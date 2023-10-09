Highest-rated JioCinema TV shows as per IMDb: ‘Succession’, ‘Chernobyl’ and more

Choosing a series to binge-watch has to be one of the most daunting tasks in the modern age. Well, it might sound like we are exaggerating things but imagine this scenario – you are all ready with your snacks and drinks, start watching a new show and then quickly turn it off because the plot is boring. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Not to mention, choosing a replacement becomes next to impossible given the sheer amount of options to choose from. And if you’re an indecisive soul, then god save you.

So, to help you avoid this scenario, we have curated a list of the highest-rated JioCinema shows, as per IMDb ratings, that make for the perfect binge-watching fodder.

From blockbuster ratings juggernauts like Game of Thrones and Suits and mockumentaries like The Office to Emmy-winning HBO shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria and Big Little Lies, JioCinema is home to some of the highest-rated shows on IMDb. So, the next time you can’t make up your mind about what to watch, this guide will act like a lifesaver.

15 highest-rated TV shows on JioCinema, according to IMDb ratings

1. Chernobyl

HBO’s Chernobyl ranks on the top of our list compiling the best JioCinema TV shows as per IMDb ratings.

For history buffs out there, this captivating series makes for an interesting watch as it explores the devastating 1986 nuclear disaster in Pripyat, Ukraine. The limited series depicts the events leading to the explosion of Reactor 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, its immediate aftermath and the heroic efforts of scientists, firefighters and volunteers who risked their lives to contain the radioactive fallout. Additionally, it also delves into the bureaucratic cover-ups, political manipulation and human cost of the disaster while exposing the harsh realities of Soviet-era secrecy.

Fun fact: Chernobyl swept the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 10 Emmys out of 19 nominations including for Best Limited Series.

IMDb rating: 9.3/10

2. Game of Thrones

One of the best JioCinema TV shows is the vastly popular Game of Thrones. Hailed as a pop culture phenomenon, Game of Thrones caused many watercooler moments for nearly a decade, though fans were disappointed with its ending.

If you’re someone who has, shockingly, never seen the series, the plot is set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos and revolves around a complex web of political intrigue, power struggles and alliances among noble families fighting for the Iron Throne. In addition to the regular plot, the series also features supernatural beings like zombies, magical priests and, of course, dragons!

Fun fact: For its eight seasons, Game of Thrones received a whopping 164 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and 59 wins.

IMDb rating: 9.2/10

3. The Office

Who doesn’t love The Office? The mockumentary, which has been an integral part of our pop culture for years, takes place in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series captures the daily lives of the quirky and often clueless employees, led by the eccentric regional manager Michael Scott (played by a hilarious Steve Carell). It also follows the mundane yet humorous aspects of office life, including pranks, office romances and dysfunctional dynamics.

IMDb rating: 9/10

4. Succession

One of the best JioCinema TV shows as per IMDb ratings, Succession follows the members of the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family that owns a global media conglomerate. Led by patriarch Logan Roy, the family navigates power struggles and betrayals in order to control the company. His four adult children, Kendall, Roman, Shiv and Connor, each seek to prove themselves worthy of inheriting the empire. Additionally, the series also explores themes of ambition, power and privilege while offering a darkly comedic take.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

5. The Last of Us

Widely hailed as the best video game adaptation of all time, it is a huge achievement for The Last of Us to be featured on this list despite being on air for only its first season. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic 2023, The Last of Us portrays a world devastated by a pandemic triggered by the cordyceps fungus. This real-life fungus transforms its hosts into aggressive, zombie-like beings.

At the centre of the story is Joel, a smuggler entrusted with the mission of guiding Ellie, a teenager who possesses immunity, through the post-apocalyptic United States. As they make their way to their destination, the two develop a special bond, with Joel becoming somewhat of a father figure to Ellie.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

6. Downtown Abbey

Set in the early 20th century, Downton Abbey is a British historical drama series that follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants at Downton Abbey. The show explores their efforts to maintain the estate and adapt to changing times, the complex relationships among the characters and the impact of historical events like the sinking of the Titanic or World War I.

If you love watching shows like Bridgeton, Outlander or The Crown, you are definitely going to love this show as it delves into themes of class, tradition and modernisation.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

7. Parks and Recreation

Like The Office, Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary that portrays the lives of the quirky and dedicated employees of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Led by the enthusiastic Leslie Knope, the team navigates local government bureaucracy to improve their community. The show has been lauded for its positive and optimistic tone, strong ensemble cast led by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and its ability to balance humour with heartwarming moments.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8. Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot follows the life of Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but troubled cybersecurity expert who becomes a hacker by night. Suffering from severe social anxiety and delusions, Elliot joins a group known as ‘fsociety’. Together, they aim to take down corrupt corporations and tackle the global financial system. As Elliot’s mental health deteriorates, the series also focuses on the consequences of technological control.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

9. Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is one of those JioCinema TV Shows that will keep you hooked from the first episode to the last.

The story revolves around the lives of a group of women living in the affluent community of Monterey, California. As the story progresses, their lives get more complicated when a murder occurs during a school fundraiser. Through a series of flashbacks and revelations, the show unveils the mystery behind the murder while also exploring themes of domestic abuse, friendship and the facade of perfection.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

10. Suits

Love everything legal? If so, Suits is just the show for you.

At the centre of the series is the brilliant but unlicensed college dropout Mike Ross, who, with his photographic memory, lands a job at a prestigious Manhattan law firm. To maintain his secret, he teams up with the charismatic Harvey Specter, the lawyer who hires him as a legal associate. The show also explores their complex mentor-mentee relationship, high-stakes legal cases, office politics and personal lives.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

11. Entourage

If you are on the hunt for a light-hearted comedy series, Entourage makes for a great addition to your watch list. It follows the life of Vincent Chase, a rising Hollywood actor, and his close-knit group of friends from Queens, New York. His entourage includes his manager and best friend Eric ‘E’ Murphy, older brother and washed-up actor Johnny ‘Drama’ Chase and fun-loving childhood friend and manager Turtle. Led by their fast-talking agent, Ari Gold, they navigate the ups and downs of the entertainment industry as the show provides a glimpse into the glitz, glamour and challenges offered by Hollywood.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

12. Euphoria

Ever since its debut in 2019, Sam Levinson’s Euphoria has taken over pop culture like no other show in recent times. Hailed as one of the best new-age dramas on television, the HBO series follows the lives of a group of high school students as they navigate the complexities of modern adolescence. Primarily focusing on Rue Bennett, a recovering drug addict and her struggles with mental health, the series explores themes of addiction, identity, love and trauma through the interconnected lives of Rue and her friends. The show is also known for its unflinching portrayal of controversial topics, striking visuals and a soundtrack that enhances the emotional depth of its characters as they grapple with the challenges of growing up in a digital age.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

13. The White Lotus

Set in an upscale Hawaiian resort (season 1) and its Sicilian branch (season 2), The White Lotus is a satirical drama that follows the vacation experiences of various guests and staff. The show demonstrates the stark contrast between the guests’ privileged lives and the struggles and aspirations of the resort employees. As the first season unfolds over the course of a week, tensions simmer as the vacationer’s personal dramas and entitlement collide with the hotel staff, secrets are revealed and relationships unravel. For someone looking to ditch regular sitcoms, The White Lotus offers a darkly comedic take on contemporary culture and human behaviour. And if nothing else, the iconic “these gays, they are trying to murder me” line from Jennifer Coolidge in season 2 is worth a watch alone (we won’t spoil the context of why she says it).

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

14. Yellowjackets

If you have watched Dark on Netflix and are in love with shows that feature multiple timelines, you are going to enjoy Yellowjackets.

The mysterious drama series toggles between two timelines. The first timeline is set in 1996 and follows the lives of a high school girls’ soccer team, the ‘Yellowjackets’, dealing with the aftermath of their plane crashing in a remote wilderness area. The survivors find themselves caught in the harsh environment for a gruelling nineteen-month ordeal. The second timeline is set in the present day and focuses on the now-adult survivors dealing with the haunting trauma and aftermath of the mysterious events that occurred during their time in the wilderness.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

15. Your Honor

Loved Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad? Well, you are going to love watching him in Your Honor, a gripping crime drama based on New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. When his teenage son Adam accidentally kills the son of a powerful mobster in a hit-and-run, Michael becomes entangled in a web of deception to protect his child.

The series portrays the moral and legal dilemmas Michael faces as he attempts to cover up the crime. As the lies start spiralling out of control, Michael’s actions have far-reaching consequences, leading to a tense and morally complex tale of justice, revenge and the lengths a father will go to protect his family.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best crime thriller on JioCinema?

Big Little Lies, Your Honor and Mr. Robot are some of the best crime thrillers to watch on JioCinema.

– Which is the best K-drama on JioCinema?

Extraordinary You, Kiros, I’m Not a Robot, Save Me 2 and Two Cops are some of the best K-dramas to watch on JioCinema.