Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series: Release date, where to watch and all you need to know

One of Amazon Prime Video’s highly awaited series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith finally has a premiere date. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead, the series is a reimagining of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 movie of the same name.

All about Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV show

What is the release date of Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Comprising eight episodes, the romantic-comedy-thriller series will debut on the streaming platform on 2 February 2024 and will be made available across 240 countries and territories.

According to IGN India, it was previously scheduled for a 2022 rollout but was postponed to November 2023. It was again shifted to 2024 due to the Writers Guild of America and the American actors’ union SAG/AFTRA strikes.

What is the plot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The series is a reboot and not a remake of the 2005 film directed by Doug Liman. In the show, Glover and Erskine play John Smith and Jane Smith, respectively. However, according to Prime Video’s description, in the series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are two lonely strangers who have landed jobs with a spy agency. This agency offers them a glamorous life of espionage, wealth, a chance to travel across the world and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.

But there is a twist. John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone as a married couple. “Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?” the description adds.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Glover said, “It’s definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good.”

Commenting on watching the original film and taking inspiration, he said, “I watched it and honestly, I was like, ‘I don’t understand it.’ I mean, I get why it’s iconic because of the people starring in it — it’s just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn’t quite understand.”

Cast and crew of Mr. & Mrs Smith

Besides featuring as a protagonist, Glover serves as a co-creator and executive producer along with Francesca Sloane. According to Deadline, New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer are executive producers as well.

IGN India also notes the absence of Michaela Coel, Paul Dano and John Turturo, who were reportedly part of the project, in the images released by Prime Video, which solely focus on the lead characters.

(Hero and feature image credit: Prime Video)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the plot of the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series?

The description by Prime Video states, “In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

-Is there a TV series based on Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series on Prime Video is a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It is slated to release on 2 February 2024.

-Is there a remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series reimagines the 2005 film and is not essentially a remake.

-Does Amazon Prime have Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

One can watch the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

-Where can I watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith series?

The upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series will be released on Prime Video on 2 February 2024.