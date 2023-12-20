Here’s the net worth of Dubai Bling season 2 cast members

Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling season 2 sees the return of almost all its prominent cast members. But one new cast member is creating a lot of buzz — Mona Kattan, the co-founder of Huda Beauty.

Dubai Bling, which is a spin-off of the immensely popular Bling Empire, features high-net-worth individuals who live and work in the beautiful UAE city of Dubai.

Dubai Bling season 2 dropped on Netflix on 13 December. In a statement before the release of the show, the streaming platform said, “Season 1 of the reality TV drama hit the top 10 on Netflix in 47 countries across the globe.”

“Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride through a world of extravagance, where friendships become fragile and ambitions glitter as brightly as the skyline of Dubai,” Netflix said.

Except for Kattan, all other cast members are from the first season. These include Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, Kris Fade, Brianna Fade, DJ Bliss, Diva Dee, Farhana Bodi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran and Safa Siddiqui.

All the cast members of Dubai Bling season 2 on Netflix and their net worth

Mona Kattan

Net worth: Between USD 100 and USD 200 million

The sister of Huda Kattan is the newest and the richest cast member of Dubai Bling. Along with her more illustrious sister, the Iraqi-American co-founded Huda Beauty and currently serves as its global president. Outside of the beauty business, Mona founded her own label, the perfume brand Kayali, in 2018.

The success of the brand has led the media to dub her the ‘perfume princess’ of the Middle East. Her Instagram account has a follower count of 3 million. She is married to Dubai-based entrepreneur Hassan Elamin.

Zeina Khoury

Net worth: Around USD 2.5 million

A graduate of the London Business School, Khoury was the CEO and chief growth officer of Dubai-based luxury property company High Mark Real Estate until August 2023. She founded the fashion brand I Am The Company in February 2023 and has been serving as the president of Zed Capital Real Estate since October 2023.

Khoury is a Lebanese immigrant. She left her home country in 2006 because of political unrest.

“Zeina Khoury may play hard, but she works harder…Bold and beautiful, Zeina is the link connecting the social circle together – can they all stay on her good side?” Netflix said about her in her 2022 profile.

Safa Siddiqui

Net worth: Around USD 1.5 million

Safa Siddiqui is among the most famous names in the Dubai Bling season 2 cast. She is an Iraqi-British social media influencer and fashion designer, whose personal love for glamorous clothes has turned her into a major fashion influencer.

In 2022, Safa launched a collection with Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN. Besides fashion, her Instagram account shows her high-flying lifestyle, with yachts, private jets, luxury cars and the insides of some of the most extravagant hotels at The Palm.

Her husband, Fahad Siddiqui, is an Indian businessman. The couple welcomed their second child soon after the end of Dubai Bling season 1.

DJ Bliss and Diva Dee

Net worth: Around USD 1.2 to USD 1.4 million (combined)

Marwan Parham Al-Awadhi, popularly known by his stage name DJ Bliss, and his wife, Diva Dee, are one of the two power couples in the Dubai Bling season 2 cast. DJ Bliss is one of the biggest names in the Middle East nightlife scene. He has his own compilation album titled The Projects and co-produced with Grammy-winner Wyclef Jean.

His wife Diva Dee, whose real name is Danya Mohammed, is a popular socialite and social media influencer. She is a successful entrepreneur and reportedly has several brand endorsements such as Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery and Gucci. Dee is an Emirati by ethnicity, which is unlike most of the other cast members who are originally from outside the UAE.

Both DJ Bliss and Diva Dee have their respective YouTube channels. While DJ Bliss’ channel offers a glimpse into his supercars and other riches of life, Dee’s channel is about make-up artists, family and her travels.

Kris Fade and Brianna Fade

Net worth: Around USD 1.2 million (combined)

The host of The Kris Fade Show, Kris Fade is an Australian of Lebanese descent. Brianna is Kris’ second wife. Their wedding was announced by Netflix during the cast reveal for the show in September 2022.

The extravagant wedding ceremony, which was held at Dubai’s Ritz Carlton in March 2022, was featured in Dubai Bling season 1.

Brianna and Kris together work to expand the Fade Fit business empire, which was started by Kris. The business is primarily involved in making healthy food for children.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Net worth: USD 50 million

In the previous season, Ebraheem Al Samadi was the richest cast member of Dubai Bling season 2. Known as ‘The Blooming Man’ on Instagram, the estimate of his net worth comes from a report by Arabian Business, which revealed details about his income and his business. He is the CEO of the Al Samadi Group, a holding company with nine brands under it. He is also a shareholder in several brands of Forever Rose, a company that sells “flowers which last up to 3 years without water and sunlight.”

Al Samadi entered the world of business at the age of 14. He is a self-made millionaire, who started by selling items online from his mother’s home in Florida, US.

Lojain Omran

Net worth: Estimated at max USD 6 million

Lojain Omran, who has over 11 million Instagram followers, is among the most followed celebrities on the social media platform. This is why she is also one of the more popular faces among the Dubai Bling season 2 cast members. Her Instagram is all about inspirational life quotes and fashion.

But why is she so famous? Omran is a media personality, immensely popular in her home country, Saudi Arabia, for programmes such as Good Morning Arabs! and Ya Hala. Forbes Middle East ranked her 55th in their ‘The Top 100 Arab Celebrities’ list of 2017. Her sister, Aseel Omran, is a famous actor.

Loujain Adada

Net worth: Around USD 3.8 to USD 4 million

The California-born Lebanese model, Loujain Adada, was the richest woman in Dubai Bling until the arrival of Mona Kattan. The former TV presenter, who is also referred to as ‘LJ’ after the initials of her name, was married to the late Saudi billionaire businessman Walid Juffali and has two daughters. The wedding, which was held in Venice, Italy, reportedly cost USD 10 million.

Farhana Bodi

Net worth: Around USD 1.5 to USD 2.5 million

Another Indian connection among the cast of Dubai Bling season 2, Bodi was born in India and raised in South Africa. She is the founder of the event and lifestyle brand, I Woman of the World.

Netflix described her as a fashionista in their 2022 profile. Of course, fashion dominates her Instagram feed. Bodi showcases luxury fashion accessories and the flashiest designs from major brands.

She was previously in a relationship with Heroies Havewalla, with whom she shares a son.

(Hero image: Netflix; Featured image: Courtesy of Mona Kattan Elamin/@monakattan/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who will be in Dubai Bling season 2?

All the cast members of Dubai Bling season 1 are part of the cast of season 2. As of 2023, the only new name is Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty.

– Who are the cast members of Dubai Bling?

The cast members of Dubai Bling include Mona Kattan, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran and Safa Siddiqui.

– How rich is LJ from Dubai Bling?

LJ, or Loujain Adada, has a net worth of around USD 4 million.