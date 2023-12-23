Curry & Cyanide: The true story behind the Netflix documentary

The new list of movie releases slated for this week on Netflix comprises of many interesting titles including the heart-wrenching documentary Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case. The true crime documentary is based on the shocking events that took place in 2019. The criminal case attracted considerable media and public interest, and now the entire story will be narrated through the Netflix documentary Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case.

The Curry & Cyanide documentary revolves around the prime suspect named Jolly Joseph, who eventually was proven guilty of killing six members of a family in the span of 14 years. The Netflix documentary Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case will offer a closer look into the case with the help of several personal interviews and footage from the media coverage. Before you get to watch the Curry & Cyanide documentary on Netflix this Friday, check out the entire true story behind the infamous case.

Who was Jolly Joseph: The prime focus of the Netflix movie Curry & Cyanide

Known as the Koodathayi cyanide killings, the incident refers to a series of murders that took place in the Koodathayi village of Kozhikode district in the Indian state of Kerala. The incidents came to light in 2019, and the accused in the case was Jolly Joseph. She was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family over 14 years.

Who were the six people?

The killings occurred between 2002 and 2016 in Jolly Joseph’s extended family. The victims included Jolly’s husband, Roy Thomas, her in-laws, Annamma Thomas, Tom Thomas, and Annamma’s brother Mathew Manjadiyil, among others. Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case will briefly talk about the members.

Timeline of all the killings

It started in 2002 when Jolly’s mother-in-law died after drinking a glass of water. The doctors stated that she had suffered a heart attack. Then in 2008, Tom Thomas, Jolly’s father-in-law passed away unexpectedly. Jolly Joseph was allegedly present at the scene on both occasions. Jolly’s husband was next. He died in 2011 after consuming rice and curry. He was found dead in a bathroom and it was declared a case of suicide due to financial issues. Roy Thomas’ maternal uncle Mathew Manjayadil figured out that something was fishy, but before he could find out the truth, Mathew was killed by Jolly after she allegedly gave him poison-laden whisky in 2014. Two years later, Roy Thomas’ cousin, Shaju Zachariah’s daughter died after choking. Sily Shaju, Zachariah’s wife also died on the spot. In 2018, when Roy Thomas’s brother, Rojo Thomas returned to the village for some work, her received a copy of the autopsy report of his brother’s body, which is when he figured out that Jolly had been lying all this while.

How did Jolly kill them?

The accused used cyanide as a poison in the murders. She reportedly gained access to the harmful chemical by claiming that it was for household purposes like cleaning gold ornaments. Consumption of cyanide leads to symptoms like headache, dizziness, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, and vomiting. Seizures, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness and cardiac arrest follow. The symptoms usually start to occur within a few minutes. Diagnosis of cyanide in the blood is often difficult.

How did the police find out?

The case came to light when Rojo raised suspicions about the circumstances of his brother’s death. A detailed investigation revealed unnatural deaths in the family, leading to the exhumation of the bodies and forensic examination. Investigations revealed that Jolly had forged documents, including educational certificates and a fake marriage certificate, to present herself as a lecturer. Jolly was reportedly motivated by greed and a desire to inherit family property. She was arrested in October 2019. The Netflix documentary Curry and Cyanide will cover these topics.

The case that shook the country

Jolly and two of her accomplices namely MS Mathew and Praji Kumar were charged in connection with the murders. The two allegedly helped Jolly obtain the cyanide. The case drew widespread attention and media coverage in India. It had a profound impact on the community, raising questions about trust and familial relationships. It also prompted discussions about the need for careful background checks and scrutiny in cases of suspicious deaths.

Movies & shows made on the case previously

A Malayalam serial named Koodathayi aired on Flowers TV. Muktha, Mallika Sukumaran, Kollam Thulasi, and Dayyana Hamid played key roles in the serial. In 2020, Spotify launched a podcast called Death, Lies & Cyanide narrated by the journalist Sashi Kumar. Crime Patrol Satark season 2’s episodes 100, 101 and 102 were dedicated to describing the events in the real case. Dahaad (2023) on Amazon Prime is also loosely based on the case.

More about Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case

The Netflix documentary, Curry & Cyanide – The Jolly Joseph Case, is directed by National Award winner Christo Tomy, and written by Shalini Ushadevi. The makers revealed that through firsthand testimonials, the Curry & Cyanide movie strives to divulge ‘the stark contrast between Jolly Joseph’s public image and the sinister truth lurking beneath.’ The documentary will stream on Netflix from 22 December.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb