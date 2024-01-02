Kickstart the new year with these amazing OTT shows and movie releases this week

The first week of the new year should be kickstarted on an entertaining note. Thankfully, a long list of new OTT movies and shows are lined up for release this week. The upcoming OTT releases for this week include not only Bollywood films but a mix of comedy, romance and suspense.

Theatres will be packed with movies like Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Anyone But You releasing in cinema this week, along with many exciting new OTT releases. The upcoming OTT show and movie releases we are excited to watch this week include names like You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, Good Grief and Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2 to name a few. Let’s see what this week has in store for you.

Stream these new OTT shows and movies that are lined for a release this week

Bitconned

Directed by: Bryan Storkel

Writers: Weston Currie, Jonathan Ignatius Green

Releasing on: 01 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The true-crime documentary revolves around three guys who managed to exploit the freewheeling cryptocurrency market and were able to dupe millions of investors to bankroll luxury lifestyles for themselves. This OTT movie release this week is going to keep you hooked.

Fool Me Once

Directed by: Nimer Rashed, David Moore

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joanna Lumley

Releasing on: 01 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Shook by two murders in the family, ex-soldier Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) uncovers a deadly conspiracy while looking for clues. When she sees her murdered husband, Joe, (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam, Maya is compelled to dig deep into the past. Fans of suspense shows can stream this new OTT show this week.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Directed by: Louie Psihoyos

Cast: Mutilpe twin siblings

Releasing on: 01 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The docu-series revolves around diet and how being healthy is the need of the hour. Identical twins are invited to take part in a unique scientific experiment where they are asked to change their diets and lifestyles. They experiment with different diets designed to explore how certain foods impact the body. Curious about how those chocolates affect your metabolism? Do not forget to check out this upcoming OTT release this week.

Love Song For Illusion

Directed by: Lee Jung-seop

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Hwang Hee, Ji Woo, Kim Tae-woo as Sajo Seung, Woo Hee-jin, Kang Shin-il, Hwang Seok-jeong

Releasing on: 02 January 2024

Streaming on: Rakuten Viki

Synopsis: The story revolves around Yeon Wol (Hong Ye-ji), who is a secret assassin on a mission to avenge her family. She aims to kill the king but fails when she falls into a trap. This results in her having no memory of her past. She is then appointed to become the crown prince’s mistress, inviting new problems in her life. This new OTT release coming this week seems to have a very entertaining plot.

Meg 2: The Trench

Directed by: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis

Releasing on: 03 January 2024

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: Based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, the story revolves around a research team that dives deep into the sea on a mission. However, things take a drastic turn when a mining operation jeopardises their mission and now they have to fight colossal Megs and the merciless environmental plunderers to survive. Since there are very limited OTT Bollywood movie releases this week, watching this movie could be a good idea.

Delicious in Dungeon

Directed by: Yoshihiro Miyajima

Cast: Kentaro Kumagai, Sayaka Senbongi, Tomari Asuna, Hiroshi Naka, Saori Hayami, Akira Miki, Shinji Kawada

Releasing on: 04 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Laios (a Tallman swordsman), Chilchuck (a halfling locksmith), and Marcille (an elven spellcaster) on a mission to rescue Laios’ sister, Falin, who has been eaten by a dragon. The team along with Senshi (a dwarf) travel through the dungeon, face harsh environments & traps, encounter monsters and create meals out of them as they move ahead to save Falin. Fans of Dungeons & Dragons should definitely not miss this animated series.

Society of the Snow

Directed by: JA Bayona

Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Diego Ariel Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, Felipe González Otaño, Agustín Della Corte

Releasing on: 04 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The survival thriller film talks about the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. The incident took place on 13 October 1972 when an Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, was chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile. The flight crashed into a glacier in the middle of the Andes, leaving 16 survivors stranded on the mountain range. This thriller film release on OTT will surely give you the chills, so you may want to skip watching a Bollywood movie this week and watch this instead.

The Brothers Sun

Created by: Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Joon Lee, Alice Hewkin, Madison Hu, Maite Garcia

Releasing on: 04 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around the life of an average Californian named Bruce Sun (Sam Song). Her life takes a drastic turn when her older brother, Charles Sun (Justin Chien) and her mother, Eileen “Mama” Sun (Michelle Yeoh) visit her from Taipei, Taiwan. Bruce learns that her family members are renowned gangsters, who have come to LA to live a normal life. However, Bruce adapts to the gangster life of his family, bringing new twists to the story. This OTT movie release this week is unmissable.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Directed by: Beyoncé

Cast: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Mathew Knowles, Tina Knowles, Angela Beyincé, Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir Carter, Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett

Releasing on: 4 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Post the success of her album titled Renaissance, Beyoncé announced the sixth solo headlining concert tour named the Renaissance World Tour on 1 February 2023. The concert run began on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri. The film chronicles the development and execution of the concert. If you have no OTT Bollywood release to watch this week, you can book your tickets for this film.

Anyone But You

Directed by: Will Gluck

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Releasing on: 5 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) who enjoy an amazing first date but end up not being that attracted to each other. However, when they find themselves suddenly pushed together at a destination wedding in Australia, the duo has no other option than to pretend to be a couple. Watch this movie in theatres to witness the amazing chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Dream Scenario

Directed by: Kristoffer Borgli

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker

Releasing on: 5 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) leads a normal life as a biology professor until he finds out that millions of strangers see him in their dreams. Paul enjoys the newfound stardom but things take a drastic turn when his nocturnal appearances take a nightmarish turn. Paul is forced to steer the outcomes of the fame he got and move away to live a normal life once again. This A24 movie will surely be as good as their other movies in the past.

Foe

Directed by: Garth Davis

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, Aaron Pierre

Releasing on: 05 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story follows a married couple, Hen (Saoirse Ronan) & Junior (Paul Mescal), whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) arrives at their farm. The husband is informed that he will be sent to a large space station for an experiment while his wife will be left in the company of a robot. It sounds like an interesting watch, right?

Good Grief

Directed by: Dan Levy

Cast: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, Mehdi Baki, Emma Corrin, Jamael Westman

Releasing on: 05 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: When his husband unexpectedly dies, Marc’s (Dan Levy) world comes crashing down. Not sure of how to lead a normal life, Marc decides to embark on a soul-searching trip to Paris with his two best friends. The trip discloses some hard truths that the three friends needed to face, making their bond even stronger. If you are a fan of those classic Bollywood movies with drama, you can check out this upcoming OTT movie release this week for the same feels.

Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2

Directed by: Jeong Dong-yun

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, Wi Ha-joon

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set during a time in the spring of 1945, Gyeongseong in South Korea, the story revolves around Jang Tae-Sang. He is a rich man, known to be the most attractive man around Bukchon in Gyeongseong. He is a man of many talents but when he meets Yoon Chae-Ok, the situation compels him to reevaluate his priorities as a person. The first season of the Korean show was a super hit, making the wait for the upcoming release of season 2 of this OTT show this week unbearable.

James May: Our Man in… India

Directed by: Phil Churchward, Brian Klein, Kit Lynch-Robinson, Gavin Whitehead

Presented by: James May, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond

Releasing on: 05 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: After travelling to Japan and Italy, James May arrived in India to dive into the life there. He will travel coast-to-coast, starting from the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal as he sets on an adventure through global megacities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. This upcoming OTT release this week is going to be a fun watch.

LOL Last One Laughing Quebec: Season 2

Directed by: Benoit Giguère, Suzanne Labelle

Cast: Patrick Huard, Roxane Bruneau, Fabien Cloutier, Pier-Luc Funk, Philippe Laprise, Katherine Levac, Mariana Mazza, Neev, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Tai TL

Releasing on: 05 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: 10 comedians are invited by Patrick Huard to spend six hours together in an enclosed room where it is prohibited to laugh. The last one to laugh will win the contest and a prize money of USD 100,000. This upcoming new OTT show release this week is going to make you laugh out loud.

Perilloor Premier League

Directed by: Praveen Chandran

Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese

Releasing on: 05 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Malavika arrives in the village of Perilloor to settle down with her boyfriend Sreekuttan. However, she unexpectedly ends up being elected as the village Panchayat President against her will. Her life goes upside down as she deals with the problems generated by the disobedient people of Perilloor Panchayath. This new upcoming OTT movie release this week is a must-watch for everyone who wishes to explore more genres than just Bollywood movies.

Solo Leveling

Directed by: Sarvesh Mevara

Cast: Taito Ban, Genta Nakamura, Haruna Mikawa, Reina Ueda, Daisuke Hirakawa, Hiroki Touchi, Banjo Ginga, Makoto Furukawa

Releasing on: 06 January 2024

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Synopsis: The series talks about E-class hunter, Jinwoo Sung, who is the weakest amongst the team. With no money, no abilities to boast about, and no job prospects, Jinwoo is looked down on by everyone. Life, however, gives him another chance when his party finds a hidden dungeon and he decides to change his life for the better. Anine lovers make note of this new OTT show release this week.

