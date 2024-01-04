‘The King’s Affection’ to ‘Hana Kimi’: Best gender-swapping Asian dramas to watch

In the enchanting realm of Asian dramas, there’s a curious trend that has intrigued audiences for years – girls donning the guise of boys. A recent standout in this intriguing genre is the Netflix sensation, The King’s Affection, a riveting tale of a woman who steps into the royal shoes of the crown prince. This show has stirred up a whirlwind of nostalgia, reminding us of a host of beloved shows that play with the concept of cross-dressing.

Asian series, with their unique blend of comedy, tension, drama, and intrigue, have a special affection for these gender-twisting tales. From the charmingly retro Coffee Prince, which introduced us to the irresistible Gong Yoo, to fan-favourites like Hana Kimi, the enchanting story of Ella Chen and Wu Chun, and back to everyone’s favourite K-drama, The King’s Affection, the world of Asian dramas is a treasure trove of gender-swap narratives ready to captivate you.

Interestingly, there are the rare gems where the shoes are on the other foot – dramas where boys venture into the world of skirts and blouses. These are the stories where men, not just in a scene or two, but throughout the entire narrative, live their lives as women. Yet, these are fewer and farther between.

Perhaps, it’s because audiences still hold onto the traditional image of the male lead as a sturdy pillar of protection and strength, a gallant figure who is there for his lady love. The image of this romantic male lead transformed into a beautiful girl might just be too far off the well-trodden path.

But fear not, for those who dare to explore, here is a list of the best gender-bending Asian dramas ready to whisk you away on an unforgettable adventure.

Top 13 gender-swapping Asian dramas to binge on