The Hymn of Death and other short K-dramas to binge-watch in a day

What do a deadly children’s game, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum, and a victim seeking revenge from her high school bullies have in common? They make for the plotlines of some of the most popular dramas to come out of South Korea. Most such K-dramas typically consist of over 16 episodes, each lasting approximately an hour. However, some of us might not have the time to watch these gripping dramas in one sitting. For such fans, a short Korean drama can not just create a worthy bingeing experience but also enable them to complete viewing the show in one go.

Some of the best short K-dramas of all time make up a unique part of the Korean entertainment industry — one that neatly offers concise storytelling and nuanced scenes, all the while providing the same excitement as regular K-dramas.

Moreover, there’s something remarkably satisfying about watching a tightly-knit short K-drama that isn’t dragging on to an arbitrary length. A stellar example of how to pack the artistry of a 15- to 20-episode drama into a three-episode masterpiece is the 2018 Lee Jong-suk starrer The Hymn of Death.

Based on a real historical couple living in Japan and Korea during the tumultuous 1920s colonial period, this tragic romantic short drama tells the true story of Korea’s first soprano singer Yun Sim-deok and her lover, acclaimed playwright Kim Woo-jin. Yun is widely considered the first Korean singer to record a pop song — “The Hymn of Death” — on a phonograph record during that era. Recorded in Osaka, Japan, by the Japanese Nitto recording company, the song adapts a melody from Romanian composer Ion Ivanovici’s “Waves of the Danube”.

Not to forget The Deal with Yoo Su-bin in the lead. It remains one of the most popular short K-dramas to premiere in 2023. This crime thriller enjoyed a special On Screen showing at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival along with other Korean TV shows, including I Am A Running Mate, Vigilante, Cigarette Girl and A Bloody Lucky Day.

These short K-dramas will keep you glued to your screens

Song of the Bandits (2023)

Directed by: Hwang Joon-hyeok

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook

Episodes: 9

Synopsis: During the Japanese colonial period, the people of the land of Gando were deprived of their livelihoods. Soon, a brave group of bandits led by the fierce leader Lee Yoon (Kim) plan to wage war against Japanese troops. They team up with the Korean Independence Army and Joseon migrants and vow to fight and restore peace in their homeland.

About the show: This Netflix original Korean short drama is also best known as Bandit: The Sound of the Sword.

The Deal (2023)

Directed by: Lee Jung-gon

Cast: Yoo Seung-ho, Kim Dong-hwi, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Joo-young

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Mediocre soccer player Lee Joon-Sung (Yoo) and his friend, a struggling medical student, Song Jae-hyo (Kim), are fed up with being poor. In an attempt to improve their financial condition, the duo plan to kidnap their former schoolmate Park Min-woo (Yoo), who comes from a wealthy family, and demand one billion won as ransom from his family.

About the show: This short Korean drama is based on the 2021 webcomic Georae by Woo Nam 20.

Vigilante (2023)

Directed by: Choi Jeong-yeol

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: A vengeful Kim Ji-yong (Nam) joins the police academy to put his mother’s killers behind bars. But when he realises that the law has limitations, he poses as a law-abiding police trainee by the day and becomes a ruthless vigilante at night. But when numerous investigators tail the vigilante, it becomes risky for Ji-young to pursue his dual life.

About the show: One of the best Korean thriller short dramas to release in November 2023, Vigilante is based on the webtoon of the same name by author CRG and illustrator Kim Gyu-sam.

Love Class (2022)

Directed by: Lee Seong-taek

Cast: Han Hyun-jun, Kim Tae-hwan, Yoo Hyuk-jae

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: High school student Cha Ji-woo (Han) is forced to join senior Lee Ro-ah (Kim) for a couple’s project when the former’s crush chooses to team up with another female classmate. As the two boys start working together on an assignment about love, Ji-woo starts developing unexpected feelings for Ro-ah.

About the show: This teen Korean BL short drama also has a sequel, which was released on 11 August 2023. However, the sequel doesn’t follow the events of Love Class and portrays a fresh love story of University students Lee Hyun (J-min) and Joo Hyuk (Lee Kwang-hee).

Hellbound (2021)

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Chaos ensues in Korea when people start hearing prophecies about the time of their death. Things take a serious turn when, at the said time, a death angel appears in front of them and condemns them to hell. The people are then slaughtered by a group of supernatural beings. The mayhem created by these beings gives rise to Saejinrihwe — a new religion with illogical notions about righteousness.

The Silent Sea (2021)

Directed by: Choi Hang-yong

Cast: Bae Doo-na, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Space explorer Song Ji-an (Bae) and her crew are on a difficult 24-hour moon mission. Headed by Captain Han Yun‑jae (Gong), a soldier for the space agency, Ji-an’s team has to recover a mysterious sample from a stranded research station.

About the show: One of the best Gong Yoo TV shows to watch, the sci-fi Korean drama The Silent Sea is based on Korean director Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility.

My Name (2021)

Directed by: Kim Jin-min

Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Yoon Ji-woo (Han) is a member of an organised crime ring who infiltrates the police force as an undercover agent to avenge her father. However, she soon develops feelings for Detective Jeon Pil-do (Ahn). With love in the air, will Ji-woo be able to focus on her task of taking down the culprits?

About the show: The crime-thriller has been the most popular series on Netflix in Asia since Squid Game (2020) and has reached the number one spot in multiple regions, including South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand.

The School Nurse Files (2020)

Directed by: Lee Kyung-mi

Cast: Jung Yu-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joo-young, Go Yoon-jung

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Nurse Ahn Eun-young (Jung) has a special ability to see and fight fantastical creatures called jellies. As she starts her new job at a high school, Eun-young discovers multiple unusual occurrences within the school premises. However, she soon comes across Chinese teacher Hong In-pyo (Nam), who is immune to jellies. The duo then teams up to uncover the truth.

About the show: A Korean adaptation of the award-winning novel of the same name by acclaimed writer Chung Serang, The School Nurse Files was one of the best K-dramas to release in 2020.

Strangers from Hell (2019)

Directed by: Lee Chang-hee

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Im Si-wan, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Hyun-wook

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: When Yoon Jong-woo (Lee), a man from the countryside, cracks a city job, he is forced to move to Seoul. There, he comes across a cheap hostel named Eden Goshiwon and chooses to move in despite its poor condition and weird residents. However, mystifying happenings in the apartment soon make Jong-woo fear his hostelmates.

About the show: A widely loved Lee Dong-wook short K-drama, Strangers from Hell is also best known as Hell Is Other People. It is based on the 2018 webcomic Taineun Jiokida by artist Kim Yong-Ki.

The Hymn of Death (2018)

Directed by: Park Soo-jin

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Shin Hye-sun, Kim Myung-soo

Episode: 3

Synopsis: Korea is under Japanese occupation, and playwright Kim Woo-jin (Lee) falls head over heels for music student Yun Sim-deok (Shin). In a turn of events, the young lovers go their separate ways only to cross paths again years later. While Woo-jin is a married man now, Sim-deok is a professional soprano. With two old lovers reuniting, will feelings resurface?

About the show: The title of this popular Lee Jong-suk short K-drama is based on the name of Yun Sim-deok’s last (recorded) song, “Hymn of Death”, also known as “In Praise of Death.”

