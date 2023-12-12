19 new TV shows and seasons we can’t wait to watch in 2024

Franchise staples and gems from new genres are among the several major TV shows arriving on popular networks in 2024, ensuring a kaleidoscope across the small screen to the delight of everyone who loves entertainment.

The year will begin on a very promising note with Michelle Yeoh, the recently crowned Academy Award queen who is set to showcase outstanding talent in a gripping Netflix story about a crime family. Speaking of acting greats, Kate Winslet would again be trying to add another Primetime Emmy Award to her prized cabinet with The Regime for HBO/Max. Then there is a galaxy of stars coming together for the epic war series, Masters of the Air, on Apple TV+.

Franchise favourites are not far behind. Prepare for a surge of familiar worlds returning to the screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expands with Echo in January and, most likely, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries later in the year on Disney+.

There will also be new additions to the ever-growing Star Wars mythology, with one series in particular, The Acolyte, all set to take fans on an adventure of a lifetime. There is also the likelihood of the heroic Bad Batch going on one final mission in their eponymous animated series in 2024.

On the darker side of genres are The Ones Who Live, the zombie survival expansion to The Walking Dead universe, and Night Country, a new chilling investigative story in the True Detective franchise.

Outside of franchise expansions and top actors portraying prominent characters are shows such as 3 Body Problem, a Netflix adaptation of an acclaimed Chinese sci-fi novel. There is also Shōgun, a remake of an immensely popular miniseries of the same name from over 40 years ago. On the remake or reboot front is also Donald Glover’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, excitement is high around Stranger Things season 5 and the Star Wars series Andor. But reports suggest that both are unlikely to get a release window in 2024.

Nevertheless, there are enough masterpieces on the small screen to make true TV fans grab their favourite snacks and prepare to be transported to new worlds with compelling storylines.

Upcoming TV shows of 2024 across major networks

The Brothers Sun

Created by: Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li

Premiere date: 4 January

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: Charles Sun (Chien) is a triad member in Taipei and a ruthless killer. After his father is shot, he is forced to go to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and younger brother, Bruce (Li), who has no clue about the family’s criminal history, from a mysterious assassin out to kill them.

About the show: The first season will consist of eight episodes. As is the norm with Netflix, all episodes will premiere on the same day.

Echo

Created by: Marion Dayre

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Charlie Cox

Premiere date: 10 January

Network: Disney+/Hulu

Synopsis: Maya Lopez/Echo (Cox) is looking for a resolution in her life and must now confront her past back in her hometown in Oklahoma, reconnecting with her Native American roots, family and community.

About the show: Echo is the 10th television series in the MCU and is set immediately after the events of Hawkeye (2021). It is billed as a miniseries, which means it may not have more than one season. Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Echo. This will be his second appearance as the superhero in an MCU TV show after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and the last before his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

Ted

Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Giorgia Whigham, Scott Grimes

Premiere date: 11 January

Network: Peacock

Synopsis: A sentient teddy bear toy named Ted (MacFarlane) lives with 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder) and his family in Framingham, Massachusetts. The foul-mouthed Ted is a bad influence on John but is a loyal friend to a fault.

About the show: Ted is the third instalment in the Ted franchise. It is set in 1993 and is a prequel to the first film, Ted (2012). Mark Wahlberg played an adult John in the film versions.

True Detective: Night Country

Created by: Nic Pizzolatto

Cast: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis

Premiere date: 14 January

Network: HBO/Max

Synopsis: Set in the icy wilderness of Alaska, two detectives, Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), are investigating the disappearance of eight scientists from an Arctic research station. As they continue their probe, the darkness within them appears to be blending with the months-long darkness over Alaska due to the absence of sunlight.

About the show: Night Country is the title of the fourth season of the True Detective crime show franchise. It is one of the most highly anticipated new TV shows of 2024, as fans hope that it will be as good as the first season of the series, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the main leads. McConaughey, Harrelson and season 1’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga are among the executive producers of season 4.

Masters of the Air

Created by: John Shiban, John Orloff

Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Nate Mann, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa

Premiere date: 26 January

Network: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The men of the 100th Bomb Group (aka the Bloody Hundredth) of the United States Army Air Forces are tasked with carrying out large-scale bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World War II. The brave pilots try to keep their aircraft safe from Nazi attacks as well as grapple with frigid conditions and the terror of combat around 7,500 metres up in the air.

About the show: Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air is the long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed war dramas Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). For this reason, and, the fact that it has a galaxy of outstanding actors makes it one of the most-anticipated upcoming TV shows of 2024. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air is a miniseries which will span nine episodes. Among the notable directors who helm the episodes are Cary Joji Fukunaga and Dee Rees.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Created by: Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

Cast: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Ron Perlman

Premiere date: 2 February

Network: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Mr. Smith (Glover) and Mrs. Smith (Erskine) are a happily married couple who have a secret — both are assassins. Their life takes a strange turn the day they realise they have been hired to kill one another.

About the show: The show is both a reboot and adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), the action film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was supposed to play Mrs. Smith but dropped out due to creative differences.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Created by: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim

Premiere date: 22 February

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: In a war-torn land where some gifted people have the power to “bend” water, air, earth or fire, a young boy named Aang (Cormier) is the last living Airbender — the Avatar who can bend all four elements. Now, Aang must join his friends, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), to protect his world from the rampaging forces of the ruthless Fire Nation.

About the show: An eagerly anticipated Netflix show, Avatar: The Last Airbender is the first live-action TV adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series of the same name which aired from 2005 to 2008. Previously, director M. Night Shyamalan, better known for making suspense movies, adapted the story for his live-action film The Last Airbender (2010).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Created by: Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh

Premiere date: 25 February

Network: AMC

Synopsis: Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are a long-lost couple trying to find each other in a world where both the living and the dead are threats.

About the show: The Ones Who Live is one of the many planned spin-offs of The Walking Dead franchise that are in the works. Its two main protagonists were originally seen in the main series, The Walking Dead (2010-2022). While Rick was presumed dead in the ninth season, Michonne is seen leaving the main group in the 10th season to search for Rick.

Shōgun

Created by: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks

Cast: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano

Premiere date: 27 February

Network: Hulu/FX

Synopsis: In the year 1600, an English sailor named John Blackthorne (Jarvis) finds himself marooned in Japan. His Protestant faith puts him at odds with the Portuguese merchants and Jesuit clergy who are trying to gain a foothold in the fraught political landscape. But this also brings him in contact with Lord Yoshi Toranaga (Sanada) — a wise and wily daimyo who wants to become the shōgun.

About the show: The 2024 miniseries is the second adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. The five-episode first adaptation, which was made in 1980, had Japanese acting great Toshiro Mifune playing the role of Lord Toranaga. The new adaptation will have 10 episodes.

3 Body Problem

Created by: David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Alexander Woo

Cast: Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce, Sea Shimooka, Eve Ridley, Ben Schnetzer

Premiere date: 21 March

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: A great threat emerges through time and space due to a decision taken by a young female astrophysicist during the brutal Cultural Revolution in China in the 1960s. Now, in the present day, a group of brilliant scientists from around the world must join forces to protect humanity.

About the show: The eight-episode Netflix show is based on Liu Cixin’s books, The Three-Body Problem and the Remembrance of Earth’s Past.

Fallout

Created by: Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan

Premiere date: 12 April

Network: Hulu/FX

Synopsis: Lucy (Purnell) is a young woman who is among the many survivors living inside a gigantic bunker in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. The outside world has been desolated due to nuclear catastrophe and is believed to be populated by mutants and bandits. Lucy, however, decides to venture out into the wasteland.

About the show: Fallout is one of those new TV shows of 2024 that fans of video games are particularly excited about. The reason is that it is based on the acclaimed role-playing game franchise of the same name. But Lucy is an original character, not seen in any of the games in the long-running franchise.

House of the Dragon season 2

Created by: Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin

Cast: Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussain, Tom Glynn-Carney

Premiere date: TBA

Network: HBO/Max

Synopsis: Westeros comes closer to a civil war with Aegon (Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) declaring themselves as King and Queen, respectively. The battle for the Iron Throne will apparently be settled by the fearsome dragons of the Targaryens.

About the show: House of the Dragon season 2 is perhaps the most awaited of all the upcoming TV shows releasing in 2024, especially since the second season of its biggest competition, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is less likely before 2025 according to some estimates.

The Regime

Created by: Will Tracy

Cast: Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant

Premiere date: TBA

Network: HBO/Max

Synopsis: An authoritarian modern European regime witnesses the crumbling of the institution in one year.

About the show: Kate Winslet plays the monarch in the show, which was previously known by its working title The Palace. Though not much is known about the show, the miniseries is one of the most anticipated purely due to Winslet. The Oscar-winner has proven her worth on the small screen by winning an Emmy for lead performance for the limited series Mildred Pierce (2011) and followed it up with another Emmy in addition to a Golden Globe for her lead role in the limited series Mare of Easttown (2021). In 2023, she won the BAFTA TV award for the Channel 4 show, I am Ruth.

Bridgerton season 3

Created by: Chris Van Dusen

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Hannah Dodd

Premiere date: TBA

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: Season 3 of Bridgerton will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington aka clandestine gossip writer Lady Whistledown (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton).

About the show: Though the show is highly anticipated, there is no clarity on the release date of season 3. In an interview with Digital Spy, Andoh said, “Season three will be coming out next year [2024]. That’s been in the can for a while and with each season, the show gets slightly more fabulous. It gets more complex.”

The Sympathizer

Created by: Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar

Cast: Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr.

Premiere date: TBA

Network: HBO/Max

Synopsis: A half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Xuande) is a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War. He escapes to the US and continues to spy on South Vietnamese refugees but lands in a moral dilemma over his actions.

About the show: HBO describes the espionage thriller as a “cross-culture satire.” It is based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles in the show, is also the executive producer. What makes The Sympathizer a major new TV show in 2024 is that South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook is set to direct it.

The Acolyte

Created by: Leslye Headland

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Carrie-Anne Moss

Premiere date: TBA

Network: Disney+

Synopsis: A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master in the final days of the High Republic era to investigate a series of crimes. In the process, they discover forces far more dangerous than expected.

About the show: The Acolyte has been on top of fans of the Star Wars universe, especially since the casting of South Korean superstar Lee Jung-jae in the pivotal role of the Jedi master. Some reports suggest that its story is set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) in a time when the Jedi were a powerful group and the Sith were in hiding. This technically places The Acolyte as the first movie or TV show in the chronological order of the Star Wars franchise.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Created by: Jac Schaeffer

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aubrey Plaza

Premiere date: TBA

Network: Disney+

Synopsis: Agatha Harkness (Hahn) breaks out of a spell she has been trapped in. Now powerless, the evil witch tries to regain her powers with the help of unlikely friends.

About the show: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is a spin-off of MCU’s WandaVision (2021). According to Deadline, a short description of the first episode which forms the synopsis of the show was made available through the US Copyright Office Public Records System. The show was previously titled House of Harkness when its development was confirmed in 2021. It was later changed to Coven of Chaos before the makers settled on the current title in September 2023.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

Created by: Dave Filoni

Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ming-Na Wen, Gwendoline Yeo, Jimmi Simpson

Premiere date: TBA

Network: Disney+

Synopsis: The Bad Batch (Baker), now with one of their members seemingly dead, must do everything possible to rescue Omega (Ang) from the clutches of the Empire from the Imperial base at Mount Tantiss.

About the show: Hailed as one of the best Star Wars stories, season 3 of The Bad Batch will reportedly be its last.

The Penguin

Created by: Lauren LeFranc

Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti

Premiere date: TBA

Network: HBO/Max

Synopsis: Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin (Farrell) is trying to rebuild his criminal empire in Gotham City following the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In his way stands Falcone’s daughter, Sofia (Milioti), who wants to take control of her father’s underworld.

About the show: The eight-episode series is set after the events of The Batman (2022) and is intended to lead up to the highly anticipated The Batman – Part II, which is set for release in 2025.

(Hero image: Courtesy of © AppleTV+ 2023/IMDb; Featured image: Courtesy of NETFLIX – © 2023 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the new crime shows releasing in 2024?

True Detective: Night Country is a major crime drama releasing in 2024. The Brothers Sun and The Penguin also revolve around the criminal underworld, even though they are not necessarily crime dramas.

– What TV shows will be released in 2024?

Several major TV shows from popular franchises as well as exciting new offerings are set for release in 2024. Among these are Masters of the Air, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Fallout and season 2 of House of the Dragon.