New must-watch OTT and movie releases this week on Netflix, Apple TV+ & more

There is invariably some sort of comfort in switching on your laptop and streaming the classics while having food. One can never get bored of watching shows like F.R.I.E.N.D.S., How I Met Your Mother, and The Office. But it is often a good idea to mix up your binge list. Several new OTT and movie releases are lined up for this week that you can explore and spice up your list.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally making her OTT debut this week with the release of Jaane Jaan. Everyone who missed watching Priyanka Chopra on the big screen, can stream her movie Love Again on OTT this week. Friday at the theatres is also going to be entertaining as two exciting Bollywood movies are releasing this week. Check out what this week has in store for you.

New OTT and movie releases that you ought to watch this week

Athidhi

Created by: Praveen Sattaru

Cast: Venu Thottempudi, Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas

Releasing on: 19 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The horror series follows the story of a man who lives alone in a big mansion. Eery incidents start to occur when a strange woman knocks on the door of the mansion on a rainy night. Get ready to be spooked by this weekend release.

The Saint of Second Chances

Directed by: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

Cast: Charlie Day, Mike Veeck, Jeff Daniels

Releasing on: 19 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most mind-bending OTT releases this week is The Saint of Second Chances. The documentary will talk about Mike Veeck, the son of Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. He grew up in the shadow of his father, who was known to be both legendary and notorious in professional baseball. The legacy, however, comes to a screeching halt when Mike blows up his father’s career. The movie showcases how he gets back up and redeems himself after receiving distressing news.

Love Again

Directed by: James C. Strouse

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Releasing on: 20 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another exciting new movie release this week is Love Again. The story revolves around Mira Ray who is trying to overcome the death of her fiance by dropping romantic texts on his old number. The number, however, has been reassigned to a journalist, Rob Burns. Touched by the sweet messages, Rob decides to pursue Mira and win her heart. How does he do it? He takes the help of Celine Dion, whom he meets for a feature piece that he is working on for work.

Jaane Jaan

Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram

Releasing on: 21 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An OTT movie release that you cannot miss this week is the mystery thriller titled Jaane Jaan. Set in Kalimpong, the story revolves around a single mother and her daughter. The mother tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband while a police investigation is going on with help from her neighbour.

Scissor Seven: Season 4

Created by: He Xiaofeng

Voice cast: He Xiaofeng, Duan Yixuan, Jiang Guangtao, Yu Haowei, Zhao Han

Releasing on: 21 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This Chinese show could be an amazing addition to your list of new OTT releases this week. The show revolves around Seven and his travels after he fails to pass the professional killing course. As a cover-up, he establishes a barber shop in Chicken Island. But he never gives up on his dream to become an assassin, even though he is clumsy. This lands him in trouble as he gets stuck in a war between two rivalling sections while also trying to recover his lost memories.

Kengan Ashura: Season 2

Created by: Seiji Kishi

Voice cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Chō, Jouji Nakata, Yumi Uchiyama

Releasing on: 21 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Anime fans, we have one of the most exciting and refreshing new releases this weekend for you. Kengan Ashura will return with season 2 to explore a new arc with Ohma’s exploits as an invincible gladiator. Expect to see more bloodshed and brutal fights all the way till the end of the Kengan tournament.

Sex Education: Season 4

Created by: Laurie Nunn

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dan Levy, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro

Releasing on: 21 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A much-awaited weekend release is going to be the fourth season of Sex Education. Season 4 picks up from the aftermath of season 3. Otis and Eric are all set to explore their new life at Cavendish Sixth Form College while Maeve is living her new life at a different school. While juggling his long-distance relationship with Maeve, Otis also has a new problem at hand. The school has a new sex therapist, eating up his job.

Cassandro

Directed by: Roger Ross Williams

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, El Hijo del Santo, Bad Bunny

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A Friday new movie release that has to be on your list is Cassandro. Set in the early 1980s in El Paso, Texas, the story revolves around a gay wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz. He travels to Ciudad Juárez in Mexico to participate in lucha libre wrestling matches. While he fights under the name of El Topo, things change when he meets his new trainer, Sabrina. She encourages him to compete as an exótico, which gives birth to his new identity and advancing success as Cassandro.

How To Deal With A Heartbreak

Directed by: Joanna Lombardi

Cast: Gisela Ponce de León, Jely Reátegui, Karina Jordán, Óscar Meza, Rodrigo Raffetto

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This weekend movie release is ought to be watched with your friends. The story revolves around Ma Fé and her crazy life. While her two best friends are working on their bright future, she is broke, uninspired and nearing a tight deadline to work on a book she can’t seem to write.

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Created by: Chris Coelen

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A fresh batch of hopeful singles will enter the pods for Love Is Blind season 5. They will be kept in different rooms and will be asked to make connections based on emotional compatibility rather than physical first impressions. This is one of the best OTT releases this week for binge-watch.

Song of the Bandits

Directed by: Hwang Jun-hyeok

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in the 1920s, the series follows a group of people trying to survive a turbulent period of Japanese occupation. Having lost their place of living in these conditions, the people of Joseon are expelled to Japan. But those who are headed to Gando have a different story. They decide to fight against the land of lawlessness and protect the homeland of Koreans.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Children of the world’s greatest secret agents accidentally help a mighty Game Developer release a computer virus. The virus gives him control of all technology, making him execute his evil plans easily. Now the children must become spies and save their parents and the world.

No One Will Save You

Directed by: Brian Duffield

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Jack Duhame, Geraldine Singer, Dari Lynn Griffin

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Another science fiction horror-thriller releasing this week is No One Will Save You. The film revolves around Brynn, who lives alone in her childhood home. Things get scary when she suddenly realises that there is a home invasion from unearthly visitors.

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick

Directed by: Greg Coolidge

Cast: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, Marina Mazepa

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The Continental: From The World Of John Wick is one of those OTT releases this week that are going to keep you hooked. Serving as a prequel spin-off in the John Wick franchise, the mini-series will narrate the story of Winston Scott. Set in an alternate history in the 1970s, the show will chronicle the background story of how he became the proprietor of the New York branch of “The Continental” chain of hotels, which acts as a safe house for legal assassins.

Still Up

Created by: Steve Burge, Natalie Walter

Cast: Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Rich Fulcher, Samantha Spiro, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston

Releasing on: 22 September 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The comedy series revolves around the life of Lisa, a free-spirited illustrator and Danny, a socially anxious journalist. The series explores their on-n-off late-night relationship as both the insomniacs, who have never met each other, talk for hours on the phone while the world sleeps.

Expend4bles

Directed by: Scott Waugh f

Cast: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy García

Releasing on: 22 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The Expendables reunite again for a new mission in this movie. They are tasked to stop a terrorist organization led by Suarto Rahmat from thieving nuclear warheads which can result in a conflict between Russia and the U.S.

The Great Indian Family

Directed by: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

Releasing on: 22 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a religious Hindu man named Ved Vyas Tripath. His life is perfect as he has a loving family, a flourishing career and respect in society. However, things take a drastic turn when he comes to know that he is actually a Muslim by birth. Everyone starts treating him differently while he struggles to make them understand that he is the same person regardless of his religion. Make sure to book your tickets for this Bollywood movie release on Friday.

Sukhee

Directed by: Sonal Joshi

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral

Releasing on: 22 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Sukee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra. Fed up with her mundane life as a housewife, she decides to go to Delhi to attend her school reunion. Despite everyone taunting her for leaving her duties at home, Sukee feels at peace when she meets her friends. On her small trip to Delhi, she realises what she has been missing all this while and decides to make changes to her life. This is another Bollywood movie release that you cannot miss this Friday.

The Moon

Directed by: Kim Yong-hwa

Cast: Sol Kyung-gu, Do Kyung-soo, Kim Hee-ae

Releasing on: 22 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is set in the near future where a man from South Korea is sent to the moon. The first manned mission by the country fails when an explosion occurs. Five years later, they decide to send another human spaceflight on the moon. However, a strong solar wind causes the spaceship to malfunction leaving an astronaut stranded in space. Desperate to save him, the Naro Space Center asks its former managing director for help.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb