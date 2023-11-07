17 new Bollywood films to cosy up with on Deepavali 2023

Bollywood films have been the lifeblood of this country for more than a century now and the industry has given us some of the best movies to ever hit the silver screen. Considered the world’s second-largest movie industry, Bollywood churns out almost 500 films a year though the number varies from year to year. 2023 is a big year for the Hindi film industry with some massive new Bollywood films lined up. Read on for the releases to look out for.

17 new Bollywood films in 2023 to binge on this Deepavali:

Mission Majnu

Releasing on 20th January

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi

Synopsis: Mission Majnu is a spy thriller based on true events. The 2023 Bollywood film follows Amandeep Singh (played by Sidharth Malhotra) as he leads one of India’s most daring missions against a neighbouring country.

Chhatriwali

Releasing on 20th January

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang, Dolly Ahluwalia

Synopsis: Sanya is an unemployed chemistry genius looking for a job. However, she also wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to help young minds move beyond the taboos of sex with the right education.

Pathaan

Releasing on 25th January

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Synopsis: Shah Rukh Khan stars as Pathaan, an agent who takes on enemy forces who seek to derail India. John Abraham plays the antagonist while Deepika Padukone appears to aid SRK in his ventures.

Shehzada

Releasing on 10th February

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar

Synopsis: Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a rich man’s son who only realises much later in life that he belongs to a wealthy family. How he reconciles himself with this fact and protects his family forms the base of the story.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Releasing on 3rd March

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya

Synopsis: The film is based on the true story of an Indian couple and their battle against the Norwegian welfare services who took away their children.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Releasing on 8th March

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor

Synopsis: This romantic comedy marks Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s first film together. It also marks Boney Kapoor’s acting debut.

Bholaa

Releasing on 30th March

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu

Synopsis: The story tells the tale of a former prisoner called Bhola who is all set to return home after 10 years in prison. However, he is arrested mid-way and an incident rocks his life, creating further trouble.

Bawaal

Releasing on 7th April

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Synopsis: Reportedly, Bawaal tells the tale of a simple man who falls in love with the most beautiful woman in his town.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Releasing on 21st April

Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu

Synopsis: According to reports, Salman Khan plays a dual role in the movie. There’s much action one can expect from the movie and also romance and this is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood this year.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Releasing on 28th April

Cast: Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Synopsis: Karan Johar returns to the director’s chair after many years to give us a romance that’ll surely play on all our emotions.

Jawan

Releasing on 2nd June

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra

Synopsis: Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a dual role in this espionage action thriller which was written and directed by Atlee, and is no doubt one of the biggest new Bollywood film releases in 2023.

Adipurush

Releasing on 16th June

Cast: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh

Synopsis: This upcoming mythological film is based on the epic story of Ramayana.

Yodha

Releasing on 7th July

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna

Synopsis: Yodha is an action thriller film that is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. It also marks Raashii Khanna’s comeback to Hindi cinema after more than a decade.

Animal

Releasing on 11th August

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri

Synopsis: According to reports, the movie is a gangster drama that delves deep into our darkest character traits.

Tiger 3

Releasing on 10th November

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi

Synopsis: Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the hit Tiger franchise which is a part of the YRF spy universe.

Sam Bahadur

Releasing on 1st December

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Synopsis: The movie is based on the life of India’s first Field Marsal, the legendary Sam Manekshaw.

Dunki

Releasing on 22nd December

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu

Synopsis: According to reports, Dunki is based on the illegal backdoor route known as the ‘Donkey Flight’ that is used by Indians to illegally migrate to countries like Canada and the US.

These are the Bollywood films that we’re excited to see this year. Due to the pandemic, many films had to be pushed back from their original release date and the dates given here should be considered tentative as well.