)

Directed by: Makoto Shinkai

Voice cast: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Tsubasa Honda

Synopsis: High school teenager Hodaka Morishima (Daigo) leaves behind his troubled rural home and settles down in Tokyo, working at a small-time publisher. There, he befriends orphaned girl Hina Amano (Mori), who has the ability to summon sunny weather. As both start a business together that proposes to deliver clear weather for social gatherings, Hodaka and Hina develop feelings for each other.

About the movie: This romantic anime movie has an orchestral score and soundtrack composed by the famous Japanese rock band Radwimps.

A Whisker Away (2020)

Directed by: Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama

Voice cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi

Synopsis: Miyo Sasaki (Shida) keeps pursuing her crush, Kento Hinode (Hanae), despite his repeated rejections. One day, Miyo comes across a magical Noh mask, which transforms her into a cat. She now decides to spend time with Kento in her feline form.

About the movie: One of the most popular romantic fantasy anime movies to release in 2020, A Whisker Away is also best known as Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the most romantic character in anime?

Some of the most romantic anime characters are Taku Morisaki from Ocean Waves, Miyo Sasaki from A Whisker Away, Taki Tachibana from Your Name and Hodaka Morishima from Weathering with You.

– Which romance anime is worth watching?

Some of the worth-watching romantic anime series and movies include Howl’s Moving Castle, Ocean Waves, The Wind Rises, From Me to You, Your Lie in April and Golden Time.

– Where can I watch romance anime movies?

Netflix and Hulu are the two best OTT platforms to find anime representing a wide range of genres, including romance.