Review: Is the new Disney+ K-drama ‘Moving’ worth watching?

Disney+ has finally released its much-anticipated live-action K-drama adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon Moving, which was created by the talented writer Kang Full.

The story takes place in modern-day Korea and follows a group of people with superpowers who choose to hide their abilities from the world in order to protect their loved ones. The cast includes some of the most well-known actors in the industry, such as Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, and Zo In-sung. The show consists of 20 episodes, with the first seven premiering today (9 August), and the rest will be released over the following weeks, with two new episodes each week, before wrapping up with a three-episode finale.

This K-drama adaptation of Moving has been highly anticipated among fans of the webtoon, as it promises to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end. The show’s intriguing plot, combined with the superb acting skills of the cast, creates a thrilling viewing experience that is sure to leave fans clamoring for more.

As a team, we will be providing an unbiased opinion on whether Moving is worth watching, based on our assessment of the plot, character development, acting, and overall production quality. So, if you’re wondering whether this K-drama adaptation lives up to the hype, look no further – we’ve got you covered.

Disney+’s K-drama ‘Moving’ Season One: Is it worth your time?

The series starts as a coming-of-age story of two teens with superpowers, Kim Bong-seok and Jang Hui-soo, who find themselves going to the same school. As they navigate through senior year while confiding in each other about their abilities which may have been passed down from their parents who also have powers but are tight-lipped about it. As the story progresses, it unfolds into a complex tale that involves governments, secret agents, and assassins.

Moving is unique in that it is the first Korean drama that leans into the world of comic book superheroes in a Western way, think Marvel and DC Comics. The show boasts of an expensive budget and incredible CGI work for a drama series.

The action and fight choreography are relentless, and the director creates striking images of the characters using their powers—flying, superhuman strength, regeneration, and more. The show is a perfect blend of K-drama and Western-style superhero storytelling, which makes it appealing to a wider audience.

The relationship between the two main characters, Kim Bong-seok and Jang Hui-soo, is a special and wonderful storyline that keeps everyone engaged. As their journey unfolds, the show delves into the story of their parents who also have powers but are keeping it a secret too—which in our opinion is where it loses strength as it focuses on one character’s backstory, taking a whole episode and making the story drag. However, despite this, the first ten episodes of Moving are proving to be an engaging new series with a great cast and an intriguing, rich storyline with a lot of ground to cover.

The highlight of the show is definitely the superb acting skills of the cast, which creates a thrilling viewing experience that is sure to leave fans clamoring for more. With season one having a total of ten episodes, it wouldn’t be surprising if it ends on a cliffhanger — a perfect way to leave viewers eagerly anticipating the next season.

In conclusion, Disney+’s Moving is a series that is definitely worth watching if you’re a fan of K-dramas or superhero stories. With its unique blend of K-drama and Western-style superhero storytelling, incredible CGI work, and a great cast, it is a show that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. The show is a visual treat for fans of both genres and is a must-watch for those looking for an engaging and thrilling series to binge-watch.

Watch Disney+’s Moving trailer here:

Watch Moving on Disney+ here

(All images used courtesy of Disney+)