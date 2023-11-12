‘BTS: Yet To Come’: Everything you need to know about the OTT release

BTS was one of the first Korean boy bands that received global recognition. The craze grew so big that the term ‘ARMY’ was coined for their fans worldwide. And these fans have never left even a single chance to support the band which consists of members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The boy band is on a hiatus till 2025, but they still have managed to stay connected with the fans with solo releases, movies in the cinema and now an upcoming documentary release titled BTS: Yet To Come on OTT.

The documentary had an initial release in cinemas back in February this year around the world. Since the documentary was in theatres for a limited period, many fans of the boy band were not able to experience the magic of the film on the big screen. This was the very reason why the team decided to release the documentary on OTT so soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

BTS: Yet To Come documentary: Where and how to watch the film on OTT

ARMY, the time is almost here. BTS: Yet to Come premieres on November 9. pic.twitter.com/JJtlHQqp52 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 31, 2023

While witnessing the BTS magic in cinema is a different feeling altogether, you don’t want to miss the BTS: Yet To Come documentary release on OTT.

On which OTT platform and when is the film releasing?

The concert film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November in 240 countries and territories. The run time of the movie is 103 minutes.

What is the documentary about?

The documentary follows Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook while they performed at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium during the “BTS: Yet to Come” concert in October 2022 as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid. More than 50,000 people showed up to watch the boy band perform 19 songs including Dynamite, MIC Drop, Butter, RUN, and so many more.

Who produced the concert film?

BTS’ label HYBE, along with CJ 4DPlex and Trafalgar produced the concert film, which screened globally in February in 5,817 cinemas across 128 countries and territories. The concert film made around USD 40 million globally at the box office.

Are there any other BTS documentaries?

BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage is another documentary that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Park Jun-soo and Sam Wrench, the film follows the BTS members as they performed at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in November and December 2021.

Is the ARMY excited?

You bet! Many fans took to Twitter (X) to express their excitement to watch the BTS documentary. Some even revealed that while they have watched the film in cinemas in February, but will be watching the film again on OTT. Check out a few tweets below:

I watched it live and I’ll watch it again for sure!!! Can’t wait! — Gigi (@Gx2_26) October 31, 2023

Yes, so ready to watch it again — Cb⁷ ¹⁰ golden (ꪜ) (@orchidviolette) October 31, 2023

on my calendar! november is a new fave month! — BangtanEd⁷ || Supporting Golden ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ ³ᵈ (@SpecialEdeliza) October 31, 2023

ARMY worldwide can not wait to rewatch , thank you for this — RitaM (@Reetz613) October 31, 2023

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the film about?

The film follows the boy band while they performed at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium during the BTS: Yet to Come concert in October 2022.

-Will the film be streaming on OTT?

Yes, it will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 9 November.

-How can I watch BTS: Yet to Come in cinemas in India?

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film is no longer in theatres.

-How many days is the documentary in cinemas?

The film was released in theatres back in February 2023.

All Imaged: Courtesy BTS Official/Instagram