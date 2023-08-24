Here’s your weekly update of new OTT and movie releases

With the festive season around the corner, everyone is soon going to get busy with celebration preps. But before you get swamped with shopping trips and home makeovers, we are sure that you can find some time out to check out new OTT and movie releases that are lined up for this week.

This week there are some major OTT and movie releases in the pipeline. This Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana is returning as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. Dulquer Salmaan is arriving on the big screen with King of Kotha. Many animated series are also slated for a weekend release. To keep yourself updated with all the OTT and movie releases this week, check out our comprehensive list below.

Check out these engaging new OTT and movie releases this week

Lighthouse

Created by: Nobuyuki Sakuma

Cast: Gen Hoshino, Masayasu Wakabayashi

Releasing on: 22 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The show revolves around two leading entertainers who sit down for a casual get-together and talk about their lives, They discuss their apprehensions and fears in a very comical setting. It is one of the most exciting OTT releases this week.

Ahsoka

Developed by: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi

Releasing on: 23 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Part of the Star Wars franchise, Ahsoka is a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian. The series revolves around Ahsoka Tano, who investigates a forthcoming menace to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Directed by: James Jones

Cast: Carlos Ghosn

Releasing on: 23 August 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The mini-series follows the compelling story of CEO-turned-fugitive, Carlos Ghosn. The show will talk about his reign of power, astonishing arrest and calculated escape that startled everyone.

King of Kotha

Directed by: Abhilash Joshiy

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Anikha Surendran

Releasing on: 24 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set up in a crime-infested town, the story revolves around Inspector Shahul. He is on a mission to tactfully plot the return of the ‘King’, as a local goon named Kannan bhai and his gang take over the town.

Who is Erin Carter?

Directed by: Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour, Bill Eagles

Cast: Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson

Releasing on: 24 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a British teacher in Spain named Erin Carter. She finds herself engulfed in a supermarket robbery and things go haywire when one of the robbers asserts to know her, inviting trouble into her life. Besides the many OTT movie release this week, you can also check out this engaging show.

Ragnarok: Season 3

Created by: Adam Price

Cast: David Stakston, Danu Sunth, Bjørn Sundquist, Benjamin Helstad, Billie Barker, Vebjørn Enger, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Jonas Strand Gravli

Releasing on: 24 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Season 2 of Ragnarok ended with Laurits getting his own pet tapeworm. The tapeworm will presumably convert into the World Serpent, Jormungandr, who is known for conquering Thor in Norse mythology. Season 3 will follow the battle between the reincarnations of Thor (Magne) and Loki (Laurits).

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Directed by: Sammi Cohen

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Luis Guzmán

Releasing on: 25 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around two best friends — Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez Katz. They have dreams of having the most epic bat mitzvahs, but things start to go wrong when a popular boy and middle school drama comes in between their friendship. This is going to be one of the most entertaining new movie releases this week.

Killer Book Club

Directed by: Carlos Alonso Ojea

Cast: Veki Velilla, Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Mel

Releasing on: 25 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around eight horror-loving friends. Things go well until they come across a killer clown who knows a dark secret they share. The group fights for their lives as the clown picks them off one by one. You should not miss this Friday movie release.

Akeli

Directed by: Pranay Meshram

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around an ordinary Indian girl who gets posted for a job in a war-torn country. She gets trapped in the country when a battle arrives and survival is now her only quest. You will thoroughly enjoy this upcoming movie releasing this Friday.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Directed by: Jeff Rowe

Voice cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Amongst the many new film releases this week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is going to be the one film that will make you feel a little nostalgic. The story revolves around the four turtle brothers who are set to live life like ordinary teenagers. After years of being sheltered from the human world, they set out to live a normal life. However, when they are tasked to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate, trouble emerges when an army of mutants is put behind them to fail.

Asteroid City

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A new Friday movie release that you cannot miss this weekend is a Wes Anderson classic titled Asteroid City. Set in 1955, the film revolves around a coveted Junior Stargazer convention where students along with their parents travel from across the country to a fictional American desert town, only to discover something unusual about the place.

Retribution

Directed by: Nimród Antal

Cast: Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A remake of the 2015 Spanish film El desconocido, the story revolves around a financier named Matt Turner. The film follows him navigating a crisis when he receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school. He is told that if he stops the car, it will explode and kill his family. This is one of the best new releases this weekend for Liam Neeson’s fans.

Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

Directed by: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Cast: Minami Takayama, Megumi Hayashibara, Wakana Yamazaki, Rikiya Koyama, Yukitoshi Hori, Fumihiko Tachiki, Mami Koyama, Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda, Ikki Sawamura

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around Conan and the Detective Boys who visit Hachijo-Jima after receiving Sonoko’s invitation. Things, however, do not go as planned when they receive a call about multiple kidnappings done by the Black Organization.

Dream Girl 2

Directed by: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

Releasing on: 25 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura. Struggling to pay his father’s debt and to prove to his lover’s father that he is capable of marrying her, Karam poses as Pooja who talks to men on call for money. Things soon go out of hand when Pooja becomes the centre of attention in everyone’s life. This Friday, make sure you are booking your tickets for this Bollywood movie’s release.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb