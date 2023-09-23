Popular Chinese action movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime that pack a punch

From cult-classic thrillers helmed by martial arts legends like Bruce Lee to Oscar nominated titles that tell the tales of warriors — Chinese action movies are a class apart. We’re taking a look at a few popular ones on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

With jaw-dropping martial arts moves and rollercoaster storylines, few movies can claim to be as entertaining as Chinese action titles. These span a range of genres — comedy, murder mystery, fantasy, romance, the works. Combine this with a legendary cast — Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Jackie Chan — and it’s no surprise why many have a cult-classic reputation in film circles.

In a testament to this, British actor and action star Jason Statham of the Fast And The Furious fame once said, “I make action movies and no one makes them better than in China,” in an interaction with CGTN. A quick peek at viewer reviews and IMDb ratings will reveal that several entertainment enthusiasts echo his thoughts. And while accessibility has long been an issue with these titles in India, a few platforms offer classics that are a must-watch. Here’s a look at a few Chinese action movies on our watchlists.

Chinese action movies to stream for a massive dose of adrenaline

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Directed by: Ang Lee

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chang Chen, Lang Sihung, Cheng Pei-pe

Release date: 6 July 2000

Synopsis: In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, warrior Master Li (played by Chow Yun-Fat) hands over his 400-year-old sword ‘Green Destiny’ to his warrior partner Yu Shu Lien (played by Michelle Yeoh). The latter is entrusted to deliver it to its benefactor Sir Te (played by Lang Sihung) in Beijing. However, when it gets stolen, an action-packed, dangerous chase ensues.

Shaolin Soccer

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Cast: Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei, Ng Man-tat, Patrick Tse, Danny Chan Kwok-kwan

Release date: 12 July 2001

Synopsis: Shaolin Kung Fu master Sing (played by Stephen Chow) is known for his ‘leg of steel.’ However, with not many opportunities in his line of work, he along with other warrior monks takes up odd jobs to make ends meet. He then meets legendary football player Fung (played by Ng Man-tat) who’s retired with a limp and was betrayed by his former teammate. The latter inspires the former to bring martial arts into sports, and he brings his fellow monks on board to work towards a tournament that might win them USD 1 million.

Kung Fu Hustle

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Cast: Stephen Chow, Danny Chan, Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Eva Huang, Leung Siu-lung

Release date: 14 September 2004

Synopsis: In 1940s Shanghai, crooks Sing (played by Stephen Chow) and Bone (played by Lam Chi-chung) try to extort Pig Sty Alley by pretending to be members of the infamous Axe Gang, led by the ruthless Brother Sum (played by Danny Chan Kwok-kwan). Their actions draw the attention of the gang, which heads to the village to restore its fearsome reputation and give Sing a chance to join them. However, a few Kung-fu masters, who happen to be residents of the region, quickly put all of them in their place.

IP Man

Directed by: Wilson Yip

Cast: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Lynn Hung, Gordon Lam, Fan Siu-wong, Xing Yu

Release date: 18 December 2008

Synopsis: Wing Chun martial arts master Ip man (played by Donnie Yen) and his family move from Foshan, China to Hong Kong, where he hopes to establish a school to teach fighting techniques to the new generation. However, once there, he finds himself faced with several hurdles, particularly from other martial arts practitioners. This definitely counts as one of the most-gripping Chinese action movies ever.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Directed by: Guo Jingming

Cast: Deng Lun, Mark Chao, Olivia Wang, Wang Duo

Release date: 25 December 2020

Synopsis: A demonic serpent is guarded by four stone guardians within the body of the Empress in Imperial City. Whenever it threatens to emerge, four warriors need to travel to the city to awaken the guardians. With signs of the same occurring rife in the air, four Yin-Yang masters work to solve a mystery and protect their world.

The Bullet Vanishes

Directed by: Lo Chi-leung

Cast: Nicholas Tse, Lau Ching-wan, Yang Mi, Boran Jing, Wu Gang, Liu Kai-chi

Release date: 14 August 2012

Synopsis: Despotic bullet factory owner Ding (played by Liu Kai-chi) resorts to intimidation to keep his employees in line. Soon, an alleged suicide of a female worker accused of stealing a box of bullets leads to a string of other mysterious deaths — sparking rumours about a curse on the factory. To find out the truth, newly-promoted, eccentric detective Song Donglu (played by Lau Ching-wan) is called upon by police chief Jin (played by Wu Gang). His partners? The fastest gunman in town Guo Zhui (played by Nicholas Tse) and newbie policeman Xiaowu (played by Boran Jing).

Enter The Dragon

Directed by: Robert Clouse

Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Ahna Capri, Bob Wall, Shih Kien, Jim Kelly

Release date: 26 July, 1973

Synopsis: A Shaolin martial artist Lee (played by Bruce Lee) is recruited by British Intelligence agent Braithwaite (played by Geoffrey Weeks) to nab a narcotics dealer. Lee later finds out that the gang in question was also responsible for his sister’s death. To complete the mission, he enters a kung fu competition, hoping to fight his way to the criminal’s headquarters.

New Police Story

Directed by: Benny Chan

Cast: Jackie Chan, Nicholas Tse, Charlie Yeung, Charlene Choi, Daniel Wu, Wang Chieh

Release date: 23 September 2004

Synopsis: A gang of five rob a bank to trap police officers. Unbeknownst, inspector Chan Kwok-wing (played by Jackie Chan) and his team walk in to nab them. The entire squad, with the exception of Chan, is shot dead. Including the younger brother of Chan’s girlfriend Sun Ho-yee (played by Charlie Yeung). He drowns his guilt in alcohol until his new partner Frank Cheng (played by Nicholas Tse) convinces him to return and reopen the case.

