‘One Piece’ live-action finally announces official release date and first trailer

After a major pandemic delay, Netflix finally announces the release date as well as the first trailer for One Piece. Be ready to set sail on August 31, 2023 and stay tuned for more updates.

A short, spectacular glimpse into the eight-episode series, the trailer boasts a minute and a half of footage, featuring the well-loved cast of characters as they embark on a seafaring adventure. Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy plays the main role of “Straw Hat” Luffy, battling sea monsters and devious pirates with his crew as they brave vast, perilous ocean waters.

Since it was first announced in 2020, the live-action project has been eagerly anticipated, despite facing production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further delays had been expected as recently as May when author Eiichiro Oda, who created the original manga series, wrote a letter saying that Netflix has “promised we won’t launch until I’m satisfied.” However, fans can rejoice as the series is clearly going to be out for its original 2023 launch.

“Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world,” Oda continued in the letter. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.”

While Netflix has attempted to bring manga to the big screen in the past, the live-action rendition of Cowboy Bebop was cancelled after one season. After a spectacular opening, the streaming giant is hoping that its version of One Piece will do the manga justice.

Until then, save the date for August 31st, and stay tuned for more exciting updates on the live-action series!

(Image: Netflix)