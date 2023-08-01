Everything to know about Loki season 2 and Ke Huy Quan’s MCU debut 

The first trailer of Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki season 2 was released on 31 July, showing Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.

The much-awaited trailer comes just days after the finale of the MCU miniseries Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson, which was the first series in Phase 5 of the long-running franchise.

Loki season 2 brings back Tom Hiddleston in the titular role of the Nordic god of mischief. It follows immediately after the events in season 1, which, in MCU’s chronological order, is set after the events of Avengers (2012) due to a time-based interference caused in the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Loki season 2: Trailer, story and characters

Who is part of the cast in Loki season 2?

Apart from Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, returning actors include Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes. Jonathan Majors, who played He Who Remains, returns as Victor Timely.

Ke Huy Quan is definitely the biggest new actor in Loki season 2. He plays Ouroboros (OB) — an archivist working at Time Variance Authority (TVA).

His performance as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) turned him into an international star and won him almost every major award through the 2022-23 awards season, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Quan’s character is apparently integral to the storyline, as he is seen, a bit hilariously, helping Mobius cross a bridge in space towards a massive glowing node which appears to be something like a torn time thread.

Game of Thrones actor Kate Dickie and Bad Education actor Rafael Casal are also among the new cast members.

What the trailer reveals

The trailer of Loki season 2 sees Loki trying to fix the damage to the timeline caused during the events of the previous season. Along with Mobius M. Mobius, he approaches Ouroboros.

Mobius asks Ouroboros if he can fix Loki’s problem of slipping between timelines, at which point the god of mischief suddenly disappears.

The trailer shows Loki being pulled around through different timelines, as a consequence of the killing of He Who Remains at the hands of Sylvie in the first season’s finale.

As he keeps slipping between timelines, Loki realises that TVA is facing a great danger as he sees Victor Timely, a variant of He Who Remains, in a past timeline.

“War is on its way,” he warns as the trailer shows him taking on a group of TVA soldiers.

The trailer of the MCU series is packed with action and a hint of mystery around the exact nature of the threat that TVA faces.

When a concerned Sylvie tells him that “whatever we do we are playing God,” a confident Loki replies, “We are gods.”

The trailer shows that Loki will possibly unleash his powers to his full potential, something that was not seen in season 1.

“Always have been. Always will be,” Loki says when Mobius tells him to do something because he is the god of mischief.

Where to watch Loki season 2?

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on 6 October 2023.

Season 2 of the series will have six episodes, all written by Eric Martin. Michael Waldron is the show creator while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be directing the episodes.

The series is executive produced by Hiddleston, Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige.

(Hero and Featured images: Gareth Gatrell/Gareth Gatrell – © 2023 MARVEL./IMDb)