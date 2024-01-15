Jeremy Allen White on what to expect in ‘The Bear’ season 3

In the wake of The Bear bagging four Golden Globes including the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, actor Jeremy Allen White has been teasing what to expect from season 3 of the hit comedy-drama.

It was confirmed in November 2023 that Carmy and co would return for a third outing in 2024, but little was known about what would happen in the new episodes, or when season 3 would be released due to the now-settled SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White fills us in

But in an episode of the Just for Variety podcast, White has given a sneak peek into what direction the upcoming chapter will take.

He teased: “I’ll tell you the truth, which is I think they’ve written a couple scripts. I have not read any. I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season.”

While not giving too much away, White said he would be putting together the menu for the third season and is getting “prepared to do more of that stuff on camera”.

“But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first,” he explained.

What happened in season 2 of The Bear?

In season 2 of The Bear, viewers watched as The Original Beef of Chicagoland sandwich joint transformed into a fine dining restaurant, with Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the team racing against the clock to get the new venture up and running.

The second season also included an interesting Christmas flashback episode, giving viewers further insight into Carmy’s backstory, in which screen icon Jamie Lee Curtis starred.

Speaking on the podcast, he said: “She was so excellent, so prepared. She understood Donna in this way prior to ever stepping foot on set. It’s quite a difficult thing to do, even for actors as established as Jamie, to step into a world and very quickly make a choice, flesh out a character and fit into the environment that’s already been established. And she just knew. She just understood.”

Reflecting on the time they spent together filming, White explained that when he and Curtis first met, she held his face before giving him “a big hug” without saying a word.

“And then, she just walked back to her trailer,” he said. “We didn’t exchange any words, and I think it was just her way of connecting with me in a real and caring way before Carmy had to deal with Donna in the way that he had to during that time in that episode.”

