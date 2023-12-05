Best suspense movies on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 7 and above you should watch

Crime, drama and thriller — if these are your most preferred genres to pick your films from, then this list, comprising the best suspense movies on Netflix with high IMDb ratings, is for you.
The streaming service has an unfathomable movie list pertaining to the genre and club subgenres like horror, crime, adventure and drama under it too.
Whether you are looking for a tense crime thriller like Drishyam (2015) or a mind-boggling psychological thriller like Forgotten (2017), you will find some of the best-rated suspense movies on Netflix. Although these films may not be heavy on blood, jump scares and gore like horror thriller movies, they definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.
What makes these thriller and suspense films so impactful?
Some of the best films in this genre on Netflix experiment with narration and plotlines. Adept direction, crisp dialogues and charismatic actors are some key factors integral to a gripping suspense thriller.
For example, Badla (2019), which revolves around a couple taking revenge for wrongly killing their son, showcases powerful performances from Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh and Taapsee Pannu.
Titles like Gone Girl (2014), The Usual Suspects (1995), The Call (2020) and Andhadhun (2018) are some outstanding suspense movies with high ratings and success on Netflix that must be on your watchlist.
Other suspense movies that deserve a mention
Although some thriller movies could not rake up high IMDb ratings, they are known for their complex characters and exceptional storytelling. The OTT platform is also a one-stop solution for such fascinating titles.
Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game (2017) has a score of 6.5 but will rattle you to the core. Its plot revolves around a couple who rents a remote lake house and engages in passionate romance to spice up their marriage. However, while the young woman is handcuffed, her husband dies of a heart attack and what follows is a nerve-wracking sequence of events.
Bird Box (2018), starring Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, has a 6.6 rating. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force has wiped off a large portion of the population, a mother has to reach safety with her toddlers. The suspense grows as they are forced to make the journey blindfolded.
Luckiest Girl Alive (2022), based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name, has a 6.5 IMDb rating. One of the best thriller movies on Netflix, it revolves around a successful New York woman who seems to have it all. However, when a crime documentary director invites her, she is forced to confront a heinous incident from her past.
If you are in the mood for such tense and gripping plots with an impressive cast, we have some must-watch recommendations for you.
Here are some of the best IMDb-rated suspense movies on Netflix
Jump To / Table of Contents
IMDb rating: 8.5
Directed by: Bryan Singer
Cast: Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palminteri, Stephen Baldwin, Kevin Pollak
Synopsis: After a truck hijack, five criminals are wrongly taken into custody. Being not guilty, they plan revenge and just when they think the plan is successful, they find themselves trapped in the game plan of fictional criminal mastermind Keyser Söse. The payback time ends in a massive explosion on a ship, killing nearly everyone but Roger ‘Verbal’ Kint (Spacey), who survives to tell the complex, thrilling tale.
About the film: The crime thriller dwells on the back-and-forth narration of Roger’s accounts. In the flashback scenes, Keyser’s ominous omnipresence and the gripping story make it an absolute gem.
Awards won: Spacey won the 1996 Oscar for Best Actor In a Supporting Role and Christopher McQuarrie won the Academy Award for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.
Image: Courtesy The Usual Suspects/ © 1995 – MGM, Inc./ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Synopsis: Akash (Khurrana), who poses as a blind pianist, is invited to perform a private concert at a film star’s house who wishes to please his wife Simi (Tabu). However, upon arrival, Akash’s world turns upside down as a series of gruelling events await him. He must now report a murder that he shouldn’t have seen. The suspense builds as the question arises if he is really blind.
About the film: Andhadhun eschews the typical grim and heavy narrations of suspense films and has hints of romance, comedy and drama, along with the right dose of suspense. It is inspired by the French short film L’Accordeur (2010) by Oliver Treiner and has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards won: Khurrana won Best Actor at the 2019 Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards. Andhadhun bagged Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay (Adapted) at the latter event.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Nishikant Kamat
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Kamlesh Sawant
Synopsis: Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) is a cable operator who lives with his wife Nandini (Saran) and two daughters. Although a school dropout, he has a successful business and is an extremely intelligent man. On an unfortunate night, his world turns upside down when the family commits an unexpected crime involving the son of the IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) who goes missing. While she goes to lengths to find evidence against Vijay, the latter hatches an elaborate plan to protect his family at any cost, while being under constant police scrutiny.
About the film: The Hindi film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. Both have highly successful sequels as well.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris
Synopsis: New York-based writer Nick Dunne (Affleck) and his beautiful wife Amy (Pike) are a happy couple, albeit their relationship is wrought with differences which do not seem irreconcilable, at least at first. However, when Amy goes missing on their fifth anniversary, a thrilling media trial and police investigation make Nick the prime suspect. Did he kill Amy?
About the film: The suspense film is based on Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel of the same name. She also wrote the screenplay.
Awards won: Pike was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 2015 Oscars and BAFTA Awards. Flynn won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards and was nominated for the same at the BAFTA Awards.
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Andrew Lau, Alan Mak
Cast: Andy Lau, Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Anthony Chau-Sang Wong, Eric Tsang
Synopsis: Young cop Chan Wing-Yan (Leung) is sent as a mole to infiltrate the criminal triad. Meanwhile, group leader Hon Sam (Tsang) sends young triad member Lau Kin Ming (Lau) to the police force to sabotage all efforts. A decade later, both have risen in position. When their paths cross, it is a race against time to find the real mole.
Awards won: This thrilling suspense film from Hong Kong won Best Picture at the 2003 Hong Kong Film Awards. Lau and Mak won Best Director, Leung won Best Actor and Wong won Best Supporting Actor as well.
Image: Courtesy Infernal Affairs/ © 2002 – Miramax/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.4
Directed by: Jang Hang-jun
Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol, Na Young-hee
Synopsis: Jin-seok (Kang) is a 21-year-old hypersensitive guy who recently moved into a new home with his parents and older brother Yoo-seok (Kim). One rainy evening, Jin-seok’s world comes crumbling down when he sees his brother being kidnapped. However, Yoo-seok returns after 19 days with no recollection of what happened. His brother notices changes in Yoo-seok’s personality which makes the former suspect the person to be Yoo-seok’s imposter. As he begins to probe the matter, Jin-seok mysteriously hears noises from a locked room which has the previous owner’s stuff.
Image: Courtesy Forgotten/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.4
Directed by: Anthony Minghella
Cast: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett
Synopsis: Tom Ripley (Damon), a young underachieving New Yorker in the 1950s, chances upon a wealthy father of a Princeton graduate. The latter offers him USD 1,000 to travel to Italy and bring his son Dickie Greenleaf (Law) back to America. Meanwhile, Dickie leads a life that Tom could only aspire for. Tom smoothly befriends Dickie and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Paltrow), and despite deploying his many talents like forgery, ventriloquism and deception, Dickey dismisses Tom and refuses to leave Italy. Tom then takes extreme measures to make Dickie’s life his own.
About the film: One of the best thrillers and suspense movies on Netflix, The Talented Mr. Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1995 novel of the same name.
Awards won: The film was nominated for five Oscars, and Law won the 2000 BAFTA for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.
Image: Courtesy The Talented Mr. Ripley/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Graham Moore
Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Simon Russell Beale, Johnny Flynn
Synopsis: Leonard (Rylance), a master tailor who moved from England to Chicago to lead a quiet life, runs a tailor shop with his assistant Mable (Deutch). Meanwhile, the Boyles, a local gangster family, are his biggest customers who also use Leonard’s backspace as their headquarters. One night, when two members of the same outfit, Richie (O’Brien) and Francis (Flynn), knock on his door for a “favour”, Leonard gets involved in a web of murder and deception.
About the film: This suspense movie is the debut directorial of screenwriter and novelist Moore who won the 2015 Oscar for the critically acclaimed World War II title The Imitation Game (2014).
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Abhay Chopra
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna
Synopsis: UK-based novelist Vikram Sethi (Malhotra) is on the run on a pouring evening after murdering his wife Catherine. In a bid to lose the police, he ends up at Maya Sinha’s (Sinha) house. Vikram finds himself in deeper waters when he finds the corpse of Maya’s husband. The double murder case is taken up by detective Dev Verma (Khanna) who has to unearth the truth as both suspects present completely different versions of the fateful night.
About the film: Ittefaq is inspired by Yash Chopra’s 1969 suspense film of the same name, starring Rakesh Khanna and Nanda.
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Reema Kagti
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Synopsis: Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Khan) is given the responsibility of investigating the high-profile murder of a Mumbai film actor. On the personal front, Surjan and his wife Roshni (Mukerji) are going through a rough patch in their relationship. To escape it, he buries himself in work. Piecing the puzzle together of a high-profile murder case, Surjan reaches Mumbai’s red-light area where he comes across a call girl named Rosie, who has a mysterious and alluring personality.
Awards won: Siddiqui effortlessly plays a street hustler and won the Special Jury Award at the 2013 National Film Awards.
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Antonio Campos
Cast: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Kristin Griffith
Synopsis: Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, the film follows several dark characters embroiled in a dilemma between faith and evil. Willard Russell (Skarsgård) is a World War II veteran who tries in vain to save his dying wife from an agonising cancer. While other sinister characters intersect the plot, it focuses on his now grown-up son Arvin (Holland) who tries to protect his loved ones but has an extremely violent side to him.
About the film: One of the must-watch horror thriller movies on Netflix, The Devil All The Time is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel by the same name.
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Lee Chung-hyun
Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Sung-ryung
Synopsis: On visiting her old home to see her hospitalised mother, Seo-yeon (Park) speaks on the phone with a woman named Young-Sook (Jun), who claims to be in extreme distress. The mystery and suspense rise as Seo-yeon realises that the call is coming from the same house, but the two women are separated by 20 years. Does this phone call hint at something large looming around them?
About the film: This Korean horror movie is inspired by the British-Puerto Rican supernatural thriller The Caller (2011). It has garnered a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Yang Woo-seok
Cast: Jung Woo-sung, Kwak Do-won, King Kap-su
Synopsis: Eom Chul-Woo (Jung) is a high-ranking North Korean soldier who is tasked to eliminate two closest aides to their leader. Upon learning the men are planning a coup, he accepts the offer and waits for them to arrive at a public event convened by the leader. Thrill and action grow when suddenly bombs come crashing on the crows, and Eom takes the injured leader to safety in Seoul. Will Eom be able to prevent a Korean war?
About the film: The Korean action thriller is based on the director’s 2011 webtoon of the same name.
Image: Courtesy Steel Rain/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat
Synopsis: Maya D’Souza (Khan), a single mother and cafe owner, lives in Kalimpong with her daughter. Her neighbour is a lonely eccentric maths teacher Naren Vyas (Ahlawat). One day, Maya’s ex-husband visits her and threatens to take her daughter away. They get into a tussle and the mother-daughter duo accidentally kills him. What ensues is a thrilling cover-up story with inspector Karan Anand (Varma) piecing the puzzle together and keeping an eye on them.
About the film: Jaane Jaan is adapted from Keigo Higashino’s murder suspense novel The Devotion of Suspect X (2017).
(Hero image: Courtesy Gone Girl/ Photo by Photo: Merrick Morton – © TM and © 2014 Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises. / IMDb; feature image: Courtesy Jaane Jaan/ © 2023 Netflix, Inc./ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is the best psychological thriller on Netflix now?
Some of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix include Silence, The Call (2020), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) and Forgotten (2017).
-What is a psychological thriller movie?
Psychological thrillers delve into the human psyche and present a gripping story that generally involves a protagonist with a mental disorder. Examples include Shutter Island (2010), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Psycho (1960) and Kriti (2016).
-What are the new thrillers on Netflix in 2023?
The Killer, The Pale Blue Eye and Accused are among the new thrillers on Netflix which released in 2023.
-What’s the best action-thriller on Netflix?
Some of the best action-thriller films on Netflix include The Gray Man (2022), The Killer (2023), Inferno (2016), Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018) and War of the Worlds (2005).
-What is a suspense-thriller movie?
A suspense-thriller movie dwells on an incredible build-up and hard-hitting plot. A narration that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats as they get engrossed to reach the climax or “truth”. Tropes like horror, race against time, mental pressure or trailing cops can be used to create the nail-biting scenario.