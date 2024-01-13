Romance to revenge: K-dramas based on webtoons that are set to release in 2024

Besides stellar acting performances and exceptional cinematography — some of the most popular Hallyu titles owe their success to digital comics. These span a range of genres — historical, horror, comedy, fantasy, the works — paving the way for a large set of adaptations. Best part? The list grows every day, so there are plenty of fun titles to choose from. Here’s our pick of a few exciting Kdramas based on webtoons that are releasing in 2024.

For centuries, art has inspired art. Take for instance, Sir John Everett Millais’s Ophelia, which depicted a character from Shakespeare’s classic Hamlet. Or Picasso’s cubist motifs, which continue to be a go-to for contemporary modern-art painters. Perhaps one of the most popular iterations of this movement, however, has been screen adaptations of literature — read, Games of Thrones, Harry Potter, or even Hunger Games — which have gone on to boast a cult following.

No surprises then that there are plenty of Kdramas that are based on webtoons — a portmanteau of the words ‘web’ and ‘cartoon’ — that are meant to be read on mobile devices. These often explore a diverse set of genres and come with wild storylines, making them the perfect recipe for successful silver screen renditions.Some of the more popular titles over the past few years include Business Proposal, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and True Beauty. We’re taking a look at a few that are releasing in 2024.

Binge-worthy K-dramas based on webtoons that are set to release in 2024

Marry My Husband

Directed by: Park Won-gook

Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon

Episodes: 16

Release date: 1 January

Synopsis: Based on the webtoon Marry My Husband (by Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo) Sung So-jak — this drama follows married woman Kang Ji-won (played by Park Min-young) who discovers her husband’s affair and is murdered right after. However, a strange set of events gives her a second shot at life and she vows to exact revenge by exposing her husband and having him arrested.

Love Song For Illusion

Directed by: Lee Jung-seob

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Ji Woo

Release date: 2 January

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Based on the eponymous webtoon by Vanziun, this show follows assassin Yeon Wol (played by Hong Ye-ji). Her mission? To trap and eliminate crown prince Sa Jo-hyun (played by Park Ji-hoon) who suffers from dual personality disorder. The former poses as a concubine and enters his mansion. However, romantic feelings for him soon start distracting her.

Knight Flower

Directed by: Jang Tae-yoo, Choi Jeong-in, Lee Chang-woo

Cast: Honey Lee, Lee Jong-won, Kim Song-joong, Lee Ki-woo

Release date: 12 January 2024

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Adapted from the webtoon Flower That Blooms at Night by Ttol-i, Jeongro, Yuna, Beth, Lee Sam, and Jeong Myung-in — this drama is set in the Joseon Dynasty. It follows Jo Yeo-hwa (played by Honey Lee) — a widow of a noble family who spends her days at home looking after her late husband’s family. However, at night she sneaks out to be there for those who need help. Along the way, she meets intelligent military officer Park Soo-ho (played by Lee Jong-won). And as the two cross paths often, she begins dreaming of a future with him.

The Bequeathed

Directed by: Min Hong-nam

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, Ryu Kyung-soo

Release date: 19 January 2024

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Based on the eponymous webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung and created by Yeon Sang-ho — this thriller follows Yun Seo-ha (played by Kim Hyun-joo) who finds herself in the thick of deceptions and threats after she’s informed of the death of an uncle she didn’t know she had and inherits a burial ground. Netflix describes the mini series with, ‘An inescapable fate. A desire that calls for blood.’

A Killer Paradox

Directed by: Lee Chang-hee

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon

Release date: 2024

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Adapted from the webtoon The Murderer’s Toy (Sarinjaonnangam) by Ggomabi — this action thriller sees college student Lee Tang (played by Choi Woo-shik) kill a serial killer. Only to discover that he’s got the superpower to tell whether someone is evil or guilty of committing crimes. He becomes a vigilante of sorts, tracking down criminals while being chased down by the police and a detective.

Study Group

Directed by: Lee Jang Hoon

Cast: Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Shin Soo Hyun

Release date: 2024

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Based on the eponymous webtoon by Shin Hyung-wook and Ryu Seung-yeon, Study Group follows Yoon Ga-min (played by Hwang Min Hyun) who goes to a high school that’s been dubbed ‘the school for future criminals.’ Although he only knows how to fight — contrary to his gentle appearance — he also wishes to study and go to college. To do this, he forms a study group — prepping for entrance exams along the way.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy IMDb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which Kdramas are based on webtoons?

Business Proposal, True Beauty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and My ID Is Gangnam Beauty are amongst the most popular Kdramas based on webtoons.

– What are the most popular webtoons in Korea?

Lookism, Independence Diary, Hellper, The Boxer are amongst the most popular webtoons in Korea.

– What webtoon is based off of BTS?

7Fates — which tells the tale of tiger-hunting cops — is a popular webtoon based on BTS.