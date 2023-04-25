7 Korean actresses who can nail both deadly and sweet roles

Korean dramas, often referred to as K-dramas, have gained immense popularity for their romantic comedies that entertain viewers with comical lines and quirky gestures. However, the industry boasts of many talented actresses who have demonstrated their versatility by excelling in various genres beyond the romantic comedy genre.

In this article, we highlight seven K-actresses who are capable of portraying both sweet and deadly roles with ease. These actresses have proven that their ability to transform into different characters is what sets them apart in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s a heart-fluttering rom-com or a bone-chilling action thriller, they have showcased their acting skills in a range of genres, leaving their audience in awe of their talent.

Korean actresses that can play both sweet and lethal roles

Jeon Do-yeon

Jeon Do-yeon is a highly talented Korean actress who has been praised for her versatility in portraying various roles across different genres in the entertainment industry. While she is widely known for her romantic comedy roles, she has proven that she is capable of so much more. In the recent rom-com drama, Crash Course in Romance, Jeon Do-yeon delivered an exceptional performance as a single mother running her own store who unexpectedly falls in love with a celebrity math tutor.

However, her acting prowess is not limited to just romantic comedies. In the recent action film, Kill Boksoon, she showcases her range by playing the role of a top assassin in a contract killer agency, where she swaps her apron for knives and guns. With her incredible acting skills, Jeon Do-yeon is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, leaving audiences in awe of her talent.

Song Hye-kyo

Known for her beauty and exceptional acting talent, Song Hye-kyo is often associated with romantic comedy dramas. However, recently she has demonstrated her versatility by taking on more serious roles that showcases her range as an actress.

In a recent Netflix series that has dominated the interweb for months, The Glory, she delivers a powerful performance as a character seeking revenge. Her portrayal of Moon Dong-eun is both chilling and captivating, as she meticulously plans and executes her masterful revenge plot. Song Hye-kyo’s acting prowess extends beyond her role in The Glory. She also stars in well-known romance drama, *Descendants of the Sun—*a love story that seems like it’s made straight out of a fairytale book.

Whether it be in romantic comedies or serious dramas, Song Hye-kyo has proven her ability to bring depth and complexity to her roles.

Shin Hae-sun

Shin Hae-sun is another Korean actress who is widely known for her roles in romantic comedy dramas. Her iconic role as Jang Bong-hwan in Mr. Queen has earned her immense popularity among fans of the genre. However, Shin Hae-sun has also demonstrated her versatility as an actress by taking on more serious roles that showcase her range and depth as a performer.

The historical miniseries Hymn of Death is a prime example of this, where she portrays the real-life soprano Yun Sim-deok, a character who is tragic and living in a hopeless era where women were not allowed to be active or independent. Shin Hae-sun’s portrayal of this character is both chilling and captivating, showcasing her acting skills and ability to bring depth and complexity to her roles.

Jang Na-ra

Jang Na-ra, one of the most well-known actresses in South Korea is famous for her portrayal of the girl-next-door characters in romantic comedies like You Are My Destiny and Oh My Baby. Despite being known for her bubbly characters, she has demonstrated her acting abilities in a different light with her role in VIP. In the series, Jang Na-ra’s character’s life is turned upside down when she discovers that her husband is having an affair.

This revelation triggers her inner strength, and she seeks to make him feel the pain that he has inflicted upon her. Her performance in VIP showcases a different side to her acting abilities, where she transcends her usual roles and delivers a powerful and compelling performance that captivates the audience.

Kim Se-jeong

Kim Se-jeong is a well-known singer-actress who first gained popularity as a former member of the K-pop group, I.O.I. While she is often cast in romantic comedies such as Business Proposal, her role in The Uncanny Counter demonstrated her versatility as an actress. Playing the part of a strong and fearless demon hunter, she impressively defeated evil spirits, criminals, and bullies.

Kim’s performance in this role not only highlighted her acting abilities but also proved that she is more than just a pretty face. With her cheerful personality and ability to take on different roles, she has earned her place among the talented actresses of the South Korean entertainment industry. Catch her impressive performance in The Uncanny Counter and witness her transformation into a lean, mean, fighting machine.

Krystal Jung

Krystal Jung is a renowned member of the K-Pop girl group F(x) and has been widely recognised for her striking beauty and exceptional vocal skills. After the group’s disbandment in 2019, she successfully transitioned into acting and has since starred in a variety of romantic K-dramas, including The Inheritors, Crazy Love, Police University and more.

However, it was in the series Search where Krystal demonstrated her ability to take on a more complex and challenging role. She played the character of Son Ye-rim, an unyielding and merciless lieutenant who joins a special team investigating disappearances and murders in the DMZ (demilitarised zone). This role was a significant departure from her previous romantic-comedy roles, and Krystal’s portrayal of such a tough and ruthless character was refreshing and captivating.

Kim Tae-ri

Image credit: Netflix

We’re sure everyone has heard of Kim Tae-ri ever since Netflix‘s Twenty-Five Twenty-One has become the top hit Korean drama on the streaming platform since its debut last year. In that particular film, Kim has captured fans’ hearts for her bubbly personality, dazzling smile, and kindness. The 33-year-old star has cemented herself as a top-ranking actress in one of the current highest-rated K-dramas since her time on Mr. Sunshine.

In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Kim Tae-ri plays a captivating character with a bubbly personality that has endeared her to viewers. Her portrayal of this character has won her many fans who admire her acting skills, beauty, and kindness. While in Mr. Sunshine, a historical drama set in the early 1900s during the Japanese occupation of Korea, she portrays Go Ae-shin, a woman living a double life in hopes of bringing justice to the city she lives in. Kim Tae-ri’s performance as Go Ae-shin captures the heart of a true warrior, making the already heart-wrenching story even more compelling.

Kim Tae-ri’s impressive acting skills and range have garnered her critical acclaim and established her as one of the most talented actresses in South Korea. So, if you’re looking for a talented actress who can capture your heart with her charming personality and impressive acting skills, look no further than Kim Tae-ri.

Pulling off just about any role thrown their way, catch these ladies who have proven that they are more than just a pretty face.

(Hero and feature image credit: Netflix)