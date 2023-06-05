It’s time for an LGBTQ movie marathon as we welcome Pride Month 2023

Bollywood movies are considered to be a mirror of the society. In the past few years, Indian filmmakers have picked up sensitive topics that are considered taboo and have created films that are not only touching but are often educational. One such topic that has been explored profoundly is LGBTQ representation in Bollywood movies. The representation of the queer community has been a topic of discussion and progress for the longest time, where as an industry we have crossed many milestones in talking about the problems faced by the community.

Historically, Bollywood movies portrayed LGBTQ characters and themes with stereotypes, clichés, and limited nuances. They were often depicted with exaggerated mannerisms, caricatures, and offensive stereotypes. And while we have a long way to go, there has been a gradual shift towards more authentic and inclusive representations in recent times.

Bollywood has started to produce movies that depict LGBTQ characters with more depth, empathy, and sensitivity. This shift can be attributed to evolving social attitudes, increased awareness, and the efforts of filmmakers, actors, and activists advocating for the community’s rights and representation. Now, as we enter Pride Month in June, here’s a list of LGBTQ movies that you can binge-watch in celebration.

10 LGBTQ movies to celebrate Pride Month

Bollywood has made strides in LGBTQ representation, but it is an ongoing journey. There is a growing awareness of the importance of authentic portrayals and the need for positive representation that can contribute to the acceptance and understanding of the community in Indian society. Here are a few films that managed to achieve this feat through their inspiring stories. Check out the list here: