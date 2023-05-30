New OTT & movie releases this week to end the month of May with a bang

May was a month full of good surprises. From exciting Friday movie releases to entertaining weekend OTT releases, the audience got to see some really amazing films and shows this month. The most anticipated Friday movie release this month was Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which left the audience quite impressed. OTT releases included shows and films like Kathal, American Born Chinese, Bhediya, and Platonic, which sorted everyone’s weekend plans. Now, this week be ready to say goodbye to May with a new list of amusing OTT & movie releases.

Friday is going to be a busy day as many movies are arriving in cinemas on 2 June. The most anticipated OTT movie release this week is A Beautiful Life. Come Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood movie titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will also release in theatres. The list already looks enticing, so let’s check the other new OTT and movie releases that are releasing this week.

From Asur Season 2 to Spider-Man: New OTT and movie releases this week to take note of

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3

Created by: Tim Robinson and Zack Kanin

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, Carmen Christopher

Releasing on: 30 May 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most hilarious OTT releases this week is I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. The star of the sketch comedy show is Tim Robinson, who appears in three different sketches and adopts three different looks as he reacts to the events taking place in these plays. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson will have six episodes in the season.

A Beautiful Life

Directed by: Mehdi Avaz

Cast: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge

Releasing on: June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another OTT movie release this week that everyone has been waiting for is A Beautiful Life. The film talks about the challenges that a music artist faces on his journey, while also emphasising on how important love is in one’s life. The film revolves around a young fisherman named Elliott, who has an extraordinary voice. He gets the chance of a lifetime when a high-profile music manager named Suzanne discovers him singing at a party. But his journey to success is not as easy as it seems to be.

Asur 2

Directed by: Oni Sen

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Gaurav Arora, Sajid Sheikh, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi

Releasing on: 1 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The central theme of Asur 2 circles around the clashing worlds of science and mythology. Things take a dark turn and several deaths take place in the city. The show narrates the incidents where Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) strive to catch the killer behind these deaths, whose mission is to create havoc in the name of Hindu mythology. The show also explores the dark and evil side of each character.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Voice cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac

Releasing on: 2 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most awaited new movie releases this week. The film will revolve around Miles Morales’s new quest to redefine what it means to be a hero. Brooklyn’s full-time, jovial neighbourhood Spider-Man reunites with Gwen Stacy only to be catapulted across the multiverse. On this journey, he meets a team of Spider-People who are tasked to protect the very existence of the multiverse. Miles, however, is not interested in joining them, but is rather pitted against them to save the people he loves most.

The Boogeyman

Directed by: Rob Savage

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Vivienne Lyra Blaire, David Dastamalchian, and Chris Messina

Releasing on: 2 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another Friday movie release that you cannot miss is The Boogeyman. Stephen King’s most popular horror novel has now been turned into a movie. The film adaptation revolves around a high school student named Sadie. After losing her mother, she lives in a huge house with her younger sister Sawyer and their father Will, who is a therapist. While the family grieves the loss, a mysterious man shows up on their doorstep. He asks for Will’s help. However, when he leaves, a threatening presence is felt inside the house that feeds on the grief and sadness of its victims. The film shows how the family deal with the consequences of this ominous presence in their house.

To Catch A Killer

Directed by: Damián Szifron

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, Ralph Ineson

Releasing on: 2 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: If you are a fan of thriller movies then you must watch this upcoming movie in theatres this coming Friday. To Catch A Killer revolves around Eleanor Falco, who is a skilful but disturbed Baltimore PD police officer. While she fights with the demons of her past, she is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator, Geoffrey Lammark, to help find and track down a serial killer.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood

Releasing on: 2 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Bollywood movie release is going to be entertaining is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The story of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around two college lovers — Kapil and Saumya. The lovebirds get married only to end up wanting to divorce each other. The film will chronicle their journey from being inseparable lovebirds to becoming each other’s mortal enemies who are trying their best to get a divorce.

School Of Lies

Directed by: Avinash Arun

Cast: Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Nimrat Kaur,

Releasing on: 2 June 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This show is one of the most intriguing OTT releases this week. The series will revolve around a young 12-year-old boy, who goes missing from a private boarding school. When the search begins, dark secrets about the school and the boy’s family come out, making the situation even more grim.

Scoop

Created by: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja

Releasing on: 2 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Inspired by Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, this investigative crime drama chronicles the journey of a journalist named Jagruti Pathak. Her world turns upside down when she gets arrested for the murder of a fellow journalist named Jaideb Sen.

Hero & Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb