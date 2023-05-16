Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Scoop’ tells the riveting true story of crime journo Jigna Vora

“Either you break the story, or the story breaks you.” This excerpt from Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series gives you a glimpse of the director’s latest production. A hard-hitting one indeed, Mehta’s latest venture Scoop is based on a series of real events which took place in 2011 with crime journalist Jigna Vora. Vora, who was pursuing a story that involved dreaded gangster Chhota Rajan got incarcerated following an explicable turn of events. If that’s got you intrigued, wait till you hear the true story behind Scoop.

Crime reporter and journalist Jigna Vora recounts the horror, the dread you witness in Scoop’s teaser in her book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and this is what sets the premise of the crime drama. This is not fiction but the actuality that rocked the journalist’s life and haunted her for over the years until she was acquitted. This is the true story that broke journo Jigna Vora and not the other way around.

A Scoop of Truth Entangled in a Web of Lies: The true story behind this Hansal Mehta directorial

Imagine getting entangled in an organised crime, the same web of lies you once exposed to the world. This is what Scoop is all about. It follows the story of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), who is later accused of murdering fellow journalist Jyotirmoy (J.) Dey. Baffling, to say the least, Jagruthi’s character is a stark portrayal of Jigna Vora’s ordeal which she faced all those years while being accused of being in a conspiracy that took the life of another journalist J. Dey.

Jigna Vora’s Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison book tells us details of what exactly transpired

Vora was charged under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for violating its stringent requirements apart from being indicted on several other criminal charges. Vora’s book delves into the accusations that were levelled against her and how investigators found circumstantial evidence of her links with gangster Chhota Rajan. While Vora vehemently denied the allegations and told how she had contacted the gangster just for an interview, charges against her said otherwise. As per her book which came out in 2019, she was released on bail in 2012 but was only cleared of all the accusations after seven years.

Scoop: Release date, cast, and production crew

Slated to release on 2 June on streaming giant Netflix, Scoop also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in supporting roles. The crime drama telling the riveting true story has been written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Netflix