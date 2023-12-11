New releases on OTT to add to your binge list

After some great releases last week, it is now time to update your binge list with new additions. Many new OTT shows and movies are arriving this week across genres like romance, horror, action and suspense that need your attention. Theatres are also going to be packed this week as some really good Hollywood films are arriving in cinemas this week.

The most awaited OTT release from this week is The Crown Season 6: Part 2. The final season of the Netflix show will chronicle the ups and downs that Queen Elizabeth II saw during her reign. Other exciting OTT releases and movies that you might be interested in include titles like Rick & Morty Season 7, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, I Love Lizzy and more. Let’s check out what this week has in store for you.

New OTT releases and movies to stream this week

Japan

Directed by: Raju Murugan

Cast: Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, alongside Sunil, Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh

Releasing on: 11 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a notorious master thief named Japan Muni (Karthi). A cat-and-mouse chase transpires between him and the police after he steals INR 200 crore worth of jewels from a jewellery shop in Coimbatore. This is one of the most engaging movies in OTT this week.

Rick & Morty Season 7: New episode

Created by: Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon

Cast: Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden

Releasing on: 11 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Rick Sanchez (Ian Cardoni), a cynical scientist and his good-hearted but peevish grandson Morty Smith (Harry Belden) return to go on interdimensional adventures that occur across an infinite number of realities, often landing them in danger. This is one of the most exciting new OTT releases this week.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Directed by: Rashidi Natara Harper

Cast: Kevin Hart, Chris Rock

Releasing on: 12 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary journeys with the two iconic comedians/actors behind the scenes as they go on a tour together. The movie will chronicle firsthand accounts of their early lives, struggles in their career, triumphs, and their brotherhood. This week, make sure to tune into Netflix to watch this OTT release.

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Created by: Kim Jae-won, Kim Na-hyun

Host: Kim Jin-young, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Lee Da-hee, Hong Jin-kyung

Releasing on: 12 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The Korean reality TV show puts nine single people who are hungry for love on an isolated island. These people try to find partners for themselves while surviving on limited amenities and having no way to escape. With new rules in place for season three, it will become interesting to watch the contestants navigate their way to survive on the island and find love. This is going to be one of the most engrossing new OTT releases this week.

Tiger 3

Directed by: Maneesh Sharma

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Sartaaj Kakkar

Releasing on: 12 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: After the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, a revenge-seeking terrorist named Aatish (Emraan Hashmi) makes it his mission to destroy Tiger (Salman Khan) and take away everything from him. To save his country, his family and his pride, Tiger’s mission this time is to get to the man before he destroys everything he loves. If you missed watching this movie in theatres, now is your chance to witness Salman’s magic on the small screen.

1670

Directed by: Maciej Buchwald, Kordian Kądziela

Cast: Bartłomiej Topa, Katarzyna Herman, Martyna Byczkowska, Michał Balicki, Michał Sikorski, Kirył Pietruczuk, Dobromir Dymecki

Releasing on: 13 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series follows Jan Adamczewski (Bartłomiej Topa), who is the Sarmatian head of a noble family and part owner of the village of Adamczycha. The story narrates how he navigates his life in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth during the 17th century. This series is going to keep you amused.

If I Were Luísa Sonza

Directed by: Isabel Nascimento Silva

Cast: Luísa Sonza

Releasing on: 13 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Luísa Sonza is one of the biggest Brazilian pop artists currently and this documentary series will give fans a sneak peek into her life. From a glimpse of the creative process behind her new album, Escândalo Íntimo to her personal life and her career, the documentary series will journey along with the star from stages to studios, revealing new details about her. Make sure to add this docu-series to your list of new OTT releases this week.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Directed by: Sam Wrench

Cast: Taylor Swift

Releasing on: 13 December 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: This documentary is a once-in-a-lifetime concert film that allows Swifties to experience the breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making Eras tour. The documentary typically showcases a couple of Taylor’s performances from the 3.5-hour long tour set list including songs like Lover, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man and You Need to Calm Down amongst other hit songs of hers.

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

Directed by: Deniz Yorulmazer

Cast: Birce Akalay, Miray Daner, Ibrahim Celikkol, Burak Yamantürk, Irem Sak, Defne Kayalar, Nejat Isler, Laura Post, Bill Rogers

Releasing on: 14 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: After making their way into the newsroom and tackling the dark side of ambition, covetousness and the yearning to be seen, Aslı (Miray Daner) and Lale (Birce Akalay) have fresh challenges to face. The two must break from the norm and fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry. This show is a great pick for weekend watch.

The Crown Season 6: Part 2

Created by: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Marcia Warren, Bertie Carvel

Releasing on: 16 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The second instalment of the sixth and final season of The Crown will be a fictional dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s (Imelda Staunton) political rule and how several events in her personal life shaped her reign. Part 1 narrated the incidents from her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. We surely are not ready to say goodbye to this amazing show.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Directed by: Shō Tsukikawa

Cast: Takumi Kitamura, Shuhei Uesugi, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongō, Sei Shiraishi, Kotone Furukawa, Ai Mikami, Hiroya Shimizu

Releasing on: 14 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura), who is a delinquent junior high school student. He spends most of his days getting into fights and dies while saving a child in a car accident. When he gets resurrected, he is destined to serve as an investigator of the supernatural.

Carol & the End of the World

Created by: Dan Guterman

Cast: Martha Kelly, Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus, Delbert Hunt

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The show talks about the comforts of monotony through the life of a quiet and always uneasy woman named Carol Kohl (Martha Kelly). The animated series follows the lady who feels lost among the self-indulgent masses as Earth prepares to be destroyed by a mysterious planet. Looks like an interesting watch, right?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Directed by: Sam Fell

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Nick Mohammed, Miranda Richardson

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Following the incidents of Chicken Run (2000), the sequel will portray Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and his life in an idyllic island bird sanctuary. While Ginger is enjoying the newfound freedom with her family, a familiar foe returns to threaten her peace. She has no choice but to gather her team and fight for their freedom.

Detective Knight: Independence

Directed by: Edward Drake

Cast: Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, Timothy V. Murphy

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Synopsis: Following the events of Detective Knight: Redemption (2022), Detective James Knight (Bruce Willis) is back for another mission. This time he is trying to stop a rogue vigilante and an out-of-control EMT vehicle from putting the city in danger on Independence Day.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Directed by: Marius Sánchez, Jordi Évole

Cast: Guy Richardson, Francisco Ruiz Sánchez, Josu Ternera, Jordi Évole

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Journalist Jordi Évole takes an in-depth interview of José Antonio Urrutikoetxea aka Josu Ternera, who is known to be one of the most significant leaders of the terrorist gang ETA. Add this mind-bending documentary to your list of new movies in OTT this week.

Familia

Directed by: Rodrigo García

Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ilse Salas, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Natalia Solián, Maribel Verdú, Ángeles Cruz

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Leo, who owns an olive ranch in Guadalupe Valley in the Baja, loves to gather with his family once a month to catch up on life. However, his latest meeting with his family brings some unexpected news. He reveals that a food company wants to buy the family ranch and now it is upon him and his family to decide whether or not to sell the place where they all grew up. Gather your family and do not forget to watch this movie.

I Love Lizzy

Directed by: RC Delos Reyes

Cast: Carlo Aquino, Barbie Imperial, Takahashi Yukii

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This romantic movie follows the story of a seminarian named Jeff (Carlo Aquino) who meets and falls in love with his travel guide, Lizzy (Barbie Imperial). Now he has to make a tough decision to either choose the path of love or faith. Be ready with your tissues as you watch this new movie on OTT this weekend.

Reacher: Season 2

Developed by: Nick Santora

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Jack Reacher is enjoying his vagabond life until he receives a coded message. He is informed that a member of his elite group of Army Special Investigators named the 110th has been murdered. He reunites with some of his former military mates to investigate the murder only to realise that the case is bigger than they ever could have suspected. Fans of suspense thrillers, this new OTT release this week is for you.

The Delinquents

Directed by: Rodrigo Moreno

Cast: Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino, Germán de Silva, Laura Paredes, Mariana Chaud, Cecilia Rainero, Javier Zoro Sutton, Gabriela Saidón

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Mubi

Synopsis: This heist comedy-drama follows Morán (Daniel Elías), who works as a clerk in a bank in Buenos Aires. He steals exactly USD 650,000 from the bank, which equals double the amount of what he would have made until his retirement. Morán reveals this secret to his colleague Román (Esteban Bigliardi) and decides to turn himself in only if Román keeps half the money. He agrees and moves to a remote rural idyll to hide the funds, only to meet a mysterious woman who transforms his life forever. Fan of heist movies and shows should add this movie to their lists.

The Family Plan

Directed by: Simon Cellan Jones

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Ciarán Hinds, Miles Doleac, Joyner Lucas

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The story follows Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg), who is leading a normal life after giving up the job of being the deadliest assassin in the world. He decides to enjoy the quiet life and take his family on a road trip to Las Vegas. However, his past catches up with him when he confronts the man who wants him dead on this trip, while also trying to keep his old life a secret from his family. Be ready for some serious action in this film.

The Freelancer: Season 2

Created by: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah-Jane Dias, Sushant Singh

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The show revolves around Aliya (Kashmira Pardeshi) who is living in a hostile climate. The story narrates her journey as she attempts to escape from the formidable conditions of the West Asian country Syrian Arab Republic, Syria. Make sure to add this series to your to-do list this week.

Wintertide

Directed by: John Barnard

Cast: Niamh Carolan, Solange Sookram, Jeremy Walmsley, Jesse Nobess, Colleen Furlan, Michael O’Sullivan, Darcy Fehr

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Book My Show

Synopsis: Beth (Niamh Carolan) volunteers to be a watch person in an isolated northern city. The people of this town battle with a plague of depression that turns them into empty, zombie-like automatons. In order to keep herself safe, Beth needs to discover a way to stave off the illness during the long, endless winter. This new OTT release this week will give you the jitters.

Yoh! Christmas

Created by: Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano

Cast: Katlego Lebogang, Siya Sepotokele, Didi Makobane, Anthony Oseyemi, Sivuyile Ngesi

Releasing on: 15 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Thando, who is a single 30-year-old woman. To avoid the pressure from her family, she lies and tells them that she has a boyfriend. Now, Thando has only 24 days to bring someone home with her for Christmas. Get all the Christmas feels and watch this OTT movie this weekend with your girl gang.

Priscilla

Directed by: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen, Dagmara Domińczyk, Tim Post, Lynne Griffin, Dan Beirne, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll

Releasing on: 15 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The movie follows the life of Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) and her complicated romantic relationship with Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). We cannot wait to see this movie in theatres.

Silent Night

Directed by: John Woo

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, Catalina Sandino Moreno

Releasing on: 15 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film does not feature any dialogue which makes it an interesting OTT movie release to check out this week. The story talks about Brian Godluck (Joel Kinnaman), who leads a happy life with his wife and young son. Things take a drastic turn when Brian and his son get caught in a crossfire between two gangs on Christmas Eve that kills his son. While he loses his listening capabilities, Brian sets on a mission to exact revenge against the gangsters.

The Blackening

Directed by: Tim Story

Cast: Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji

Releasing on: 16 December 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The black comedy slasher film revolves around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway. Things take a drastic turn when they find out that they have been trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer.

Vivant

Directed by: Katsuo Fukuzawa

Cast: Hiroshi Abe, Fumi Nikaido, Tori Matsuzaka, Koji Yakusho, Kento Hayashi, Ryo Ryusei, Rin Takanashi, Rei Dan

Releasing on: 16 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Nogi Yusuke is the chief of Marubishi Corporation’s Energy Development Division 2. He sets on a mission to recover the extra USD 90 million that was transferred to GFL, a company with whom he has been working on an infrastructure project. On his way to get the money, he gets stranded in the middle of a desert after being betrayed by his cab driver. Now, Yusuke has no choice but to find ways to resolve all his problems.

