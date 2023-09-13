Review: Disney+’s newest K-drama ‘Han River Police’ is finally here, should you watch it?

Disney+ has just added a new and exciting K-drama series to its expanding catalogue of Korean dramas. Titled Han River Police, the series is an action-comedy that features a star-studded cast, including renowned actors such as Kwon Sang-woo, Kim Hee-won, Bae Da-bin, Shin Hyun-seung, Sung Dong-Il, and Lee Sang-yi. The show revolves around police officers who patrol the Han River in Seoul and are faced with various emergency situations.

Through its exploration of the dynamics among the team members, Han River Police offers viewers a glimpse into the challenges and complexities of working as emergency responders. The show delves into the tough job of police officers in the Han River Police Station, who are dedicated to safeguarding citizens visiting the Han River and its surroundings. The plot also involves solving crimes occurring within the area, making it a thrilling and action-packed series that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The K-drama features the contrasting personalities of its lead characters, adding a layer of complexity and depth to the story. Han Du-jin, played by Kwon Sang-woo, is a hot-tempered sergeant who is deeply committed to upholding justice. Lee Chun-seok, on the other hand, portrayed by Kim Hee-won, is a laid-back lieutenant with a completely opposite personality. Together with their fellow officers, Do Na-hee (Bae Da-bin) and Kim Ji-soo (Shin Hyun-seung), they form a team that is not only responsible for protecting the community but also for solving crimes in the area.

With its star-studded cast, gripping plot, and exploration of the dynamics among the team members, Han River Police promises to be an exciting addition to Disney+’s growing collection of K-dramas. Read on to find out if it’s worth your time!

Disney+’s K-drama ‘Han River Police’ Season One: Is it worth watching?

Directed and written by Kim Sang-cheol, Han River Police skillfully weaves together various elements to create a captivating and well-rounded narrative. The South Korean series offers a refreshing take on the police procedural genre, primarily due to its characters and setting.

The chemistry between the characters is one of the show’s greatest strengths. The banter and interactions between the characters are entertaining, and the show’s exploration of their relationships adds a layer of complexity to the story.

The supporting characters, including Do Na-hee and Kim Ji-soo, also bring their own unique perspectives and storylines to the show. These characters not only provide depth to the plot but also highlight the camaraderie and teamwork within the police station.

The drama’s setting is also an important aspect of the show. The Han River and its surroundings are a beautiful backdrop for the story, and the show takes advantage of this by showcasing the scenic beauty of the area. The juxtaposition of these picturesque landscapes with the gritty challenges faced by the police officers creates a visually striking contrast that adds depth to the narrative.

The series also excels in its balance of humour, drama, and action. While the show is primarily a police procedural, it also has moments of levity that keep the show from being too heavy. The action sequences are well-choreographed and exciting, and the show’s exploration of the challenges faced by emergency responders creates an additional layer of tension to these sequences.

All in all, Han River Police is a well-crafted South Korean drama that offers viewers a multi-faceted and engaging television experience. The show’s exploration of the dynamics among the team members, its unique setting, and its balance of humour, drama, and action make it a compelling choice for fans of the police procedural genre.

If you’re looking for a thrilling and action-packed series that also has heart, Han River Police is definitely worth checking out.

Watch Disney+’s ‘Han River Police’ trailer here:

Watch 'Han River Police' on Disney+ here

(All images used courtesy of Disney+)