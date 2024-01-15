Squid Game and other K-dramas with memorable celebrity cameos

Throughout Korean television history, K-drama lovers have been treated with some iconic cameos. From Squid Game surprising fans with superstar Gong Yoo’s brief but impactful role to Crash Landing on You offering viewers the captivating screen presence of Kim Soo-hyun, here is a list of K-dramas that feature the best cameos of all time.

Cameos are guest appearances of usually celebrities in TV shows and films. These brief roles are unexpected, thus meant to catch viewers off guard and add fresh dynamics to the show or movie.

Leading the list of K-dramas with iconic cameos is the global Netflix hit Squid Game. A Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial, the thriller story featured an impressive guest appearance by Goblin fame Gong Yoo. Donning the role of a mysterious salesman responsible for recruiting suitable players for the game, the K-drama star left fans intrigued with his powerful performance. Squid Game went on to become one of the most-watched series on Netflix, with over 1.65 billion hours of viewership in the first 28 days of release.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo fame Kwak Dong-yeon’s cameo as Kwon Ki-do in the critically acclaimed hit It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is considered one of the most impactful Korean drama cameos of all time.

Talking about Kwak’s guest role, the production team of the Emmy-nominated series shared with Soompi, “The character of Kwon Ki Do requires a very impactful and difficult performance, and we are grateful to Kwak Dong Yeon for being so passionate about his role. We hope viewers will be intrigued by Kwon Ki Do, who hides sadness behind his bright expressions.”

These K-dramas are a must-watch for their iconic celebrity cameos